Experts reveal all the matcha tools you need for creating the perfect drink at home

Skipping the coffee shop? You're going to need some matcha tools to make a delicious energizing drink at home.

If you're looking for a boost of caffeine but want to ditch coffee, an iced matcha may be the perfect solution. While it may seem complicated, we asked the pros what you need to know before starting.

Making barista-quality drinks starts with investing in the right equipment, such as one of our best coffee makers and the essential tools you need to get your iced matcha just right.

If you're a cold drink aficionado, you may already have an iced coffee maker at home, but investing in some matcha tools will be well worth it as the drink has many benefits.

"Matcha is rich in antioxidants and provides a unique, smooth energy boost without the jitters often associated with coffee," says Kayla Stavridis, a former Starbucks barista and the current head of marketing at baristahq.com.

Before you get started, you'll need to pick up some high-quality matcha powder, such as the Jade Leaf Organic Green Tea Powder from Amazon with an average of 4.5/5 stars from happy customers across more than 91,000 reviews.

"When making iced matcha at home, using high-quality matcha powder is key. Look for ceremonial-grade matcha, as it has a vibrant green color and smooth flavor, perfect for iced drinks," Jessica Randhawa, the head chef behind The Forked Spoon.

Once your matcha is in hand, it's time to grab some other supplies to mix everything up. See our top barista-approved picks.

Whisk or milk frother

One of the most important products you need for making matcha is a whisk. Traditionally, a bamboo whisk called a chasen (such as this DoMatcha whisk available from Amazon) is used to blend the matcha powder with hot water. "This bamboo whisk is traditional and essential for achieving smooth, lump-free matcha. It's specifically designed to whisk matcha in a zigzag motion and helps to aerate the tea, creating a nice frothy texture," says Kayla.

If you don't have access to chasen, you can use an electric whisk or milk frother instead. If you have a well-stocked coffee bar you may already have one on hand. "If you don’t have a chasen, a small electric frother can work as an alternative. If you’re using an electric frother, whisk until you see bubbles and the matcha is well mixed," says Nic Vanderbeeken, executive chef at Apéritif.

Bamboo aprikalife Traditional Matcha Whisk Shop at Amazon Price: $9.99 Craft authentic matcha drinks at home with this bamboo whisk, full of 100 prongs to ensure a smooth final result. It's hand crafted, using eco-friendly, natural bamboo. Amazon bestseller Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother Wand Shop at Amazon Price: $7.99 Take the elbow grease out of your morning routine with this easy electric milk brother. With over 212k reviews, this item is well-loved by customers, with an average 4.5/5 star rating, for how well it works and how budget-friendly it is. Versatile CanvasLot Electric Milk Frother Shop at Amazon Price: $33.99 Looking for a milk frother that can be used for just about anything? Use this electric frother to not only make matcha, but also make hot chocolates and foam for coffees.

Glasses and other accessories

You'll need a few more odds and ends when it comes to crafting the perfect cup of matcha. If you have a pod coffee maker, you may be used to just brewing your coffee into a mug. But for matcha, you'll need a mixing bowl (traditionally called a chawan) to mix the powder and hot water.

We like the Jade Leaf Matcha Traditional Porcelain Tea Bowl available from Amazon for its easy-to-pour spout. "While any small bowl can be used, a traditional ceramic matcha bowl is wide enough to allow proper whisking," says Kayla.

If you're having a cold drink, you'll also need some tall drinking glasses to ensure room for the ice. "A clear glass is perfect for iced matcha, allowing you to appreciate the vibrant green color of the drink," says Kayla.

Top it all off with a reusable straw either made of glass, stainless steel, or silicone. Just remember to clean reusable straws regularly to avoid nasty build-up.

Porcelain TEANAGOO Chawan Matcha Tea Bowl Shop at Amazon Price: $18.49 This gorgeous porcelain chawan is just what you need for mixing your matcha. The sage-green porcelain bowl even comes with a matching rest for your matcha whisk. Four pack Mainstays Glass Set Shop at Walmart Price: $7.98 This budget-friendly pack of four drinking glasses from Walmart are perfect for a cold drink on the go. Complete with bamboo lid and plastic straw, you can use these for everything from iced matcha to cold brew coffee. 8 pack HIWARE Reusable Glass Drinking Straws Shop at Amazon Price: $5.99 Made with lead-free borosilicate glass, which is more hardy and shock-resistant when it comes to extremes of temperature, these reusable straws are handy for all kinds of drinks. This pack of eight comes with two cleaning brushes which makes washing them much easier.

If you're looking for the perfect companion to a small coffee maker, investing in good-quality matcha tools is the way to go.

"Making iced matcha at home is easy once you have the right tools and techniques. It’s not only a refreshing drink but also a nutritious one that can be enjoyed at any time of the day," says Kayla.

