6 Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale deals from $35 to boost your sleep game in 2024

The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale is packed with enticing offers, but we're laser-focused on the bedding buys that will help us stick to our New Year's resolution and getting a solid eight hours of shut-eye every night.

Restorative sleep will be of the utmost importance for a busy year ahead, and these great pillows, comforters, and other discounted bedding buys in the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale are a must.

If you're looking to make your bed more comfortable without shelling out the big bucks for one of the best mattresses, these selections will help you get comfy and catch some much-needed Zs.

Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale: 6 bedding buys to shop

If you're wondering how to make a small bedroom cozy, the first order of business is addressing your sleep needs. Are you looking for softer sheets? Perhaps you can benefit from a new, ergonomic pillow. Whatever the case, don‘t miss these Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale discounts.

Here are the selections we're putting on our list of small bedroom ideas to assist with shut-eye. Plus, we’re not ones to deny ourselves a cute and functional sleep mask.

Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Bedding Buys

If you're looking to add a few other items to your cart in addition to bedroom buys, we love these other discounted home items.

FAQs

What can we expect from the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale? Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale, which begins on Tuesday, December 26, offers discounts in all departments — clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty, travel/luggage, and home. Items are up to 60% off and new markdowns are added regularly throughout the sale. Plus, you can expect an extra 25% off sale prices.

How long does the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale last? The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale begins on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 and will last until January 1, 2024. Although new items are added daily, you'll want to stock up before your product of choice sells out.

Thinking of going all out with your bedding buys ahead of the new year? We've rounded up the best mattress sales to take advantage of right now and the best mattress topper deals so that you can save big before snuggling. Pleasant dreams!