Black and Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean+ Cordless Hand Vacuum review

The Black and Decker Dustbuster doesn't muck about when it comes to cleaning. As an avid equestrian, and pet parent to three cats and three horses — I'm in contact with fur and hair all of the time. But, I'm pleased to say that this vac claims to combine a compact and lightweight design with multiple power options and a crevice tool, giving you versatility in a small package.

Its one-button operation is incredibly user-friendly, and its cordless design means it’s very easy to grab the vacuum when you need it, and then store it away when you don’t. While this vacuum has a small dustbin capacity, it’s still an excellent choice for those smaller, quick cleaning jobs.

After all, lugging out a full-size vacuum for small cleaning jobs is time-consuming and requires a lot of effort. Smaller handheld vacuums, on the contrary, are a convenient solution, making for quick cleanup and then being easy to store away again.

Black and Decker Dustbuster review

What I thought of the Black and Decker Dustbuster

Want a compact and lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner that’s also agile and versatile? The Black and Decker Dustbuster offers all of those characteristics. The hand vacuum charges up quickly, and while its regular setting is plenty powerful, the Powerboost function gives you the extra power needed for deeper cleaning jobs. The built-in crevice tool is ideal for accessing small areas, like spaces between couch cushions.

While the vacuum delivers the power and versatility that you’d expect from a larger model, it does so while being relatively small and lightweight. It weighs just 3.5 pounds, so it’s very easy to hold and maneuver. Its compact design is small enough to store in a cupboard, so this vacuum is suitable not only for homes but also for apartments and offices where space may be limited.

Paige Cerulli Contributing editor I’m Paige Cerulli and I specialize in product reviews. I tested the Black and Decker Dustbuster for several weeks in my home which I share with three cats, three horses, a flock of ducks, and several foster animals.

Black and Decker Dustbuster specifcations

Model name : Black and Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean+ Cordless Hand Vacuum HHVK515J

: Black and Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean+ Cordless Hand Vacuum HHVK515J Dimensions (in) : H6.7 x W7.9 x L15.8

: H6.7 x W7.9 x L15.8 Weight (lbs) : 3.5 pounds

: 3.5 pounds Voltage : 20V

: 20V Battery type: Lithium-Ion

Unboxing and setting up the Black and Decker Dustbuster

The Black and Decker Dustbuster arrived packed in a single box, but the box was in good condition. Rather than using styrofoam packing, the interior packing consisted of folded cardboard, which held the vacuum securely in place.

The vacuum required no assembly. After I removed it from its protective plastic bag, I discovered that it already had a bit of a charge.

I plugged it in, and it took about two and a half hours to charge fully. A battery indicator flashes during the charging process and then turns off once the vacuum is charged.

The vacuum features a built-in crevice tool that can be pulled out to extend the length. Pulling the tool out required some strength initially, but I found that after I had used it a few times, it was easier to pull it out and insert it back into the machine.

Using the Black and Decker Dustbuster

The Black and Decker Dustbuster features an incredibly simple and easy operation. It has a single button, and pressing that button repeatedly will start the vacuum on its regular mode, change to the Powerboost mode, and then turn the vacuum off. Its use is intuitive and simple.

The vacuum weighs just 3.5 pounds, so it’s very easy to carry and use. The handle is comfortable and fits well in my hand, though more of a sculpted or shaped handhold would have provided a more secure grip, especially when tilting the vacuum down.

With the crevice tool extended, I found it was easy to use this vacuum to clean wall corners, baseboards, windowsills, between furniture cushions, and more. I reinserted the crevice too when cleaning flatter surfaces like floors and chair seats. The crevice tool design is helpful since there’s no need to worry about losing a tool that separates from the vacuum.

For such a small machine, this vacuum has significant power. I found that the regular power setting was strong enough to clean hardwood floor and cat litter off of a tile floor. The Powerboost mode proved useful for most other tasks, including vacuuming dirt from between hardwood floor planks, cleaning out window sills, and vacuuming between couch and chair cushions. The vacuum wasn’t strong enough to remove cat hair from the carpeting, but, in all fairness, I wasn't expecting this to be the best vacuum for pet hair.

I was pleased to find that the vacuum’s operation was quieter than expected. When on the default setting, it reached 81.9 decibels, and the Powerboost setting climbed to 88.9 decibels. It’s probably the quietest hand vacuum that I’ve used, and I was able to clean in rooms where my cats were sleeping without them running from the room.

Cleaning the Black and Decker Dustbuster

This machine is light and agile, perfect for quick cleanups and smaller tasks. Unfortunately, that lightweight design also comes with a relatively small dust bowl capacity.

Within eight minutes of using the vacuum, the dust bowl was full. Emptying it is easy; the dust bowl release button pops it open and I was able to dump the debris into my kitchen trash can.

This vacuum’s design makes it easy to clean and maintain. Once you’ve dumped out any dirt, you can remove the prefilter and filter with a gentle pull. According to the instruction manual, both the prefilter and filter can be washed with a mild detergent (ie: Palmolive Ultra Strength liquid dish soap) and warm water. Alternatively, you can also wipe the dust bowl clean with a dry cloth. I always have these microfiber cleaning cloths from Amazon on hand.

Black + Decker instructs you to replace the filters every six to nine months, and if they’re worn or damaged. I found the Dustbuster filters were widely available for purchase online, including on Amazon.

Is the Black and Decker Dustbuster right for you?

The Black and Decker Dustbuster is very easy to use and is handy to have around the house, a dorm room, or an office. It charges quickly and its lightweight design makes it comfortable to use. The ability to choose from two power modes allows you to access increased power for cleaning chores that need it, and I found that it performed very well with most housecleaning needs.

The crevice tool makes it versatile without adding bulky attachments, and you can empty it with the push of a single button. Overall, I was very impressed with this vacuum’s performance and ease of use, and it’s an excellent tool to have on hand when you need to do a quick cleanup and don’t want to drag out your full-size vacuum.

Good to know

Instructions

The hand vacuum includes an 18-page instruction manual in multiple languages. About four pages are in English, and the instructions are clear and easy to understand without being at all overwhelming. The manual also includes several diagrams.

Warranty

Black + Decker backs this vacuum with a two-year limited warranty against defects in material or workmanship.

Where to buy the Black + Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean+ Cordless Hand Vacuum

You can buy this hand vacuum from Walmart and Amazon .

How we tested the Black + Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean+ Cordless Hand Vacuum

Black + Decker sent me this hand vacuum and I tested it for several weeks in my house before writing this review. I used the following criteria during the vacuum testing process:

Unboxing: I considered the vacuum’s packaging, including how well it protected the product during shipping. I looked for the use of sustainable, recyclable packaging materials and gave bonus points for packaging that didn’t include Styrofoam.

Operation: When evaluating the vacuum’s operation, I considered its overall performance, its strength, and how well it cleaned multiple surfaces, including upholstery, tile, and hardwood floors.

Ease of use: I looked at how user-friendly the vacuum is, including how simple the instructions are and how quickly I was able to understand how to use the vacuum. I also considered how comfortable I was when carrying and using the vacuum.

Ease of cleaning: I considered how easily I could empty the vacuum. I also evaluated the process of removing, cleaning, and replacing filters, and of cleaning the vacuum, itself.