How to get pee smells and stains out of clothes, in just 4 simple steps

If your pet or someone else has had an accident on your clothes, make sure to act quickly and use the right techniques.

I've asked cleaning pros how to get urine scents and stains out of them. They've recommended a host of easy tips and tricks that are worth trying out on your garments. From natural solutions like deodorizing baking soda to using the right temperature water, there are plenty of factors to consider. I tried out the steps they gave me on my white t-shirt and, spoiler alert, it came out sparkling.

For those looking to clean up urine and are specifically targeting wearables, it's a good idea to seek out specific advice for these so your favorite pieces won't be ruined.

What you'll need to remove urine scents and stains

Step 1: Rinse the stained area

(Image credit: Future PLC / Eve Smallman)

Before you even open the washing machine, make sure to hold the soiled clothing under cold running water.

“Cold water is essential in removing urine stains because it helps avoid protein, present in the urine, from binding with the fibers of the fabric,” explains Daniel Brown, cleaning expert and CEO of Handy Cleaners.

“In fact, hot water may fix these proteins and firmly stick the stain into the fabric, hence making it hard, if not impossible, to remove,” he adds.

Step 2: Prepare and apply the cleaning solution

(Image credit: Future PLC / Eve Smallman)

Once the garment is damp, you can then blot on a mixture of white vinegar onto the stain. I love cleaning with vinegar around the house, as it's a strong natural solution.

Before applying this, Daniel says to test the mixture on a discreet part of the fabric. “This precaution is taken so that the product doesn't discolor or ruin your clothing in any way,” he adds.

“Mix one part white vinegar with two parts cold water, as this will break down the urine components,” Daniel adds.

While doing this, I measured it out in a jug, to ensure I poured out the correct amount.

He also advises avoiding ammonia-based cleaners, as these can trigger the chemical compounds in urine, enhancing the smell and deepening the stain.

Allow the solution to sit on the stain for about 10-15 minutes so that it can flow well in the fabric.

Step 3: Wash the garment

(Image credit: Future PLC / Eve Smallman)

Before putting the clothing piece in your best washing machine, rinse the urine stain again under running cold water.

Daniel says, “Rigorously clean the area where you applied the cleaning solution to remove any residue.”

From here, you can wash in your regular wash cycle using your regular detergent. For special instructions, always refer to the care label.

“You can also add one cup of white vinegar to the wash cycle for extra odor removal,” adds Vanessa Terra Bossart, cleaning expert and owner of Green Terra Cleaning.

Step 4: Leave to dry

(Image credit: Future PLC / Eve Smallman)

Once your garment is done spinning, you can leave it to dry.

“I recommend air drying and avoiding using a dryer until you're sure the stain and odor are gone, as heat can set any remaining stain or smell,” Vanessa explains.

You can also clean with baking soda on the area that is affected, to draw out smells that might persist. “Lightly dab it into the fabric and let it be there for a few hours before shaking it off and washing again for a fresher finish,” Daniel suggests.

If you’ve done all of this and your stain persists, then do it again. “You can get a second round if the urine stain is really bad, and an enzymatic cleaner really helps for the organic stains,” he adds.

For example, the AmazonCommercial Multi-Purpose Enzyme Cleaner from Amazon is non-corrosive, breaks down complex organic proteins, and has a mint scent that will help cut through any bad smells.

The key to successful urine stain removal is quick action and thorough cleaning.

“Always check the care label on your clothing and test any solution on a small, hidden area first,” Vanessa finishes by saying.

If you’ve had to deal with urine accidents elsewhere in the home, learning how to get pee smell out of a couch and how to get pee out of a mattress could also come in useful.