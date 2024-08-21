How to clean a shag rug — refresh yours in five simple steps

Shag rugs add a cozy and stylish touch to any room, but their long fibers can make them challenging to clean.

Our expert guide reveals the five simple steps to cleaning your shag rug.

Armed with the best cleaning supplies and our expert advice, you'll have your shag rug back to its fluffy best in no time.

1. Shake it out

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Start by taking your shag rug outside and giving it a good shake. This helps to dislodge loose dirt, dust, and debris that have settled deep within the fibers.

Ramshad Nikbakht, co-owner of Southwest Rug Cleaning, says, "Shaking it out helps to dislodge loose dirt, dust, and debris that have settled deep within the fibers."

For larger rugs, you may need help from another person to shake it properly. If possible, hang the rug over a sturdy railing or clothesline and beat it with a broom or rug beater to remove more dirt.

Ramshad adds, "Shag rug owners often struggle with matting, where the pile gets flattened. A quick solution is to use a carding brush to lift and revive the shag pile."

Ramshad recommends the Woolbuddy Wool Carder from Amazon, which boasts a comfortable bamboo grip and sleek varnished finish.

2. Vacuum thoroughly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After shaking out the rug — just as with cleaning jute rugs — you'll want to vacuum it thoroughly to remove any remaining dust and dirt.

Use the upholstery attachment or a brush attachment without a rotating beater bar, which can damage the long fibers. Vacuum in the direction of the fibers, and avoid using the vacuum's high suction setting, as this can pull at the fibers and cause them to fray.

Ramshad says, "The most crucial step in cleaning a shag rug at home is removing dirt and dust particles deeply embedded in the pile. The best method is to flip the rug upside down and vacuum the back, which helps dislodge dirt from the rug's foundation."

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe from Amazon is highly rated by our experts. Boosted by its efficient HEPA filter system, it offers a reliable and effective clean.

3. Deep clean

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a deeper clean, use a dry shampoo specifically designed for carpets.

Ramshad says, "My top pro tip when it comes to cleaning shag rugs is to use a dry fast shampoo or foam soap. These soaps don’t leave any dirt attracting residue on the shag pile — the last thing you want is to use a soap that leaves residue, making your rug dirtier than it was before."

Ramshad recommends Chemspec Professional Carpet Shampoo, available from Amazon. Will Cotter, owner of FreshSpace Cleaning, opts for Seventh Generation Liquid Laundry Detergent, available from Target in a fresh lavender scent.

Will says, "I usually put it in a spray bottle with water so I don't oversaturate the rug."

Sprinkle the solution evenly over the rug and gently work it into the fibers using a soft-bristled brush. Allow the shampoo to sit for the recommended amount of time, usually about 20-30 minutes, before vacuuming it up. This method helps to absorb oils and grime without saturating the rug with water, which can be difficult to dry.

Finally, if you're looking to keep your shag rug clean, it's crucial to spot clean any stains immediately.

Karina Toner, operations manager at Spekless Cleaning says, "Addressing spills and stains as soon as they happen prevents them from setting into the fibers, which can be particularly challenging to remove from shag rugs.

"Blot the spill with a clean, dry cloth to absorb as much liquid as possible. Then, apply a carpet cleaner designed for delicate fabrics. Gently blot the stain with a clean cloth, working from the outside in to prevent the stain from spreading. Avoid scrubbing, as this can fray the fibers and push the stain deeper into the rug."

Karina recommends Woolite Carpet and Upholstery Foam Cleaner, available from Walmart.

4. Freshen it up

As with cleaning a wool rug, to eliminate odors and freshen up your shag rug, sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda over the surface.

Karina says, "Baking soda helps to neutralize odors and freshen the rug, making it smell clean and inviting. It's a great natural option for maintaining a clean rug between deep cleans.

"Sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda evenly across the rug. Allow it to sit for at least 15 minutes, or overnight for tougher odors. Then, vacuum the rug thoroughly to remove the baking soda."

Will says, "When you're ready to vacuum, start with the highest setting and work your way down, changing directions every so often to get all the gunk out. If you have the budget, I’d say go for the Dyson Ball Animal 2 from Amazon. It can really lift off dirt and has a HEPA filter too."

For a cheaper option, Will recommends the Bissell CleanView Swivel Pet Upright Vacuum from Target.

Will adds, "I have pets, so just to make sure there’s no hair left, I either use a pet hair scraper or a carpet rake with a long handle."

5. Fluff and restore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally, restore the plushness of your shag rug by fluffing the fibers.

Karina says, "Over time, the pile of a shag rug can become matted, making it look worn and less luxurious. Fluffing the rug helps to restore its original texture and appearance.

"Use a carpet rake or a wide-tooth comb to gently fluff the fibers of the rug. Work in sections, lifting the pile as you go. You can also give the rug a gentle shake to help the fibers stand up.

"This step not only enhances the rug’s appearance but also prolongs its life by preventing the fibers from becoming permanently flattened."

Meet our experts

Ramshad Nikbakht Social Links Navigation Co-owner of Southwest Rug Cleaning With over a decade of invaluable experience in the rug cleaning industry, Ramshad Nikbakht's vast knowledge and expertise make him a trusted authority in the field. Southwest Rug Cleaning's Phoenix-based facility proudly cleans more than 25,000 square feet of rugs every month.

Karina Toner Social Links Navigation Operations Manager at Spekless Cleaning Karina Toner is an Operations Manager at Spekless Cleaning, a prominent cleaning company based in Arlington, VA. With over a decade of hands-on experience in the cleaning industry, she's honed her expertise in providing top-notch cleaning solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of clients effectively, and sustainably.

Will Cotter Social Links Navigation Owner of FreshSpace Cleaning Will Cotter is the owner of FreshSpace Cleaning — which serves homes in multiple locations across the south and beyond — as well as other cleaning companies in Indianapolis, Oklahoma, Milwaukee, and Louisville.

So there you have it — how to clean a shag rug in five simple steps. By following these steps, you can keep your shag rug clean, fresh, and comfortable for years to come.

