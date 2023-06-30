4th of July decor ideas that are actually kinda cute tbh

I'll be honest, I really do love a good summer party. And when's a better occasion than the 4th of July?! Hot dogs, popsicles, margaritas, and fireworks... the vibes are off the charts. But if you're throwing a li'l get-together, you may be struggling to find some decorations that aren't too OTT.
Hear me out, 4th of July decor can actually be really cute if you know where to look! I've scoured the internet for the best red, white, and blue decor bits and bobs that are anything but tacky. So say goodbye to cheugy party-store flags and hello to decor you'll wanna keep up all year long.
Whether you're having a beach day or a backyard blowout, I've found plenty of semi-patriotic extras like string lights, candles, throw pillows, and more.
$12
What says the 4th of July more than stars and stripes? Instead of in-your-face flags, this subtle throw pillow takes it down a notch with a neutral base and little embroidered stars. You could totally leave this out for the rest of the summer and no one would even clock it.
$20
It's a party in the U-S-AAAA. Ok, this may not be the most subtle entry, but come on! It's way too cute to pass up. Not only is this pool float super comfy to lay on in the water, it makes for great insta pics, too. Totally practical for a beach day, but also an awesome party centerpiece. A win-win!
$33.30
You can't have an outdoor party without some ambient lighting to set the mood. These globe string lights really add a vintage vibe to your outdoor space, channeling old-school Americana aesthetics. You can pick them up at Walmart and they're a pretty affordable option.
$20.80
Calling all OG Swifties — remember Taylor's iconic star-studded 4th of July parties? If you were ever wishing you were on the invite list (me me me), this vintage-style poster is a nod to her Rhode Island beach house blowouts. Just imagine yourself in a li'l New England bungalow, taking in the sea breeze, blasting The Last Great American Dynasty. Dreamy.
$12
Mosquitoes and other creepy crawlies are not the vibe this summer. This huge citronella candle is sure to repel insects while adding some cozy atmosphere outside. With five wicks, it's sure to get the job done. Plus, the ceramic bowl is classy enough to keep and reuse. Thrifty!
$14.99
I def plan on using these gorgeous jute coasters all year round. I personally love all things jute — rugs, placemats, you name it. Natural fibers add some texture to a tablescape and give off a beachy look, perfect for summer. The subtle pop of red really completes that 4th of July look.
$19.99
Would it be the 4th of July without a checkered tablecloth? This one from Target is pretty neutral, with a thin red grid pattern that's not too overwhelming. If all-out gingham isn't for you, this more sophisticated take might be up your alley. Plus, you can use it again for a cottagecore-esque summer picnic!
$68
Ok, this one's a little pricey but it's SO gorgeous. I'd seriously reuse this Anthropologie serving platter over and over again at every special occasion. It even makes a great display piece if you wanna leave it out all year long. Just be sure to be careful if you're partying too hard outside, you don't want to break this one!
$8
A scoop of rich ice cream is essential during a hot 4th of July party — especially with a waffle cone (ugh I'm making myself hungry). Capture those sweet, nostalgic notes with this frozen custard-scented candle from Target. The red and white stripes totally say "USA" and it comes in under $10, score!