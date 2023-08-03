9 pieces of Walmart fall decor that totally aren't cheugy

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ok, ok I know I'm a bit early but I just can't wait to start decorating for fall. This year, I'm trying to keep to a tight budget, which can be a li'l tricky.

Decorating a small apartment has to be done carefully, especially when fall throws some pretty bold shades, prints, and textures at you. And, did I mention you have to somehow navigate Halloween, Thanksgiving, and that weird in-between time just before Christmas (where it's too early for Xmas decor *just* yet).

Here I'm going to show you the best of fall decor from Walmart. Don't worry — not everything is burnt orange and rustic. There's a bit of farmhouse chic for my neutral lovers, plaid for my Clueless gals, and even chunky boucle for those badass boos who like to keep it high fashion up in here.