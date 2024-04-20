Tan France tips us off on the must-have "chic" backyard accessory of the season, and it's only $10

Tan France's tips for outdoor living are not to be missed, with one item topping the Queer Eye star and fashion designer's list as 2024's must-have outdoor accessory.

The TV star revealed to Real Homes that garden drinkware sets are the one thing you shouldn't be without this year. When taking meals and hosting alfresco, it's easy to resort to single-use plastic, but reusable cups are not only more eco-conscious but more stylish, too so we tracked down gorgeous options from just $10.

As you explore this year's beloved outdoor decor trends, ditch the one-use items and invest a little something into serveware that brings your patio table together during your next meal and is good to re-use for a long time to come.

Tan France tips on outdoor buys

A post shared by T A N . F R A N C E (@tanfrance) A photo posted by on

Tan's backyard idea stemmed more from necessity than style, but why not combine the two if given the opportunity?

"I have two young children, therefore we have a lot of kids in our lives. My friends' kids will come over and play with my kids," Tan tells Real Homes. "And I really wanted to find a lovely set of glassware that wasn't glass — plasticware that looks like glass, that's washable and isn't one-time-use-only."

And that's exactly what he found in a "chic" set of eye-catching, kid-proof, and outdoor-friendly flutes. Even if you don't have little ones in tow, plastic glassware is a sturdier and more practical option when leaving the kitchen and venturing onto the patio. Why not add a little pizzazz in the process?

"It's about understanding who your visitors are and what they might need to make the experience as enjoyable as possible," Tan adds.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tan, who has recently partnered with the new Citi Shop browser extension to promote savvy shopping techniques, believes the best way to save while still packing on style is to switch up the tiny details — from the dishware on your picnic table to the lumbar pillows on your lounge chairs and other outdoor furniture pieces.

"The rule for me is the same indoors as it is outdoors," he says. "Soft furnishings are the best ways to update a space and make it look fresh and current without breaking the bank. Pillows, throws, any kind of upholstered item that's easily changeable — that's my best tip."

And we've found it's also the way to go during outdoor dining season. Cheers!

What to shop

Set of four Lucia Acrylic Coupe Glasses Shop at Anthropologie Price: $40

Capacity: 12.5 oz Available in a slew of fun shades, these acrylic coupes will have you saying "cheers" in style thanks to their durability Three colors Six Tritan Urbo Outdoor Glasses Shop at West Elm Price: $72

Capacity: 15 fl oz Special occasions call for something sparkly, so toast to these stylish and outdoor-friendly dishwasher-safe acrylic flutes. BPA-free Sun Squad Stemmed Cocktail Glasses Shop at Target Price: $10

Capacity: 6 oz Make a statement and sip something bubbly courtesy of this gorgeous quartet that will make any outdoor table pop.

Now that you have an idea of what to shop to give your backyard look a pop, let Padma Lakshmi's top outdoor entertaining tips help you plan the ultimate spring and summer gatherings.

