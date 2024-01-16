I reviewed the COSORI TurboBlaze air fryer — it's the sleek and speedy secret to perfectly crisp food

As a staunch air-fryer lover, The COSORI TurboBlaze air fryer has been a true testing highlight and one of the best I've tried. And I would know, given that I use an air fryer for everything from reheating leftovers, to cooking meat and giving vegetables the perfect crunchy kick.

My usual air fryer is large, chunky, and lives in a cabinet, despite my frequent use, simply because of how much space it takes up on my counter. Trying the COSORI TurboBlaze has been a gamechanger. I was excited to see how it would compare to the larger model I’ve used for years, and whether its small profile could still cook food with the same energy. Spoiler: it doesn't disappoint!

Sure enough, this air fryer proves great things can come in small, well-designed packages. From its sleek, minimalist exterior to its incredibly easy-to-use control panel to the well-thought-out details, including a crisping tray that is secured in place, this is one of the most functional kitchen appliances I’ve ever used.

Did I mention it turned a lightly seasoned package of chicken thighs into the juiciest and easiest recipe I’ve made in ages? It might just be enough to make me take over all cooking duties in my household.

Model name : Cosori TurboBlaze™ 6.0-Quart Air Fryer

: Cosori TurboBlaze™ 6.0-Quart Air Fryer Dimensions (in.) : H11.8 x W14.4 x L11.9

: H11.8 x W14.4 x L11.9 Weight : 13.2 lbs

: 13.2 lbs Wattage : 1725 Watts

: 1725 Watts Capacity : 6 qt

: 6 qt Temperature range : 90°–450°F / 30°–230°C

: 90°–450°F / 30°–230°C Functions : Air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, frozen, proof, reheat, and keep warm

: Air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, frozen, proof, reheat, and keep warm Power supply: AC 120V, 60Hz

COSORI TurboBlaze air fryer review

What I thought of the Cosori TurboBlaze air fryer

(Image credit: Future / Heather Bien)

Testing the Cosori TurboBlaze air fryer

While my first impression of the COSORI TurboBlaze air fryer was taking in its good looks, functionality-wise, the COSORI TurboBlaze air fryer turned out to be one of the best air fryers I’ve tried.

It’s fast and it crisps food perfectly. I put skinless chicken thighs in there, and you would have sworn they had skin on them. The outside had a satisfying crisp and the inside was mouthwateringly juicy. From fries to Brussels sprouts, all of my air fryer recipes came out just as I’d hoped. I even tried a frozen cookie from Levain’s in the air fryer after hearing that’s the best way to reheat them. I can now 100% confirm — and that experiment made me incredibly grateful for the bake function.

The sheer number of functions available is mind-blowing. You can do anything from a one-minute reheat to a 24-hour dehydrating function. That’s not one I’ve tried yet, but perhaps I’ll come back here in a few weeks with an update.

There was only one little snag in my first use of it, in that I was a bit confused by having to preheat. I've used a few small air fryers in my day, and I can’t recall a single one having a preheat button. But, COSORI makes you fully preheat with a separate setting, before you can select the time you’ll cook your item.

Despite the extra step, I like that it has the preheat because the air fryer feels ready to go by the time you add the food in. However, it's slightly awkward that you have to first let the preheat run, and only then can you choose how you’re going to cook your item.

Still, the control panel is simple to use. Depending on the setting you choose, you’ll then see the fan bar, time, and temperature, which can all be adjusted to accommodate the type of cooking you're doing.

The basket and crisping tray are surprisingly large for the size of the air fryer, and COSORI boasts that it can fit food for three to five people. I believe it. I only made food for two, but we had leftovers for another meal. That adds up to four portions, so I’m going with COSORI’s word.

There are also tiny details that make a big difference in this small kitchen appliance, like the silicone stoppers that keep the crisping tray secured in place when you’re dumping out a deliciously crisp batch of fries, or cleaning out any residual grease, and the safety lock on the basket.

(Image credit: Future / Heather Bien)

Here’s why I think air fryers are worth it: They are usually so incredibly easy to assemble, and the COSORI TurboBlaze was no exception. It came securely packed with the crisping tray on top of a styrofoam piece and the air fryer and basket below. While I never love styrofoam, it kept it perfectly in place.

I took the three pieces out, put them together, took off a few stickers, and I had my new air fryer. There was also an instruction manual and 56-page recipe book included. I don’t always keep the recipe books that come with appliances, but this one is going to earn a spot in my kitchen for at least a few weeks.

Before using it for the first time, I washed the basket and tray with Gain dish soap (available from Amazon) and water, then wiped down the machine itself with a damp microfiber cleaning cloth (I buy these in bulk from Amazon). Super easy and took only a few minutes.

Heather Bien Contributing editor Hi, I'm Heather Bien, a lifestyle and commerce writer based in Washington, DC. The TurboBlaze was sent to me by COSORI. I used it multiple times over a several-week period.

Using the COSORI TurboBlaze air fryer

(Image credit: Future / Heather Bien)

There are quite a few controls on the top of the TurboBlaze, but it’s an easy machine to use and fairly intuitive. First, you’ll place the crisping tray in the basket. Then, the air fryer should be preheated for four minutes at 400° Fahrenheit unless it’s already been used, and still hot. When it’s ready, it’ll beep and show “End” on the display.

The next step depends on your goal for that meal. Are you baking? Roasting? Boiling? You’ll select the button for your particular food, then adjust the suggested time and temperature as needed. When you have it to the right setting, hit the play button. And that’s it! You can flip your food halfway through or simply divide the time in two and do it in two sets.

A few tips from COSORI include avoiding overfilling the basket since that can impact cooking, adding up to two tablespoons of oil to add crisp, air frying frozen foods to get them hot and fresh, and putting aluminum foil (i.e: Reynold's Wrap from Amazon) down before attempting to bake any type of dough.

Test 1: Cooking chicken

(Image credit: Future / Heather Bien)

Chicken thighs are one of the gold-standard foods to cook in an air fryer. You know they're going to come out consistently yummy. I used skinless, boneless chicken thighs sprayed with a bit of avocado oil and seasoned with Mediterranean herbs.

(Image credit: Future / Heather Bien)

With the air fryer on 450°Fahrenheit, I did approximately 14 minutes on each side. I've seen in reviews online that some people expected a notification to flip their food halfway through, but I didn't find it a big deal to just split the time in half. I ended up taking them out early to check the temperature, and, voila, they were actually done early and came out a perfectly juicy, golden brown.

Test 2: Reheating a storebought cookie

(Image credit: Future / Heather Bien)

If you've ever had a cookie from the world-famous Levain's Bakery, you know they're delicious, gigantic, thick cookies. I received a dozen as a gift, and was told to freeze what I couldn't eat and use the air fryer to reheat. I used testing the TurboBlaze as an excuse to eat one more. I chose the Bake function and put eight minutes on the clock. The result was a perfectly gooey on the inside, crisp on the outside, chocolate cookie.

Cleaning and maintaining the COSORI TurboBlaze air fryer

(Image credit: Future / Heather Bien)

Air fryers aren’t known for being difficult to clean, but some details can make life easier or harder. Thankfully the TurboBlaze makes it easier because the crisper plate fits securely into the basket, you can turn it upside down to shake out any crumbs without worrying that you’re going to lose the crisper plate in the trash (a constant worry with an air fryer I used to have).

Both pieces are easy to wash in the sink with liquid soap and a sponge (or this non-scratch Scotch-Brite dishwand from Amazon). Though all accessories are also dishwasher-safe, which is a serious win. For stubborn grease, which is always a concern with air fryers, COSORI suggests cleaning the air fryer with a 2:1 baking soda (available from Amazon) to water paste, and spreading it on those areas. Leave it for 15 minutes before rinsing and washing.

The outside can be wiped down with a damp rag. And, of course, turn the machine off and unplug it before you do any type of cleaning.

Is the COSORI TurboBlaze air fryer right for you?

If you’re looking for a reasonably priced air fryer with a small footprint and big capabilities, then the COSORI TurboBlaze could be the answer. This sleek machine is smaller than other 6-quart air fryers, yet it packs a punch with its settings.

From the preheat, which makes for crispier, better-cooked food, to settings including reheat, bake, and proof, this machine is a great substitute for someone who doesn’t have a full-size oven because they live in a dorm room, or other small space. It’s also great for those who don’t have storage space for an air fryer and need a model that takes up less kitchen counter space.

Good to know

Warranty

A two-year limited warranty from the date of purchase is included with the COSORI TurboBlaze air fryer.

Where to buy the COSORI TurboBlaze air fryer

The COSORI TurboBlaze™ is available through COSORI , Amazon , and Walmart .

If this one isn't for you, our team has tried and tested similar models, including another from the same brand, just in case you're trying to figure out which COSORI air fryer to buy.

How we test air fryers

(Image credit: Future / Heather Bien)

We have a set process for testing air fryers at Real Homes. As is the case with all products we review, we match the reviewer with the air fryer. I used it for fries, chicken, cookies, reheating leftovers, and any of the multitude of ways you can imagine using an air fryer. I experimented with all the many settings and wondered way too many times why more air fryers don’t have a preheat setting.

Here are a few things I like to look out for when testing air fryers:

Basket: Is the basket easy to remove and replace? Does it hold into place?

Operation: How easy is it to use? Are the prompts/buttons legible? Do I know when the machine is done?

Controls: Are the settings easy to use with the help of the instruction guide? Are they clearly labeled? Is it easy to remember which ones do which?

Cleaning: How easy is it to clean? Does the cleaning basket easily pop in and out?

Functionality of features: Here I may look at any standout features. In the case of the COSORI TurboBlaze, the preheat function as well as the multiple functions, including bake and dry, were worth noting.