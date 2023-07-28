I had an IRL tomato girl summer, and trust, this is how to get the look at home

If you're like me and live for the beach, bowls of pasta, windswept hair, swimming in the sea, and exploring little shops, chances are your travel bucket list is also full of sunny Mediterranean destinations. This means you've def heard about the tomato girl aesthetic taking over the fashion world — and if you haven't, let me change your life real quick.
If you're a fan of coastal cowgirl, this one is for you. Think la dolce vita, in aesthetic form. We're talking bright and delicious colors, floral and fruit prints, and anything and everything romantic and nostalgic. If you've seen Mamma Mia and fallen head over heels for young Donna, this is the vibe you've been needing in your life.
I spent my own tomato girl summer living in Portugal working at a surf hostel before it had an official title, and am always trying to recreate that sunny feeling in my apartment. If you're also trying to bring home the vibes of your Euro summer vacay all year round, then trust me, these picks from Anthropologie are exactly what you need.
Tomato Girl shopping edit ft. Anthropologie
Al dente
Price: $28
These adorable dinner plates are everything. The colors are on point, plus you can build your own collection by picking your favorite painting, or base your set on the rest of your kitchen's color palette.
Wavy baby
Price: $65 for 4
The wavy home decor look feels very effortless and invokes that seaside vibe — very on point for the tomato girl aesthetic. These napkins come in so many different color combos, but the pink and red has to be my personal fave.
Slather it on
Price: $14.95
Get ready to throw the cutest dinner party EVER. Bake some focaccia with your besties, whip up fresh pasta and sauce, and dish out butter with your meal in this dainty floral dish that serves serious tabletop appeal.
Handy to have
Price: $48
If you're going to pick up one statement piece to bring the tomato girl energy to your dining table, let this serving platter be it. From the hand shape to the gorgeous floral painted design, every aspect is absolute perfection.
Dinner's ready
Price: $80 for 4
Can we discuss how these plates feel like they're straight out of Mamma Mia? From the dreamy blue tone to the stamped border, every single detail of the Old Havana collection's look is made for the tomato girl.
For the refills
Price: $48 for 4
The Med is honestly the prettiest shade of blue, and these ornate juice glasses come super close to matching that ocean tone. Fill them up with some freshly squeezed orange juice and feel like you're on a balcony in the south of France, even at home.
Olive you
Price: $14
Real talk: If the tomato girl aesthetic was called something else, it'd def be the olive oil aesthetic. European summers and olives just go together perfectly, and this gorgeous ceramic spoon rest with its olive branch motif is so on point.
Cute & sweet
Price: $16
Everything about this cute berry basket feels super-summery. The idea of going to a local farm, picking some berries, and storing them in this adorable ceramic container feels both romantic and nostalgic (two key criteria for the tomato girl).
Spout off
Price: $78
You know those stunning Spanish and Portugese tiles? Thanks to Anthro's Abi collection, you can bring that look into your space, no grout or landlord permission needed. The pattern on this pitcher is adorable and it'd look even better filled with some yum sangria.
Baked ziti, pls
Price: $58
Even more kitchenware from the Old Havana collection? Another one, thank you. Fill this stunning baking dish with roasted veggies, some delicious mac and cheese, or layers of lasagna for a meal that reminds you of that Euro summer.
Fun & floral
Price: $33.60
This cute and cheerful table runner totally reminds me of citrus trees in sunny locations like Spain and Italy, and its neutral background makes it versatile enough to match almost any dining table. Say hello to adorable summer hosting!
Stir it up
Price: $36
Kk, so if you haven't guessed by now, I am so in love with the Abi collection and the white and blue print adorning every piece. These teaspoons are def the cutest thing I've ever seen and will make anything from a cup of coffee to a slice of cake a li'l sweeter.
Grab a slice
Price: $44
Now that you've spent a sunny day outside and filled up that sweet berry basket, what better to do than bake a super aesthetic pie? This dish is another amazing piece from the Old Havana collection, and the mint color is just *chef's kiss.*
Baking queen
Price: $12.99
If you're lucky enough to have a garden that grows herbs, get outside and pick some ASAP. Then, get your cute self on Pinterest and make some summery recipes with this totally appetizing spatula (which would look perfect on that spoon rest, BTW).
Egg-cellent
Price: $14
These little ceramic egg crates are perfect for any aspiring bakers out there. Whether you're team eggs in the fridge or prefer keeping your eggs in the pantry, this piece would look adorable in both spots.
Sustainable Tomato Girl Vibes
One of my favorite aspects about the tomato girl vibe is the nostalgia. The best way to complete the aesthetic in your home is to take things to the sustainable side. Talk to family members, hit up the thrift store, and shop your own souvenirs to bring vintage-style accents into your space and really customize the look.