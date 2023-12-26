6 Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale deals from $35 to boost your sleep game in 2024

The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale is packed with enticing offers, but we're laser-focused on the bedding buys that will help us stick to our New Year's resolution and getting a solid eight hours of shut-eye every night.
Restorative sleep will be of the utmost importance for a busy year ahead, and these great pillows, comforters, and other discounted bedding buys in the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale are a must.
If you're looking to make your bed more comfortable without shelling out the big bucks for one of the best mattresses, these selections will help you get comfy and catch some much-needed Zs.
Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale: 6 bedding buys to shop
If you're wondering how to make a small bedroom cozy, the first order of business is addressing your sleep needs. Are you looking for softer sheets? Perhaps you can benefit from a new, ergonomic pillow. Whatever the case, don‘t miss these Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale discounts.
Here are the selections we're putting on our list of small bedroom ideas to assist with shut-eye. Plus, we’re not ones to deny ourselves a cute and functional sleep mask.
Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Bedding Buys
40% off
Price:
Was $179, now $107.40 (save $71.60) at Nordstrom
Dimensions: Queen
If you are curious how to make a small space look luxe, you'll want to start with soft materials to create a cozy ambiance. PrimaLoft, a hypoallergenic alternative to down, does the trick. According to reviewers, it's a perfect selection for the cold weather season.
Two sizes
Price:
Was $79, now $47.40 (save $31.60) at Nordstrom
Adjustable and made from OEKO-TEX®–certified materials that are free of harmful substances, this pillow is soft and will help you fall asleep easily.
Select colors on sale
Price:
Was $320, now $224 (save $96) at Nordstrom
As one reviewer puts it, you will "not regret" purchasing Parachute's garment-washed linen duvet cover. Not only is it stylish and offers a boho vibe, but shoppers say it's versatile and will appeal to all types of sleepers. Plus, you'll enjoy sifting through the fun colorways.
Limited edition
Price:
Was $50, now $35 (save $15) at Nordstrom
This mulberry silk eye mask has been refined throughout the course of a decade, so it means business. Why not try drifting off to sleep with one of these delicate babies?
Set of two
Price:
Was $44, now $37.40 (save $6.60) at Nordstrom
If the heat in your rental gets a little too overwhelming during the winter and the A.C. doesn't cooperate during the summer, rest assured these silky-soft pillowcases will wick sweat from your skin for a relaxing and comfortable night's sleep.
Machine washable
Price:
Was $79, now $47.40 (save $31.60) at Nordstrom
Dimensions (in.): L62 x W50
Look and feel good: this stylish and cozy throw is made from recycled materials, culminating in a 50% recycled polyester, 50% polyester blend. Reviewers gave it a whopping 4.8/5 stars.
If you're looking to add a few other items to your cart in addition to bedroom buys, we love these other discounted home items.
FAQs
What can we expect from the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale?
Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale, which begins on Tuesday, December 26, offers discounts in all departments — clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty, travel/luggage, and home. Items are up to 60% off and new markdowns are added regularly throughout the sale. Plus, you can expect an extra 25% off sale prices.
How long does the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale last?
The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale begins on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 and will last until January 1, 2024. Although new items are added daily, you'll want to stock up before your product of choice sells out.
Thinking of going all out with your bedding buys ahead of the new year? We've rounded up the best mattress sales to take advantage of right now and the best mattress topper deals so that you can save big before snuggling. Pleasant dreams!