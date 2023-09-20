These are the best plate bowls for pasta dishes and more from $2.48

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When serving up a saucy dinner, plate bowls are a smart choice. They have a bigger capacity than a regular bowl but have curved sides that make scooping up messy sauces and pasta pieces easier.

I use “blates” all the time, as I eat a lot of sauce-based dishes and they make for stylish plating, too. Pasta does work really well in them, but I have also used them for salads, shakshuka, and even cake. Basically, they’re super versatile, so they’re well worth having in your kitchen cabinets.

If you’re thinking they could be a useful addition to your dinnerware collection, I’ve got you covered. I’ve rounded up a range of plate bowls that are spacious enough for hearty dinners, and stylish enough that you’ll want to post them on your Instagram story.

The best blates and plowls for your saucy dinners

From contemporary sets to colorful sets, I have picked a range of stylish plate bowls (or “blates” and “plowls”) that are great kitchen ideas and that shoppers love.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

FAQs

What is a plate bowl? A plate bowl is a dinnerware item that is a combination of a bowl and a plate — hence the name. It has curved edges and depth but is a bigger size than a bowl. This makes it ideal for larger dinners with sauces. These dishes are sometimes called plowls or blates, too.

What can you serve in plate bowls? Food you can serve in plate bowls — also known as “blates” — include pasta, salads, and paellas. Basically, anything that would benefit from having an edge to stop sauce coming out and to easily scoop up sauce with.

How to choose a plate bowl

When choosing a plate bowl for your home, there are a few things that you should consider:

Size: Check if the plate bowl will fit inside your kitchen cabinets and if it'll be suitable for the size of dishes you’ll be serving up.

Style: If you like your plates and bowls to match, be sure to choose a plate bowl that matches your dinnerware’s existing aesthetic. Otherwise, choose one that matches your personal style.

Material: Look at the material, and check that it’s suitable for how you wash and use your dishes. For example, if you have a dishwasher, you’ll want to make sure that it’s dishwasher-friendly.

Price: Have a budget in mind when you’re shopping for a plate bowl, and stick to it.

How we chose these plate bowls

As a shopping writer and bowl plate lover, I know what to look for when choosing one. When picking these, I looked at style, size, and price. I also made sure that they had high ratings from shoppers that have used the bowls day in and day out.

Now you know where to find the best pasta bowls, you can carry on creating your dream Italian night in. Want to create an even more authentic experience? You could use a pasta maker to make all your dishes fresh.