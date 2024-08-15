10 gray kitchen cabinet ideas – from barely there to charcoal, we've got you covered

Gray has certainly stood the test of time and it's easy to see why – there are many shades to choose from and it works in most rooms of the house.

You can also team it with other colors, it works particularly well with white. This is what makes it so useful in a kitchen.

Our kitchen ideas showcase different shades and how you can use them with other factors like dark and light countertops, accent shades, and how to make it work in a busy space.

1. Team dark gray with black

For a statement look team your dark gray cabinets with black countertops – or match your cabinet color with Amazon's CRE8TIVE Concrete Dark Grey Wide Vinyl Countertop Peel and Stick. It creates a sleek and contemporary feel that suits an apartment.

"Gray continues to be a popular kitchen cabinetry color choice. It’s a classic shade that creates a calm feeling and neutrals, such as gray, white, and cream, are timeless options that transcend fashion," says Richard Moore, creative director at Martin Moore.

For balance keep the walls white for a fabulous contrast scheme and and use open shelving to lighten the space up. Add brass hardware and a faucet as it stands out well against dark gray cabinets.

2. Consider a blue gray

This charming blue-gray shows the breadth of this color and how many shades you have to choose from.

It's a warming color that that looks great with marble and dark wood-like flooring, wall cabinets and seating. Consider using sky blue and indigo blue accents.

This shade is Farrow & Ball's De Nimes, a grounding blue that's earthy yet not as dark as some grays and is inspired by the gray-blue workwear that was made in the French city Nîmes.

"Neutrals are incredibly versatile and have endless possibilities in decoration. Using a color such as School House White or Wimborne White on the walls and a bold color on the woodwork, such as De Nimes, makes for a new clean, and modern take on a neutral scheme. Try softening the space with accents of Pink Ground," says Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball.

3. Opt for more than one shade

This elegant kitchen actually consists of four shades of gray – the cabinetry, the island, the walls, and the marble backsplash. When using more than one shade together make sure you test them before application to see how they work paired up.

Choosing a darker gray for your island works really well as it grounds it and keeps it in one place, whilst the lighter shade is around the outside of the space on the cabinetry.

We've matched up three grays that we think would work on cabinets to recreate this beautiful kitchen.

Lilac undertones Grey 02 Matt interior sample Shop at Lick Price: $2 for a peel & stick sample A calming light gray that has warming lilac undertones that stop it from becoming too clinical. Team it with blush for extra warmth if you want to introduce an accent. The peel & stick samples are a great way to try out these shades without buying first. Creamy Rodeo 1534 interior paint sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Price: $2.50 for a color swatch sheet A creamier option if your kitchen is north-facing and might need a little extra warmth. It's still light enough to brighten up too and is a great neutral to use as a starting point on your cabinets. Brown gray Smoked Oyster 2109-40 interior paint sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Price: $2.50 for a color swatch sheet This shade is a good match to the kitchen island, it's a brown-gray with a hint of violet and is a versatile shade to consider. It's a good neutral gray but with extra depth. Team with lighter shades of gray for contrast.

4. Mix plain with pattern

This lovely serene gray kitchen features a light shade that lightens up this small kitchen perfectly.

Lick's Iced Cube Silver 2121-50 is a good match to the cabinetry. To keep it interesting pattern has been added to the mix – the tiled backsplash (we love Target's InHome Catalan peel & stick backsplash tile paper and the rug – check out Walmart's Better Homes & Gardens runner rug, it's ideal for a kitchen as it's made from a durable polyester and rayon blend.

5. Team with blush

If you want to team gray with another shade then both colors need to have the same undertones so they work well together. Both these colors have warm undertones – the pretty pink is a charming shade lights up this small kitchen dining space.

The gray has hints of brown in it which matches well to the pink. If you picked a cooler gray the result would feel chillier and might jar against the walls. Both these colors are by Little Greene, Mochi on the walls and tiles and Attic II painted on the cabinets.

6. Choose barely there shades

A barely there gray acts as a perfect neutral where perhaps you don't want to use a white. It can add a touch of warmth to a large kitchen as Richard Moore explains,

"A key trend is for grays and off-whites, perhaps with a subtle accent color, such as blue. Typically, people choose a stronger color for small touches, such as a cupboard interior or kitchen accessories, so that the space remains tranquil but with subtle pops of vibrancy."

If you want to keep your gray cabinets the main feature you could contrast the look with a dark hardwood floor to add interest and depth. We've sourced our three light grays for you if you want to copy this sophisticated kitchen.

Touch of pink Grey 14 Matt interior paint sample Shop at Lick Price: $2 for a peel and stick sample Ideal for cooling down a south facing kitchen, this pale gray has a hint of pink undertones. It's a nurturing shade that would look great with a darker pink or lilac – you could paint the inside of your cabinets in one of these shades for example. Cool tones Grey 01 Matt interior paint sample Shop at Lick Price: $2 for a peel and stick sample A pleasing light gray that has a hint of sky blue – perfect for a light and airy kitchen. Team it with a white countertop and blond wood flooring for a contemporary Scandi style kitchen. Green gray Arctic Gray 1577 interior paint sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Price: $2.50 for a color swatch sheet A pale shade that has a green tinge, which will prevent your kitchen cabinets from looking too clinical. Team with creamy or mint green walls for a touch of nature inspired color.

7. Gunmetal gray looks great in farmhouse kitchens

This gunmetal gray has great depth and adds a modern touch to this farmhouse-style kitchen. The beams add a softness to the scheme whilst the black countertop and mix of metallics give it an edge.

"Grey in a kitchen creates a calming air and can be a lovely backdrop for adding a splash of color, I love it with yellow, fresh, and a little retro. I also love it with terracotta, giving an industrial look and a soft and unexpected Mediterranean twist. Add some white stone worktops and suddenly it's classic and sharp, clean and crisp," says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens.

To use a gray like this check out Benjamin Moore's Deep Creek 1477, it's a lovely shade that works well with terracotta and copper accessories.

8. Or pick a classic mid gray

For those who don't want to go too pale, or too dark – how about sitting in the middle of the gray spectrum?

This pretty gray is ideal and looks fabulous when teamed with marble countertops and Shaker-style cabinets. You can use both chrome and brass hardware with it too.

We love this match with Lick's Grey 11, this versatile shade will look great in both large and small kitchens.

9. Brown gray is great for modern spaces

For a truly warming feel and if you love a dramatic touch, then paint your kitchen cabinets in a brown gray. It will certainly ground the space and allows you to then use lighter colors on top.

Add a further layer of interest with a mid-toned wooden floor, and add artisan accessories for a tactile feel.

Below we've sourced three brown grays for you to check out.

Muted Charleston Gray Modern Eggshell Shop at Farrow & Ball Price: $52 for 750ml Inspired by the much loved home of the creative Bloomsbury Group in East Sussex, UK, this gray with brown undertones has hushed, muted tones and is ideal for modern schemes. Team with oatmeal, coral and mint green if you fancy an accent or two. Grounding Grey 09 Matt interior sample Shop at Lick Price: $2 for a peel and stick sample A great dark brown gray that is really versatile, we love this shade as it looks fabulous with crisp white, or team with a taupe. It works with black too if you want a contemporary look. Adds depth Cromwell Gray HC-103 interior paint sample Shop at Benjamin Moore Price: $2.50 for a color swatch sheet A combination of brown and gray, this shade is a deep neutral that will create a cozy feel – ideal for a small kitchen that needs an extra element. Use brass hardware with this color and a lighter countertop.

10. Or choose nearly black

If you really want to push the gray boundaries then opt for a dark charcoal or nearly black. Dramatic yes, but if you don't quite want to opt for a black kitchen then this is your next best choice – and it looks glorious!

"We consider a really dark grey to be a versatile neutral that adds depth and sophistication without feeling as harsh or overwhelming as pure black can. Grey doesn’t compete with other colors or patterns which allows for more versatile pairings making it an ideal partner for patterned wallpaper, allowing the paper's design to be the focal point in the room," says Jamie Watkins, co-founder, Divine Savages.

According to Jamie, particularly dark grey can adapt to different styles, whether modern, traditional, or eclectic, and your wallpaper choice can reflect this, so consider using wallpaper or tiles to break up the scheme when your cabinets are charcoal gray as it will add balance. Check out Lick's Grey 07 Matt it's a lovely charcoal shade.

Our gray kitchen cabinet ideas will hopefully inspire you to use this forever versatile shade that we believe is not going away any time soon! Experiment with light and dark shades and create contrast by teaming your cabinets with other colors.

The result will be an elegant and stylish kitchen that will look great for years.