9 pieces of Walmart fall decor that totally aren't cheugy

No "Live, Laugh Love" signs here

Orange candle, neutral wreath, and orange cushion on light orange background
(Image credit: Future)
Christina Chrysostomou
By Christina Chrysostomou
published

Ok, ok I know I'm a bit early but I just can't wait to start decorating for fall. This year, I'm trying to keep to a tight budget, which can be a li'l tricky. 

Decorating a small apartment has to be done carefully, especially when fall throws some pretty bold shades, prints, and textures at you. And, did I mention you have to somehow navigate Halloween, Thanksgiving, and that weird in-between time just before Christmas (where it's too early for Xmas decor *just* yet).

Here I'm going to show you the best of fall decor from Walmart. Don't worry — not everything is burnt orange and rustic. There's a bit of farmhouse chic for my neutral lovers, plaid for my Clueless gals, and even chunky boucle for those badass boos who like to keep it high fashion up in here.

ROKOZZI® 17" Tall Faux Pampas GrassNeutrals
1. Rokozzi 17" Tall Faux Pampas Grass

Price: $10.99

Latte makeup may be doing the rounds on TikTok and Insta, but if you want low-maintenance caramel, taupe, and cappuccino tones in your home, opt for some faux pampas. Unlike real foliage, there's no watering necessary and this stuff does not shed or flake, (even when shaken).

Topfinel Spring/Summer Wide Side Pillowcase with Splicing, Super Soft Corduroy Sofa Pillowcase Decorative Textured Pillow, Burnt Orange, 16x16 inch, Set of 2Machine washable
2. Topfinel Wide Side Pillowcase

Price: $10.99

Oh corduroy, we love you. From 70s midcentury modern fashion to the pants I wore in the 90s — this material has made more comebacks than Adele and Beyonce put together. I love the texture of these cushion cases, and the yellow and olive green options for fall too.

Accent Decor Ghost Taper Candle HolderGreat for Halloween
3. Accent Decor Ghost Taper Candle Holder

Price: From $17.95

This li'l cutie (handpicked by our editor-in-chief Melissa), is a subtle nod to Halloween if you're not one to embrace the spooky season but don't want to be a party pooper. This ceramic accessory is available in two sizes but you'll need to be quick before they disappear!

NACAMS Artificial Pampas Grass WreathVanilla girl
4. Artificial Pampas Grass Wreath

Price: $23.91

Fall isn't strictly just reds, oranges, and browns. If you're more of a minimalist gal, this is your time to shine with neutrals and textures. This faux pampas wreath screams quiet luxury and can be hung on your wall/door, or used as a table decoration. 

LampLust Ivory Flameless Flickering Ivory Candles, Set of 3 - 3x4" 3x5" 3x6" Real Wax Ivory Pillar Candles with Timer, Remote, and Batteries IncludedSuitable for dorms
5. LampLust Ivory Flameless Flickering Ivory Candles

Price: $39.99

If you're sensitive to smell, or you're not allowed certain items in your dorm, you can still have the warm glow of a faux candle in your room. These ivory pillar candles come with a timer, remote, and batteries included, so you can create that romantic or spooky atmosphere in any room.

Northlight 7" Ivory Knitted Fall Harvest Tabletop PumpkinBoucle
6. Northlight 7" Ivory Knitted Fall Harvest Tabletop Pumpkin

Price: $28.97

If Chanel created a tabletop pumpkin for AW23, we'd bet it would look a li'l like this. Isn't she "gourd-geous?"  The ivory yarn with light iridescent accents makes this look like it has come straight out of a fashion house.

The Costume Center Halloween WreathLightweight
7. The Costume Center Halloween Wreath

Price: $37.99

In an apartment block, it can be hard to differentiate exactly which one is yours. So give your home some identity with this feathered Halloween wreath. It's very much giving Disney's Maleficent vibes, and we are here for it.

Nest 8.1 oz Scented Candle - Pumpkin ChaiPumpkin
8. Nest Pumpkin Chai Scented Candle

Price: $69.15

Don't hate me. But I personally don't get the hype with Pumpkin Spice Lattes. I like my coffee strong, without any sweetener TYVM or an authentically-made Indian Chai. However, I do think Nest has some of the best candles on the market and can imagine that this PSL-inspired wax light smells like your Starbs seasonal favorite.

Anji Mountain Woven PoufPlaid
9. Anji Mountain Woven Pouf

Price: $84.03

Fall has so many opportunities for get-togethers and gatherings including Halloween and Thanksgiving. And that means more guests, which means more butts on seats. This woven pouf is the perfect place to chill. And once you've got rid of company, it's an ideal footrest or makeshift table/storage ottoman for your TV snacks and magazines.

Ecommerce Editor

Bonjour, Yasou, Hello — I'm Christina, ecommerce editor at Real Homes. Along with my super creative colleagues, I create content to help you create a chic home on a budget. I live in a two-bed maisonette with a garage and garden in Essex. Geographically, it's perfect; I've got the forest on my doorstep, and London is just 15 minutes by tube or car. I specialize in small kitchen appliances so that you can prepare food with ease at home. Prior to working for the Future plc family, I've worked on a number of consumer events including the Ideal Home Show, Grand Designs Live, and Good Homes Magazine. With a plethora of experience in digital marketing, editorial, and social media, I have an eye for what should be in your shopping basket.

