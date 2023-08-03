9 pieces of Walmart fall decor that totally aren't cheugy

Ok, ok I know I'm a bit early but I just can't wait to start decorating for fall. This year, I'm trying to keep to a tight budget, which can be a li'l tricky.
Decorating a small apartment has to be done carefully, especially when fall throws some pretty bold shades, prints, and textures at you. And, did I mention you have to somehow navigate Halloween, Thanksgiving, and that weird in-between time just before Christmas (where it's too early for Xmas decor *just* yet).
Here I'm going to show you the best of fall decor from Walmart. Don't worry — not everything is burnt orange and rustic. There's a bit of farmhouse chic for my neutral lovers, plaid for my Clueless gals, and even chunky boucle for those badass boos who like to keep it high fashion up in here.
Neutrals
Price: $10.99
Latte makeup may be doing the rounds on TikTok and Insta, but if you want low-maintenance caramel, taupe, and cappuccino tones in your home, opt for some faux pampas. Unlike real foliage, there's no watering necessary and this stuff does not shed or flake, (even when shaken).
Machine washable
Price: $10.99
Oh corduroy, we love you. From 70s midcentury modern fashion to the pants I wore in the 90s — this material has made more comebacks than Adele and Beyonce put together. I love the texture of these cushion cases, and the yellow and olive green options for fall too.
Great for Halloween
Price: From $17.95
This li'l cutie (handpicked by our editor-in-chief Melissa), is a subtle nod to Halloween if you're not one to embrace the spooky season but don't want to be a party pooper. This ceramic accessory is available in two sizes but you'll need to be quick before they disappear!
Vanilla girl
Price: $23.91
Fall isn't strictly just reds, oranges, and browns. If you're more of a minimalist gal, this is your time to shine with neutrals and textures. This faux pampas wreath screams quiet luxury and can be hung on your wall/door, or used as a table decoration.
Suitable for dorms
Price: $39.99
If you're sensitive to smell, or you're not allowed certain items in your dorm, you can still have the warm glow of a faux candle in your room. These ivory pillar candles come with a timer, remote, and batteries included, so you can create that romantic or spooky atmosphere in any room.
Boucle
Price: $28.97
If Chanel created a tabletop pumpkin for AW23, we'd bet it would look a li'l like this. Isn't she "gourd-geous?" The ivory yarn with light iridescent accents makes this look like it has come straight out of a fashion house.
Lightweight
Price: $37.99
In an apartment block, it can be hard to differentiate exactly which one is yours. So give your home some identity with this feathered Halloween wreath. It's very much giving Disney's Maleficent vibes, and we are here for it.
Pumpkin
Price: $69.15
Don't hate me. But I personally don't get the hype with Pumpkin Spice Lattes. I like my coffee strong, without any sweetener TYVM or an authentically-made Indian Chai. However, I do think Nest has some of the best candles on the market and can imagine that this PSL-inspired wax light smells like your Starbs seasonal favorite.
Plaid
Price: $84.03
Fall has so many opportunities for get-togethers and gatherings including Halloween and Thanksgiving. And that means more guests, which means more butts on seats. This woven pouf is the perfect place to chill. And once you've got rid of company, it's an ideal footrest or makeshift table/storage ottoman for your TV snacks and magazines.