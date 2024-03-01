Interior designers love Olivia Rodrigo's bookshelf style — and you can recreate it

Olivia Rodrigo's bookshelf style is as enviable as her lyrics are relatable, so of course we're curious how she makes it work.

In a casual TikTok video, the Guts songstress takes to the piano in front of her chic bookshelf to belt out a few emotional stanzas from "The Grudge". As much as we love the ballad, we swoon equally hard for her home's literary vibe.

If you are searching for bookshelf ideas to combine your favorite reads and meaningful home decor, we asked professionals how to achieve a similar style to Olivia's.

See Olivia Rodrigo's bookshelf style

Olivia's case of bookshelf wealth combines her beloved novels with cute trinkets and indoor plants, with all stacks showing a personal touch. Altogether, it brings together the items Olivia loves without being too prescriptive and that's why it works so well.

If you want a similar vibe in your book nook or shelving, embrace the confidence Olivia has and be prepared to mix things up exactly the way you like them.

"By artfully blending various heights, textures, colors, and mediums, you can transform your bookcase into a curated masterpiece that authentically reflects your journey, experiences, and unique style," says Kendra Nash, principal designer at Nash Design Group.

While organizing a bookshelf, Kendra recommends using artwork, meaningful photographs, and candles in order to "truly elevate the allure of your adorned bookcase."

And remember, precision is not the goal here. It's all about individuality.

"Bookshelves don't have to look perfect to be stylish, and Olivia proves this," says Real Homes deputy editor Emily Lambe. "Her setup looks lived-in and includes a few accent pieces to make it pop. All you need is a statement vase and a touch of greenery to recreate her laid-back look."

If you really want to take this to the next level,we gently suggest a little project. Here's everything you need to know about DIY bookshelves and creating the bookish retreat of your dreams.

