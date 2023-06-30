4th of July decor ideas that are actually kinda cute tbh

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I'll be honest, I really do love a good summer party. And when's a better occasion than the 4th of July?! Hot dogs, popsicles, margaritas, and fireworks... the vibes are off the charts. But if you're throwing a li'l get-together, you may be struggling to find some decorations that aren't too OTT.

Hear me out, 4th of July decor can actually be really cute if you know where to look! I've scoured the internet for the best red, white, and blue decor bits and bobs that are anything but tacky. So say goodbye to cheugy party-store flags and hello to decor you'll wanna keep up all year long.

Whether you're having a beach day or a backyard blowout, I've found plenty of semi-patriotic extras like string lights, candles, throw pillows, and more.