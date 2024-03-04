The best soil for succulents from $14 — plant experts reveal the mix that helps this greenery thrive

Searching for the best soil for succulents? Though the greenery is famously low-maintenance, it does have a few requirements in the dirt department.

If you want your haworthia leaves to stay spiky and your echeveria to keep its rosy shape, make sure you're taking our pros' advice about your the best soil for your succulents. We've also rounded up three great options, starting from just $14.

Since succulents are pretty easy going, they are often one of the best indoor plants, so take note of their soil needs to help them stay in tip-top shape.

The best soil for succulents — plants pros weigh in

Succulents are usually not fans of heavy hydration, making their soil an important factor in their care.

"Succulents thrive in environments that mimic their natural arid habitats, meaning the best soil drains quickly and limits moisture," says Teri Valenzuela, natural science manager at Sunday Lawn Care. "Sandy soils or specialized potting mixes are perfect as they offer the drainage these plants need."

Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal notes that there are a few main ingredients that help the soil get the job done.

"Such a mix typically consists of potting soil, coarse sand, and perlite or pumice to ensure the soil drains quickly while still holding sufficient moisture for the plants' needs," he says.

And if you want to be extra vigilant on their moisture needs, invest in the GROWIT Soil Water Monitor for Plants on Amazon.

When you can't get your hands on the specific requirements Teri and Gene note, there are some alternative routes that will help you care for these houseplants.

"Regular garden soil or dense potting mixes, which retain too much moisture, are not suitable for these drought-resistant plants," Gene says.

A cactus mix, or any potting mix with pumice or perlite, can be a viable alternative, but ultimately, you want to give this baby the environment it knows and loves.

What to shop

