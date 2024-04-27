Checklist for moving into a first house — everything you need to make your new place feel like home

You may need a checklist for moving into a first house if you've found your dream home and want to know exactly what you might need.

We've asked cleaning and moving experts what they recommend grabbing. From cleaning products to fab furniture, there are many items you may not have thought about.

If you're looking to remove house moving stress, getting all the essentials you need will certainly take some of your worries away.

Your checklist for moving into a first house

One of our top apartment moving tips is having a checklist of essentials. This will especially come in useful if you're moving into a new place.

“The first thing I tell first-time buyers all the time is not to rush out and buy a bunch of stuff to fill up their new space,” says Ryan Carrigan, CEO and co-founder of MoveBuddha.

He continues, “As long as you have the basics covered, take your time in decorating and figuring out what you might find is a whole new style and aesthetic for you.”

We have rounded up useful buys throughout, so you can get started on ticking off your list ASAP.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Cleaning checklist for moving into a first house

Picking out the best cleaning products is an absolute must when creating a checklist for moving into a first house.

“They ensure that you start with a fresh, clean slate, eliminating any traces of the previous occupants and making your space truly yours,” explains Vanessa Terra Bossart, cleaning expert and founder of Green Terra Cleaning.

She continues, “From scrubbing away dust and grime to sanitizing surfaces, these products lay the foundation for a hygienic living environment.”

Cleaning checklist

Furniture checklist for moving into a first house

While having a couple of first days sitting on floor throw pillows can be fun, you’re going to want supportive furniture long term.

Vanessa explains, “Furniture is not just about filling up space — it's about creating a comfortable and functional living environment.”

She continues, “Your couch becomes the centerpiece of cozy movie nights, your bed offers a sanctuary for restful sleep, and your dining table becomes a gathering place for shared meals and memories.”

Planning your furniture will ensure that you have everything you need to make your house feel like home from day one.

Be sure to carefully select pieces that reflect your style and personality, so you can create a comfortable and inviting living space.

Furniture checklist

Three adjustable positions Best Choice Faux Leather Folding Couch Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H30 x W65.25 x D30.5

Made from: Faux leather

Price: $174.99 Turn your living area into a cozy small theatre room with this couch that's giving us all the cinema vibes. As a bonus, it also doubles as a futon, so guests can rest if they stop over after your housewarming party. It also has over 6,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers loving its modern style and how easy it is to clean. Tempered glass Homy Casa Dining Table with Tempered Glass Top Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H29.5 x D31.5 x L47.2

Made from: Glass, iron

Price: $185.99 Bring style instantly to your home with this dining table fit with luxe gold legs and sleek tabletop. The glass surface is a good thickness for cleaning and durability, plus is plenty spacious. Walmart shoppers also say it's easy to put together, so you won't have hours of stressful assembly time. Assembly tools included Ebern Designs Neavins Bed Frame Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W85.82 x L60.23

Made from: MDF, linen, foam

Price: $219.99 Make the first night in your new home totally dreamy with this bed which has all the bells and whistles. The headboard opens up into storage, so you can stash all your books, headphones, and anything else easily. It's also fit with LED lighting, for an ambient glow when the big light is too much.

Storage checklist for moving into a first house

Once all your clothes and items are out of boxes, you’re going to need somewhere more permanent to place them all.

Vanessa says, “Storage solutions are the unsung heroes of a well-organized home. They provide a place for everything, from books and knick-knacks to linens and kitchenware.”

She continues, “Planning for storage options allows you to maximize every square inch of your home, ensuring that there's a designated spot for all your belongings and keeping your living areas neat and orderly.”

Some of Vanessa’s top products include storage ottomans, wall shelves for your favorite items, and cabinets for hiding away clutter.

Storage checklist

Strong Amazon Basics 12 Quart Plastic Storage Bins Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H6.81 x W11 x L16.5

Made from: Plastic

Price: $35.99 for six These are the perfect size for slotting under your bed. We like the latching lids, which will stop any mold or any pests getting in (you might want to learn how to identify bugs in your home if you spot any). They can also be stacked, in case you need to keep them in the basement or your spare room. Collapsible DII Storage Collection Polka Dot Collapsible Bin Shop at Amazon Size (in): H11 x W11 x D11

Made from: Polyester

Price: $27.68 for four These bins are an ideal size for grid storage shelf units. We like these sparkling ones for adding playful personality to your space, making it easy to spot them and for you to grab anything you need. There are six other color variations, so you can choose one that matches your style. Easy care fabric Mercer41 Marny Upholstered Storage Ottoman Shop at Wayfair Size (in): H18 x W13 x D13

Made from: Velvet

Price: $56.99 We love the fact you can use this stylish ottoman as both a storage solution and as a seat. This is such a cute ottoman, as it both works as a storage solution and as a seat. It looks so much more expensive than it is and is perfect for making your small splace look luxe.

Keep your checklist for a first home in mind when scouting out items and you’re sure to end up with everything you actually need.

“Take your time and don’t make the mistake of rushing to buy things you don’t need straight away,” Ryan finishes by saying.

If it’s an smaller home you’re moving to, you may find this apartment move-in checklist useful instead.