12 of the best small dish drying racks that serve big on style by a tiny sink

Small dish drying racks for dishes: Quick menu
1. Small dish drying racks
2. FAQs
3. How we chose
Dedicating some time to find a small dish drying rack? Whether you're living with a partner, roomies, or alone, the key to a happy home is keeping things tidy with a sprinkle of cute vibes. So, a tiny draining rack is a must.
Girl dinner without one is way too messy and we're all about that stress-free soft life at Real Homes. So, whether you're into pastel plastic prettiness or chic wooden setups, we've put together a roundup so you can find something that totally vibes with your kitchen's aesthetic.
A good drying rack is one of the best organizational kitchen items you can add to your space. So, let's get into it and take your kitchen from Sophia Coppola mess to sophisticated and clean space.
12 chic dish drying racks for small spaces
Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
It's probably surprising that I can get this excited about something as basic as a drying rack, but before we look at all your options, let's talk function. You need a rack that can handle your dish load while keeping things super organized. Look for adjustable shelves, handy utensil holders, and spill-catching trays. A well-organized drying rack doesn't just make your kitchen look more put together; it also makes your post-dinner cleanup a breeze. Now, onto our selections.
Small drying racks for dishes
Roll-up rack
Price: $15
Size (in.): H0.2 x W13 x D20.5
Made from: Silicone-coated steel
Color: Silver
Despite the name and the way it works, this small dish-drying rack is anything but over the top. Rather than take up precious counter space, this roll-out mat utilizes the dimensions of your kitchen sink.
Eco-friendly rack
Price: $34.49
Size (in): H10.5 x W16.6 x L12.5
Made from: Bamboo
Color: Natural Bamboo
Grab this for a boost of Scandinavian style that'll give your kitchen setup a cool, put-together look. I love bamboo for its sustainable properties and that it's lightweight but durable. This model is collapsible and has varying slots so nothing gets left behind.
Modern minimalist
Price: $38.99
Size (in.): H5.5 x W12.4 x L16.7
Made from: Iron
Color: Black
I love implementing some black decor into functional spaces to give them a bit of depth and a contemporary look. This small black drying rack is fab because it's easy to clean and has a removable cutlery drawer making unloading it a dream. 10/10 for practicality and looks!
Luxe look
Price: $23.99
Size (in.): H4.3 x W12.05 x L16.45
Made from: Coated wire
Color: Dark green
Teal and gold? Yes, please! This is my kind of colorway because it's giving bougie and bold. Who knew a drying rack could actually double up as decor, eh? Well, this one does. Not only that, but it also features a drip tray, a couple of compartments, space for 11 dishes, and non-slip feet.
Non-scratch silicone-capped wire
Price: $79.99
Size (in.): H7.5 x W15 x D15.5
Made from: Stainless Steel
Color: Silver
There's something about this drying rack that looks cool and retro. Reviewers absolutely rave about how clean and expensive it looks in their kitchens! Compact and stylish, this drying rack also comes with an innovative drainage system with a drip tray and swivel spout to keep water flowing directly into the sink, not onto the countertop.
Coffee colored
Price: $24.49
Size (in.): H5.2 x W17.5 x L13.3
Made from: Plastic and Stainless Steel
Color: Brown
If you know me, you know I'm a sucker for deep, warm-colored pieces in my kitchen. So, discovering a mocha brown/amber drying rack immediately made me raise my eyebrow. This glossy bronze and brown drying rack holds 15 dishes, so you'll never have to pile dishes up on your countertop again! Hello, warm apartment aesthetic.
Spotted on TikTok
Price: $49.99
Size (in.): H11 x W13 x L16
Made from: Stainless steel
Color: Red
Yep, this is the viral two-tier drying rack from TikTok (in red). It pretty much offers everything you could ever want in a drying rack. Hooks for glasses? Yep. Space for a chopping board? You betcha. You can't go wrong with this purchase. Plus, it has an integrated drip tray with 270-degree swivel spout pivots.
Collapsible dish dryer
Price:
Was $42.48, Now $32.39 (save $10.09) at Wayfair
Size (in.): H6 x W15 x D8.3
Made from: Plastic/polyester
Color: Black/white
There's something about this foldable dish rack that makes it look like it's from the future... And I'm not the only one that's digging it. Reviewers have commented on how the tilt is super helpful because it makes emptying it a breeze. Plus, it's easy to clean, fold into half its size, and a piece of cake to store.
Adjustable dish drainer
Price: $88
Size (in.): H12.99 x W16.14 x D8.66
Made from: Steel
Color: Black
It's the Japandi style for me. I love this minimalist black steel dish-drying rack; it's really bringing out the decor nerd in me because why have I been staring at it for 20 minutes? I love that it has an adjustable height and looks so stable and elevated. This may be spendy but the rave reviews speak for themselves.
Frequently asked questions
How do you organize dishes in your drying rack?
We asked Aaron Christensen, resident cleaning expert and vice president of marketing at Homeaglow, for his insight. He ultimately explained it depends on the type of rack.
"If you’re using a multi-level rack, you’ll want to put taller items like plates on top and smaller items like cups and glasses on the bottom, simply so that everything fits," he says. "For large items like pots and skillets that won’t fit in this style of rack, lay these on a clean tea towel (like these from Amazon) on the counter alongside your dishrack, or dry them immediately."
What about a single-level rack? He says you’ll "fit more in if you stack all your plates and bowls on one side, and your glasses and cups together on the other side." Then you can place pots and pans (carefully) on top of mugs and glasses.
What should you look for in a drying rack?
I'm always an advocate of natural materials, such as bamboo because of its sustainable properties and timeless look, it's also advisable to think about all the other factors that come into it. So, we asked Raychel Klein, a Seattle-based professional organizer and founder of Raybaybay Home for her opinion.
"As a professional organizer, I try to leave kitchen countertops as clear as possible, but in some cases, you’re left with no choice but to succumb to a tool, gadget, or accessory that has a permanent place," she says. "This is most common with dish drying racks. I typically look for dish racks that have dual purpose, easy to clean, keep dishes safe, and are potentially storable when not in use."
How do you stack cutlery in a drying rack?
This really is an age-old debate but thankfully, Aaron Christensen, resident cleaning expert and vice president of growth at Homeaglow, sheds some light here and says you can actually do it either way.
"Head up means the head will be streak-free, but you may make it dirty with your hands when putting your cutlery away," he says. "Stacking your cutlery head down will ensure you don’t make it dirty when emptying the dishrack, but the head may be streaky. Personally, I prefer to head up and always make sure my hands are freshly washed before putting away the dishes."
Where to shop for small drying racks
Still searching for drying racks? Here's where to continue on your shopping journey...
- Amazon small dish drying racks
- Etsy small dish drying racks
- Target small dish drying racks
- The Container Store small dish drying racks
- Wayfair small dish drying racks
- Urban Outfitters small dish drying racks
How we chose
With expert insight under our belts, we trawled the internet for the drying racks that met the important criteria. Paired with high ratings and positive feedback from customers, that's how we chose this list!
Meet our experts below:
Raychel Klein provides home organization services, specializing in the KonMari Method, and is the founder of Raybaybay.com
Aaron Christensen is vice president of growth at Homeaglow, a house cleaning platform with thousands of top-rated cleaners serving over 15,000 happy customers across the US every week. Aaron works closely with Homeaglow's team of cleaning experts and oversees the growing library of cleaning tips on the Homeaglow blog.
On a roll and now on the hunt for some more kitchen cleaning and organization inspo? Our roundup of the best cleaning caddies has more on how to store the cleaning supplies we swear by.