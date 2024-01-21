We adore Ashley Park's lemon tree so we asked gardening experts how to grow our own indoors

Ashley Park's lemon tree left us in a citrus state of mind and craving a new plant baby for our ever-growing collection.

The Emily in Paris star took to Instagram with her Mediterranean-style garden to spotlight one rather odd-looking lemon on her tree. Despite the "alien" looks of the rogue fruit, we began to crave a lemon tree of our own, and asked the pros how to make it happen — without a garden.

Joyfully, it is possible to add a lemon tree to our bevy of indoor plants, but there are a few things to note before gardening in an apartment or other small space.

If you're keen on home-grown lemons to perfect your chicken piccata (delicious buttery, lemony, Italian pasta with capers goodness), invest in a reliable grow light and set to work.

"Nowadays, as long as you have the right tools and optimize your indoor environment to what the plant needs, you can virtually grow anything indoors," assures Paris Lalicata, a community associate and plant education director at The Sill.

Nothing is truly off-limits, provided you have determination by the bucket, and the proper plant accessories.

Ready to grow your own lovely little lemons?

Dupe Ashley Park's lemon tree and grow your own

First things first, the key to a successful lemon tree is giving it access to natural lighting. It'll need about 10-12 hours of sunlight, far away from hot or cold sources, and you'll have to replace the natural light with a grow lamp once it gets dark in the winter.

There are a variety of grow lights available that can assist, depending on your needs and the type of lemon tree you land on, including freestanding five-level dimmable grow lights from Amazon and full-spectrum stick on light strips .

"To grow lemons indoors, start by selecting a dwarf lemon variety suited for indoor cultivation," says Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal. "Plant the tree in a large pot with well-draining potting mix, ideally one formulated for citrus trees."

(Psst: Miracle-Gro Cactus, Palm & Citrus Soil is available in various quantities on Amazon.)

The temperature has to remain consistent and not get overly hot or humid, and it's crucial to keep pets away from your lemon tree away from pets, as they can be toxic, just like snake plants.

Lastly, let's not forget about hydration.

"When caring for indoor lemon trees, be mindful of their watering needs," Gene says. "The soil should be kept consistently moist but not waterlogged. Overwatering can lead to root rot, while under-watering can stress the plant."

According to the plant experts at our sister site, Homes & Gardens, you're not going to want to start this process by planting a seed unless you're very patient as you're unlikely to see any fruit for up to five years. And, there's no telling if the lemon will resemble the one in which you took the seed from.

Have a bit of outdoor space, but not much? Our gardening pros have you covered with creative apartment garden ideas for your balcony or tiny patio, since we believe greenery can and should fit anywhere.