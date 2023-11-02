The Hill House Home interiors collection just dropped — here's what a die-hard fan is buying

I just know coquette girls are going to love this one

Two blue lamps on table with blue floral wallpaper
(Image credit: Hill House Home)
If you're a fan of preppy decor, I have some big news for you — the Hill House Home interiors collection just dropped. As a fanatic of the brand and an interiors editor, I couldn't be more excited.

If you're new to the brand, Hill House Home is primarily a fashion brand most famous for its viral Nap Dress (of which I own two, don't judge me!). Hill House is most known for its traditional styles and feminine prints, which have now been transformed into a line of home decor.

I shopped the collection and picked out some of my favorite items I think you need to see. While these items are at a higher price point, it may be worth it to wait until Black Friday sales to get the best deal. 

Hill House Home interiors collection

I sorted through the brand new Hill House interiors collection to find my favorite pieces. I just know the coquette girls are going to be adding these to their Pinterest boards, ASAP.

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

Neutral couch with throw pillows and mirror on wall

(Image credit: Hill House Home)

Wallpaper

One of the most exciting launches in the release is the range of Hill House wallpapers. The brand has converted its classic prints into stunning wallpaper you can add to just about any room. If you're looking for a more renter-friendly option, some peel-and-stick wallpaper may be your best bet.

White wallpaper with blue floral designCool blue
Blue Botanical Wallpaper

Price: $750
Size: 10-yard roll

Neutral wallpaper with florals and animalsCottagecore
Shell Pond Floral Wallpaper

Price: $750
Size: 10-yard roll

White wallpaper with pastel floralsPastel
Pastel Trellis Wallpaper

Price: $750
Size: 10-yard roll

Throw pillows

Everyone needs some gorgeous accent cushions and these Hill House throw pillows will do just the trick. They come in a wide variety of prints ranging from bold designs to subtle touches. The end result will look quite chic, much like our favorite French-style decor pieces

Blue throw pillow with woodland animal printBold print
Sage Sherwood Forest Throw Pillow

Price: $148
Size (in.): 20 x 20

Blue throw pillow with floral designWoodland

Blue Pond Floral Throw Pillow

Price: $128
Size (in.): 14 x 20

Neutral throw pillow with beige printNeutral
Sand Sherwood Forest Throw Pillow

Price: $148
Size (in.): 20 x 20

Bedding

Wanna makeover your bedroom? For the ultimate glow-up, splurge on this Hill House bedding which comes in a number of prints with everything you need for the comfiest set-up ever. You'll swear your apartment looks just like a luxe hotel down to the pillow shams and sheets. 

White duvet cover with blue printOn cloud 9
Blue Trellis Duvet Cover

Price: $200
Size (in.): Queen (88 x 92)

Two pillows with floral pillowcasesPretty in pink
Pink Pond Floral Pillowcase Set

Price: $100
Size (in.): Standard (20 x 30)

Folded neutral bedsheetsDelicate details
Pastel Trellis Sheet Set

Price: $275
Size (in.): Queen (96 x 112 top sheet)

Personally, I can't wait to see what else Hill House Home will launch in its new interiors collection. I'm sure I'll be adding it to our list of the best bedding brands in no time.

