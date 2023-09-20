These are the best plate bowls for pasta dishes and more from $2.48

Best plate bowls: Quick Menu
When serving up a saucy dinner, plate bowls are a smart choice. They have a bigger capacity than a regular bowl but have curved sides that make scooping up messy sauces and pasta pieces easier.
I use “blates” all the time, as I eat a lot of sauce-based dishes and they make for stylish plating, too. Pasta does work really well in them, but I have also used them for salads, shakshuka, and even cake. Basically, they’re super versatile, so they’re well worth having in your kitchen cabinets.
If you’re thinking they could be a useful addition to your dinnerware collection, I’ve got you covered. I’ve rounded up a range of plate bowls that are spacious enough for hearty dinners, and stylish enough that you’ll want to post them on your Instagram story.
The best blates and plowls for your saucy dinners
From contemporary sets to colorful sets, I have picked a range of stylish plate bowls (or “blates” and “plowls”) that are great kitchen ideas and that shoppers love.
As seen on social
Size (in.): H1.96 x D8.6
Made from: Ceramic
Price: $80 for four
Our Place is known for its famous Always pan, but did you know that it also does tableware? It comes in a range of dreamy colors, from warm terracotta to pink spice. It has a scratch-free interior and a satin exterior finish, making it both pretty and practical to use and wash. Add in its stackable capabilities, and I'm officially sold.
Rustic
Size (in.): H2 x D8.25
Made from: Stoneware
Price: $80 for four
I’ve been after the Old Havana plates for ages, but I think I might be converted onto the plate bowl version instead. I can just picture an al fresco dining set-up with these, with cozy candles and dried flowers. They’re also highly rated on Anthro, with shoppers saying that they’re well-made, high-quality, and very functional.
Shallow
Size (in.): H1.77 x D8.93
Made from: Stoneware
Price: $39.99 for four
I like that these pasta bowls aren’t too tall, as this makes them extra small space space-friendly. They come in a range of fun colors, including sage green, light blue, and blush. They’re dishwasher-safe and microwave-friendly, which makes them perfect for heating up leftovers (hey, we all do it!).
Chic
Size (in.): H2.16 x D8.78
Made from: Stoneware
Price: $4.98
If you want a plate bowl that you can snap pics of time and time again, this is the one for you. Its speckled pattern, swirled texture, and clay finish are so elegant. This pick will bougie up even your most basic Kraft mac and cheese. There are other sizes of bowls and plates in this collection, so you can coordinate all your stoneware easily.
Neutral
Size (in.): H1.57 x D9.8
Made from: Ceramic
Price: $38.99 for 4
This is Amazon’s overall pick for plate bowls, and it has plenty of glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers, too. They rate its aesthetically pleasing design, its deepness, and how well made they are. If you do have any problems with it, Mora will refund or replace it anytime, which is incredibly useful.
Beautiful basic
Size (in.): H1.75 x D9
Made from: Stoneware
Price: $4
Living by yourself or heading off to the dorms? You probably don’t need a whole plate bowl set. Instead, save yourself serious cash and just bag one, like this simple but stylish option. Target shoppers absolutely love them thanks to their heavy weight, durability, and easiness to clean. One reviewer even says it works as a bunny drink bowl — cute!
Vacation vibes
Size (in.): H2 x D9
Made from: Stoneware
Price: $2.48
This is giving me all the tomato girl vibes courtesy of its Mediterranean colors and finish. I’m imagining eating a bowl of pasta in this and mentally being in Italy. It also looks deep enough to hold soup as well. Even better is its price — you can grab just one for under $2.50 or a set of four for $9.92.
Mix and match
Size (in.): H2.25 x D8.78
Made from: Porcelain
Price: $36.19 for 6
Who said that your plate bowls have to be matching? Um, no one! These are so gorgeous and colorful and would make such a fun addition to any dinner party. I’m obsessed with the fact that these bowls are oven-safe, so you can get the cheese on your pasta properly melty and crispy. Now that sounds like the dream.
Bold
Size (in.): H2 x D8.5
Made from: Porcelain
Price: $31.16 for 4
These porcelain bowls are very light, making them easy to transport from the kitchen to the dining area, even when they are piled high with pasta. I also think that these would make such a lovely gift, because of their bright colors and versatility. This set also comes in vintage blue, which is just as stunning.
FAQs
What is a plate bowl?
A plate bowl is a dinnerware item that is a combination of a bowl and a plate — hence the name. It has curved edges and depth but is a bigger size than a bowl. This makes it ideal for larger dinners with sauces. These dishes are sometimes called plowls or blates, too.
What can you serve in plate bowls?
Food you can serve in plate bowls — also known as “blates” — include pasta, salads, and paellas. Basically, anything that would benefit from having an edge to stop sauce coming out and to easily scoop up sauce with.
How to choose a plate bowl
When choosing a plate bowl for your home, there are a few things that you should consider:
Size: Check if the plate bowl will fit inside your kitchen cabinets and if it'll be suitable for the size of dishes you’ll be serving up.
Style: If you like your plates and bowls to match, be sure to choose a plate bowl that matches your dinnerware’s existing aesthetic. Otherwise, choose one that matches your personal style.
Material: Look at the material, and check that it’s suitable for how you wash and use your dishes. For example, if you have a dishwasher, you’ll want to make sure that it’s dishwasher-friendly.
Price: Have a budget in mind when you’re shopping for a plate bowl, and stick to it.
How we chose these plate bowls
As a shopping writer and bowl plate lover, I know what to look for when choosing one. When picking these, I looked at style, size, and price. I also made sure that they had high ratings from shoppers that have used the bowls day in and day out.
Now you know where to find the best pasta bowls, you can carry on creating your dream Italian night in. Want to create an even more authentic experience? You could use a pasta maker to make all your dishes fresh.