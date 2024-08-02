How to water outdoor plants while you're away on vacation, according to gardening pros

I'm going away on vacation soon, so I've been looking for the best ways to keep my plant babies hydrated and healthy while I'm far from home.

In the same boat? I've asked gardening and landscaping experts for their top tips for self-watering plants, and they're thankfully all easy to implement. Drip irrigation systems, self-watering planters, and soaker hoses are their favorite methods, which they've gone into in detail. “These systems can significantly improve the maintenance of healthy plants with minimal effort,” says Dennis Sons, gardening expert and owner of TN Nursery.

If you're maintaining a month-by-month gardening calendar but still want to ensure your plants get some TLC during the warmer months, these are all great methods to know.

1. Self-watering planters

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jacky Parker Photography)

One of the easiest ways to water plants while on vacation is by choosing self-watering planters.

“They typically have a reservoir at the bottom that stores water drawn up into the soil as needed through capillary action,” explains Dennis.

“This ensures that the plants get a steady moisture supply without the risk of overwatering. They're also perfect for busy gardeners needing more time to water their plants daily,” he adds.

He recommends the Lechuza self-watering planters, which come in various sizes and styles to suit different plants and garden aesthetics. For example, the Lechuza 14900 Deltini Self-Watering Planter from Amazon is the site’s choice and comes in six chic colors.

Six colors Room Essentials Self-Watering Plastic Planter Pot Shop at Target Size (in.): H10 x W12 x D12

Made from: Plastic

Price: $8 This is one of Target's bestselling plant pots, with over 7,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who love its size, fun color options, and how great value for money it is. It also has a built-in tray to retain water and a small port where you can place a hose or a narrow spout. Four size options CYS EXCEL Wide Cylinder Clear Glass Vase Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H4 x W12 x L12

Made from: Glass

Price: $35.99 Only going to be away for a short amount of time? Fill this clear vase with water and place it under an existing pot to keep your plant hydrated. This is also interior designer Bobby Berk's plant watering secret, which you can use indoors or outdoors. Removable lip Fabulas Self Watering Planters Shop at Walmart Sizes: 5

Made from: Plastic

Price: $17.99 Keep plants of all different sizes watered with these chic planters that can be used indoors and outdoors. I like the Scandi-style white, but the planters also come in a gorgeous gold shade, for those looking to add a touch of luxe to their backyard ideas.

2. Drip irrigation systems

(Image credit: Rain Bird)

Do you have a large backyard you need to keep maintained? You might want to consider a bigger self-watering method.

“Drip irrigation systems are ideal as they deliver water directly to plant roots while preventing disease and waste,” explains Steve Schumacher, landscaping expert and owner of Boston Landscape Co.

“I recently installed one for a client who travels often, and they love how little maintenance it requires,” he says.

Dennis agrees, saying they ensure plants get the right amount of water. “Brands like Rain Bird offer customizable drip irrigation kits tailored to your garden's layout,” he says.

For instance, the Rain Bird Drip Irrigation Landscape/Garden Watering Kit from Amazon has a simple three-step installation process and three different types of watering hoses.

3. Soaker hoses

(Image credit: Getty Images / bgwalker)

For those on a budget, soaker hoses are a much more cost-effective solution to self-watering outdoors.

“The porous hoses that slowly release water along their length,” Dennis explains.

“They're easy to install and can be snaked through garden beds to provide even watering,” he adds.

Dennis says that Gilmour makes reliable, durable, and efficient soaker hoses, such as the Gilmour Hose Flat Soaker from Amazon which is made from 100% environmentally-friendly vinyl.

No matter what techniques you choose, Dennis says that maintenance is important for their longevity and effectiveness. “Check the emitters or hoses regularly for clogs and clean them as needed.”

He continues, “It's also necessary to monitor the water levels in self-watering planters and refill the reservoirs before they run dry.”

With the right care, self-watering systems can save time and ensure your plants remain healthy and vibrant.

