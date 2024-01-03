Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Coffee Maker review — good enough to quit coffee shops altogether

I had no idea that the Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Coffee Maker was going to come in and completely turn my world upside down. For years, I’ve sworn by an espresso maker to get through my mornings, with the creamy sweetness of a latte my chosen way to caffeinate. That meant investing in a pricey espresso maker, buying and correctly grinding the right coffee beans freshly every morning, making the espresso and frothing the milk to the right velvety texture. It’s an active, involved process.

This Mr. Coffee latte and coffee maker does it all — brews hot, iced or concentrated coffee for lattes and cappuccinos, and makes it incredibly easy. Touch-of-a-button-easy. I’d always thought of Mr. Coffee as a mainstay in the coffee maker world, a brand that’s been around forever. I knew it was reliable, simple, and got the job done. But would it make delicious lattes and specialty drinks? Well, as it turns out, yes. Yes, it does.

This coffee maker walks you through the process each time with easy-to-read measurements and a touch panel that lights up the option you select. It’s nearly impossible to make the wrong drink. Within just a few minutes, you’ll have a beverage that’s as good as any you’ll get at a coffee shop, thanks to a milk frother that automatically whips up hot froth or cold foam.

Plus, this Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte™, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker takes up the same amount of space as any normal small coffee maker. It’s a multi-functional companion for your mornings that will replace your pricey espresso maker in no time.

Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 single-serve coffee maker review

What I thought of the Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker

(Image credit: Mr. Coffee)

I’ll be honest, I went into testing the Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker expecting a good, but basic cup of coffee. I was excited about the built-in milk frother, but I imagined it would essentially make coffee with frothed milk which, for latte enthusiasts, you know is not the same as a latte. Regular black coffee can’t stand up to frothed milk, and you end up with something that tastes watered down and underwhelming.

But Mr. Coffee was never letting that happen. By creating an option to brew a hot coffee concentrate, they dodged the curse of the lackluster latte. The hot coffee concentrate is the perfect foundation for two different types of frothed milk — latte or cappuccino. The froth for the cappuccino is lighter and airier, while the latte is steamed with a bit of froth. This is what gives you barista-level skills with the ease of a touch screen — and it’s why I can already tell you this might be the best coffee maker I’ve tried all year.

Testing the Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker

Heather Bien Contribiting editor Hey, I'm Heather, a lifestyle and commerce writer based in Washington, DC. This coffee maker was sent to me by Mr. Coffee, and I tested it out daily for several weeks before writing this review, eagerly trying out every coffee beverage on the menu. I’ve continued to use the machine and will keep this updated if my thoughts or opinions on the coffee maker change.

Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker Specifications

Model name : Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte™, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker

: Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte™, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker Dimensions (in.) : H13.2 x W10.3 x L9.3

: H13.2 x W10.3 x L9.3 Weight of machine : 5.3 lb.

: 5.3 lb. Water capacity : 16 fl. oz.

: 16 fl. oz. Wattage : 900 watts

: 900 watts Cord length (in.): 26 inches

26 inches Other accessories included: 1 x Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Tumbler, 22 Oz., with Lid and Straw (rated one of the best iced coffee cups in our guide)

Unboxing and setting up the Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker

(Image credit: Future / Heather Bien)

I always appreciate a coffee maker that comes with minimal packaging. I don’t want to spend an hour sorting through layers of cardboard and styrofoam, or peeling off plastic. Luckily, this single-serve coffee maker comes securely packaged in a corrugated cardboard nest and with a single layer of plastic to protect it from scratches in transit. It took just a couple of minutes to unbox it, peel off the plastic, and remove plastic stickers on the machine. Super easy.

(Image credit: Future / Heather Bien)

Setup was simple. The scoop pops into the storage (love this detail!), and you’ll notice there’s a small end for hot drinks and a large end for ice. The drip tray and cover fit right in. Then there’s the mini brewing basket, reusable filter, milk frother and lid. Just a few parts that will get the job done.

Before using, Mr. Coffee recommends you wash the frother jar, whisk, lid, tumbler, tumbler lid and straw, along with the reusable coffee filter, coffee ground scoop, and brew basket. Use mild dish soap (I like the unscented Whole Foods Market detergent on Amazon) and water, then rinse and dry. Next, fill the reservoir to the water line and put the tumbler in place. With the brew basket and reusable filter also situated, run one cycle to rinse the machine. Now you’re ready to brew.

Using the Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker

As soon as I set up the Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Coffee Maker, I jumped right into making a latte (of course). I filled it up to the 4 oz. line for a concentrated shot of coffee and used the hot end of the scoop to add 1.5 scoops of coffee to the reusable filter.

(Image credit: Future / Heather Bien)

I used the already grounded holiday blend from Free Rein Coffee Company which felt like a luxury. I then made sure the shower head was over the basket, put my mug on the tray, and hit “hot brew”.

(Image credit: Future / Heather Bien)

While my coffee was brewing, I filled the frothing jar to the latte line, put the lid on, and hit “Hot Latte”. The froth does take longer than my similar freestanding frother, but it whips that milk up into the most delicious, fluffy foam, which pours easily thanks to a spout on the frothing jar, which my expensive standalone frother does not have.

(Image credit: Future / Heather Bien)

Making a cappucinno

(Image credit: Future / Heather Bien)

On my next drink, which may or may not have been just an hour later, I tried the same routine, but I filled it to the cappuccino line and hit “Hot Capp”. This makes for a slightly foamier texture — think the same light, airy look of a bubble bath.

Making black coffee

(Image credit: Future / Heather Bien)

To do a straight black coffee hot brew — it’s super easy. You can make up to 16 oz, and just follow the instructions on how much coffee to scoop into the basket before brewing.

Making iced coffee

(Image credit: Future / Heather Bien)

Now, this is where things get interesting — you can also make iced coffee with the Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Coffee Maker. I’m always a little unsure about those so-called best iced coffee makers — but this one gets it right.

How? By telling you to use so much coffee that it can’t end up watered down. The iced side of the coffee scoop is larger, and they advise using 1-2 scoops. Go for two. Then, use the provided tumbler, filled with ice cubes, and hit brew “Over Ice”. This brewing takes 3-4 minutes, but then you have a rich cup of iced coffee.

(Image credit: Future / Heather Bien)

But here’s the best part. You can turn it into a latte with cold foam. Just fill the milk frother and press “Cold Foam” instead of “Hot Latte”. You’ve now unlocked all the iced lattes you could ever want.

Also, I love that the manual explained how different types of milk froth. They boast that the frother will froth all milks, including plant-based alternatives, which I can confirm. Whole milk is best, but reduced-fat milk will create a lighter foam. Oat milk will froth depending on the brand (Califia Farms on Amazon works well for me), and almond milk will dissipate quickly, which is I avoid it. I will note that I tried to add a bit of an almond milk-flavored creamer to my reduced-fat milk before I frothed, and that did not froth and fell totally flat.

The only downside I found with this appliance is the coffee does splatter quite a bit. Even when I used a tall mug, there were still splatters surrounding the back and drip tray. But it’s nothing a wet cloth can’t quickly get rid of.

Cleaning and maintaining the Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker

To clean the coffee maker, you can conveniently put several parts in the top rack of the dishwasher. The reusable coffee filter, brew basket, milk frothing whisk, jar and lid can all go in there, though make sure they’re positioned so they don’t slip off the top rack. The water reservoir and exterior can be wiped out with a damp cloth and mild detergent when needed.

Make sure you clean the frothing lid after every use. This has to stay sparkling clean to continue to effectively froth milk. Like all small kitchen appliances that make Joe, this coffee maker should be descaled every few months, depending on usage. Thankfully, we've already got a guide on the coffee maker cleaning hacks.

Is the Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker right for you?

If you love specialty latte and cappuccino drinks but don’t want to drop $500 or more on a premium espresso maker, or cough up $5 for your favorite brew at the local coffee shop, then the Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Coffee Maker is the one for you.

It’s affordable at $149.99 and so easy to use that even the most beginner of baristas can make a deliciously creamy coffee. Plus, it’s a hands-off process, so you won’t need to monitor the milk as it froths, or check whether espresso grounds are tamped correctly as you would with a bean-to-cup coffee maker.

All you do is make one measurement for the coffee and then tap a button. It doesn’t get more simple or budget-friendly than this. However, it isn't a cold brew maker, so if you're looking for cold-water-extracted coffee, you'll need to shop for something else.

Not quite what you're looking for? These options might suit you better.

Good to know

(Image credit: Future / Heather Bien)

Instructions

The Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte™, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker comes with an instruction guide to walk you through each brewing process. There’s also a yellow quick start guide that shows a simplistic version, as well as a sticker on the top that has the same info. You can, like me, leave this on there for guests to help themselves with ease.

Warranty

A one-year warranty from the date of purchase is included with the Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte™, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker.

Where to buy the Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker

The Mr. Coffee® 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte™, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker is available to buy directly from the retailer , via its Amazon storefront , or through retailers like Target .

How we test coffee makers

(Image credit: Future / Heather Bien)

We have a set process for testing coffee makers at Real Homes. As is the case with all products we test, we match the reviewer with the coffee maker.

The Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte™, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker was sent to me by Mr. Coffee, and I tested it out daily for two weeks before writing this review. I tried all of the different brewing methods, though my favorite was definitely the concentrated brew, and latte or cappuccino froth depending on my mood. I just made one before sitting down to write this.

Here are a few things I like to look out for when testing coffee makers:

Water tank: I assess whether it’s easy to fill and clean.

Operation: How easy is it to use the machine? Are the prompts/buttons legible? If the machine makes a sound, is it easy to understand what is happening?

Type of coffee: What type of coffee does this machine take? Is it an appropriate volume for the resulting beverage? How much waste is left after the drink has been made?

Cleaning and descaling: How easy is it to provide maintenance for the machine? This may involve anything from removing coffee stains to getting rid of limescale.

Functionality of features: Here I may look at any standout features. In the case of the Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte™, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker, I observed how well all of the different brew options worked and whether the milk frother stood up to other frothers I have tried.