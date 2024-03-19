Grab these Lidl's small balcony furniture finds from just $3 — bargains you won't want to miss

If you're not quite ready for spring's arrival, Lidl's small balcony furniture will help you switch gears.

The brand's weekly offers from March 20 to 26 showcase a wide range of new products: groceries (of course), flowers, and brilliant outdoor deals that will brighten up your space with just a few simple touches.

If you're playing around with small balcony ideas and looking for ways to give your outside space a refresh, you might want to stop by your local Lidl and grab a bargain while stocks last.

Shop small balcony furniture picks from Lidl

Once you've uncovered how to clean your apartment balcony ahead of the new season (always start with some scrubbing, folks) then it's time for the fun part: styling.

From chic and functional balcony privacy ideas to cute planters for your green babies, Lidl has a lil' bit of everything.

However, you'll want to act quickly when it comes to the retailer's small balcony furniture offerings. Like the beloved Lidl greenhouse, these picks might not be around forever. Keep in mind that you cannot order directly from Lidl's website, but you can visit your local store or place an order on Instacart, depending on your location, so time is of the essence.

What to shop

These are the small balcony furniture items we're eyeing from the store this week.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Three-year limited warranty Livarno Home trellis View at Lidl Price: Was $8.99 , now $7.99

Dimensions (in.): 15.7 x 46 Keep your beautiful blooms in place with the help of this trellis' integrated ground spikes. Three colors PARKSIDE® tray for 15-inch planter box View at Lidl Price: $2.99

Dimensions (in.): 5.43 x 7.24 x 5.71 Keep your floral display in check and looking stylish with the help of this weather-resistant and UV-resistant planter box. Tops are available for $0.99. Recommended 5.9' x 2.95' Livarno Home privacy screen View at Lidl Price: $29.99

Dimensions (ft.): 7.87 x 1.8 x 3.77 Get some privacy with a green flair. This screen can be attached with cable ties or garden wire.

Other small balcony furniture

If you didn't get to your local Lidl fast enough, we've rounded up other great balcony finds that you'll love. No need to thank us, it's what we're here for.

Four colors Kalolary Garden Trellis for Climbing Plants Shop at Amazon Price: $18.99

Dimensions (in): W11.81 x H62.99 Designed with a bird head decoration, this trellis is constructed of stainless steel and is easy to install. Indoor/outdoor Self-Watering Window Rectangular Planter Shop at Target Price: $8

Dimensions (in.): 16 x 4.5 Keep your greenery contained and get a little extra help in the hydration department with a self-watering planter 5/5 stars Costway Faux Ivy Leaf Decorative Privacy Fence Shop at Target Price: Was $99 , now $49.99

Dimensions (in.): 40 x 95 Take in the (faux) greenery and keep others out of your balcony business with this find.

So, getting technical for a moment, what is a balcony vs terrace, plus the pros and cons of each? We asked designers for their insight. Here's what you need to know.

