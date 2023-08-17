12 best iced coffee cups — for taking your cold joe on the go (from $9.99)

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I hate watered-down and lukewarm coffee — so the hunt for the best iced coffee cups benefits *me* as it does you. On a temperature scale, a good brew should be as hot as my head (without my morning caffeine fix) or as cold as my soul with café withdrawals. There is simply no in-between.

Historically, there was no excuse for wishy-washy cold coffee that's hit room temp. Whether you're using a specific iced coffee maker, cold brew machine, or simply adding ice to cooled pod or instant coffee — buying an insulated iced coffee cup can make your drinking experience 1000% times better.

These days, clever designs mean that ambient coffee isn't something you have to accept. Here, I'll show you models that keep your shaken brown sugar espresso near freezing for up to two days. Not that you'll be able to resist it for that long.

But, if you slurp your coffee within seconds and care more about style and functionality, I'm serving up cool cups that check the boxes for these preferences too. Heck, some of these can even be personalized. So from Starbs-branded vessels to containers that are designed to fit under your favorite coffee maker, I spill the beans on the best iced coffee cups to invest in.

Christina Chrysostomou Ecommerce editor Christina Chrysostomou is our ecommerce editor and unofficial queen of coffee. She specializes in reviewing our small kitchen appliances, which include coffee makers and kettles. While her hand was practically superglued to the Yeti Rambler in her college days, she is in the market for a new iced coffee cup, so it made sense for her to write this review.

12 of the best iced coffee cups to start your day in style

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Iced coffee cups we've reviewed

Pricing is accurate at the time of publishing

Double-wall insulated 1. Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Tumbler Shop at Amazon Price: $14.99

Size: 22oz

Material: BPA-free plastic Our staff writer Beth Mahoney is currently testing the Mr. Coffee cold brew maker and it sounds promising! So, with that said I can imagine that this will be the perfect accessory to match. The double-walled design means it won't break into a cold "sweat" so you can add as little, or as much ice as you like. Speaking of which, it's got an integrated measurement system for water and ice, creating a consistently great iced coffee taste every time. Clever, huh? Editor's fave 2. Fellow Carter Cold Tumbler Shop at Fellow Price: $35

Size: 16oz

Materials: 18/8 stainless steel, BPA-free plastic, steel lid, Tritan straw, inner True Taste Ceramic Coating.

Cleaning? Hand wash only This iced coffee cup comes everywhere with Annie Collyer, our head of e-commerce, She uses it for her coffee in the AM and then for her iced water from the afternoon onwards. She truly commends it for keeping beverages cool. Every morning, she normally goes to the coffee shop at her closest subway station and from there, it'll take her around 45 minutes to get to the office. By the time she arrives, the ice is still in cubes and the drink is still nice and cold. Sitting next to her, I can vouch that the cup is never sweaty! Apparently, it's a total game changer because she's a slower drinker, so normally by the time she gets to it it's so watery. As a passenger princess, Annie says it's also the perfect size for a car cup holder so she takes it on long journeys to refill instead of buying plastic. But, make sure to thoroughly dry it or you might find white marks (she has the black cup). You can even personalize it for an extra $10! Available in 21 colors 3. Yeti Rambler 26 oz Straw Cup Shop at Amazon Price: $35

Size: 26 oz

Material: Stainless steel

Cleaning? Hand wash only Yeti cups have been around for years (est. 2006) and were my iced coffee cup of choice through late high school and college (brand-wise). There's a color for everyone, and I like that the tough Duracoat coating on the colored tumblers won’t crack, peel or fade when you wash them by hand. Don't put 'em in the dishwasher tho as it's not recommended and I can't vouch that the finish won't flake. Set of 2 4. Starbucks Reusable Venti Frosted Ice Cold Drink Cups Shop at Amazon Price: $16.99

Size: 24 fl oz

Material: Plastic

Cleaning: Hand wash only You know the drill by now. Short is an 8-ouncer, Tall gives you 12, grande 16 fluid ounces, and venti well that's 20 if it's hot (and 24 if it's not!). But I hate waiting in line and the flimsy disposable cups they give you. So, in order to save money, I'd grab some K-Cup Starbucks caps or Starbucks Nespresso pods while you've got these in your Amazon basket too. Designer looking 5. KYcraftsandgifts Coffee Glass Shop at Etsy Price: From $18

Size: 16 fl oz

Material: Glass

Cleaning: Hand wash only Got deja vu with the typography on this iced coffee cup? That's because it looks a li'l like a Diptyque candle, don't you think? As well as the Fellow cup, Annie also has these luxe-looking glasses, along with the bamboo lids.

Other highly-rated iced coffee cups

How we tested

JYSK, five of the nine selections (that's over half!) have been tried and tested by our team. For the remainder of our edit, we've relied on highly-rated reviews and star ratings from real customers online. Yes, we've literally sieved through and read through post-purchase testimonials people have written.

Things to consider when buying an iced coffee cup

You won't do yourself any favors by picking up any ol' iced coffee cup, so next time you're out shopping (or browsing online) consider the following:

Size: Will it fit the volume of coffee you'll want to drink? Most iced coffee cups range from about 12-24 fluid ounces.

Cleaning instructions: Many iced coffee cups come with special finishes or are made from glass/plastic that can warp in the dishwasher. Make sure you know how to clean your cup to avoid damaging/breaking it.

Special features: Some iced coffee cups come with vacuum insulation which will keep your coffee hot or cold for days. Others have extra-wide straws to enjoy jelly or tapioca pearls. And most, if not all, are leakproof and will fit in your car's cup holder. It's important to buy an iced coffee cup based on your needs, but almost everyone will want a spillproof cup that doesn't leak when using it.

FAQs