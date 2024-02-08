Jason and Kylie Kelce's kids' playroom is an absolute dream for little ones

NFL royalty Jason and Kylie Kelce have won hearts on and off the field, and most recently, in the comfort of their daughters' sage-green playroom.

The husband and wife duo teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids to create a cute, creative, and toddler-friendly oasis for their three girls. The space includes a colorful bookshelf, a giant giraffe, baskets full of stuffed animals, a play kitchen, and other fun goodies littles will love.

As we watched the Philadelphia Eagles family enjoy one-on-one time, we wondered how we could achieve fun playroom ideas in our abodes, so we've elicited the help of our designers.

Jason and Kylie Kelce's kids' playroom

First things first: safety.

"Anything that kids should not put in their mouth or use without supervision should be locked and stored away," says designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey.

Once you ensure that materials are soft and kid-friendly, heavier pieces are sturdy and choking hazards are out of reach, you'll want to delve into the creative aspect, one Chantelle thinks should begin with a cohesive color scheme.

"Adding playful graphics on the walls or incorporating fun wallpapers really brings the space to life," says Alice Moszczynski, interior designer at Planner 5D. "And let's not forget about functionality. I swear by storage solutions like bins, shelves, and cubbies to keep toys organized and easily accessible."

Toy storage ideas are of the utmost importance, naturally, so whether you're going the large route with something like the Humble Crew Natural Wood/White Toy Organizer from Amazon or just Fabric Storage Bins from Amazon, do make sure teddies, dollies, and action figures are all within reach. But don't limit the toys to bins and storage spaces — utilize smart playroom ideas to make it a truly engaging experience.

"Incorporate interactive elements such as a chalkboard wall, magnetic boards, or a climbing wall to encourage active play and creativity," says Melanie Coddington, founder and CEO of Coddington Design.

And when wrapping the look together, don't forget to accent it all with cool kids' lamps. Lighting sets the tone, after all.

"I like to use colorful, playful decor to stimulate creativity and imagination," Melanie says. "Consider fun lighting options like string lights or colorful lamps."

Copying the Kelce crew's playroom? Here are some finds from their Pottery Barn Kids collection that you and your kiddos will appreciate.

When describing their new playroom, Kylie Kelce said it best: "Family is everything. It's really important to have this space feel cozy and comfortable."

We couldn't agree more. And if you need a little help keeping everything in check, worry not: we asked pros how to organize toys once and for all so that your place is as clutter-free as possible.