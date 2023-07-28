I had an IRL tomato girl summer, and trust, this is how to get the look at home

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're like me and live for the beach, bowls of pasta, windswept hair, swimming in the sea, and exploring little shops, chances are your travel bucket list is also full of sunny Mediterranean destinations. This means you've def heard about the tomato girl aesthetic taking over the fashion world — and if you haven't, let me change your life real quick.

If you're a fan of coastal cowgirl, this one is for you. Think la dolce vita, in aesthetic form. We're talking bright and delicious colors, floral and fruit prints, and anything and everything romantic and nostalgic. If you've seen Mamma Mia and fallen head over heels for young Donna, this is the vibe you've been needing in your life.

I spent my own tomato girl summer living in Portugal working at a surf hostel before it had an official title, and am always trying to recreate that sunny feeling in my apartment. If you're also trying to bring home the vibes of your Euro summer vacay all year round, then trust me, these picks from Anthropologie are exactly what you need.

Tomato Girl shopping edit ft. Anthropologie

Sustainable Tomato Girl Vibes

One of my favorite aspects about the tomato girl vibe is the nostalgia. The best way to complete the aesthetic in your home is to take things to the sustainable side. Talk to family members, hit up the thrift store, and shop your own souvenirs to bring vintage-style accents into your space and really customize the look.