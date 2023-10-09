12 Urban Outfitters dressers that will banish the floordrobe once and for all — from $699

Furnishing your bedroom? I'm here to put you onto the Urban Outfitters dressers collection because my oh my, they haven't missed. With a range of really beautiful dressers from dark woods to boho rattan models, this is a classic case of "Urban Outfitters has done it again."
Gone are the days of the floordrobe or the clothes rail that quite frankly can't hold the outrageously large collection of clothes I've built up over the years. Urban Outfitters dressers have entered the chat and it's time to invest in timeless on-trend storage that doubles up as decor.
As one of the best Urban Outfitters furniture picks, it's a transformative addition to your life. We all have those moments when we're scrambling to find the perfect outfit (why do we always go back to the first option?) or trying to locate that one missing sock in the morning rush. Let’s turn those chaotic mornings into stress-free rituals, where every item has its designated spot. Add to that, the sheer aesthetic charm of these dressers and voila! It's a true haven of both fashion and function.
12 of the best Urban Outfitters dressers
I've picked out my fave dressers to shop from Urban Outfitters in a variety of sizes and materials. Shop the edit for small bedrooms and additions to your dorm.
Best buys
Rustic minimalist
Price:
Was $799 Now $699 (save $100)
Size (in.): L53.5 x W18 x H38
Made from: Mango wood and MDF
Color(s): Brown
The mango wood Wyatt Dresser is a rustic minimalist masterpiece! I love the super simple and classic design, making this furniture timeless and suitable for any style of interior. Plus, because it's made from mango wood, each piece is one-of-a-kind. Two people are recommended for assembly, but you can afford to rally someone in with 12.5% off this Urban Outfitters home sale pick.
Midcentury modern
Price: $799
Size (in.): L48 x W16 x H35.25
Made from: Mango Wood
Color(s): Brown
I'm a sucker for good bedroom organizers that give a nod to mid-century design so this is a dream! Crafted with a natural finish wood, it has a wide silhouette with sleek bar pulls, all perched on elegant tapered, dowel legs. The best part? Each dresser has a unique finish, by virtue of it being mango wood (obsessed).
Romantic traditionalism
Price: $799
Size (in.): L27 x W16 x H48
Made from: Mango wood and MDF
Color(s): Brown
Chic, tall, and elegant, I love the classic and romantic charm that the tall but small dresser will bring to your home. Perfectly suited for those of us who fancy ourselves as a Jane Austen main character, the natural variations in the mango wood grain take this dresser to another level.
Dovetail drawer details
Price: $899
Size (in.): L59.5 x W18 x H33
Made from: Acacia wood
Color(s): Brown
Meet this Acacia wood dresser from the Akina collection. It is a game-changer. Six drawers and a minimalist-meets-rustic design, mean it's both functional and stylish. The angled front panels add a unique touch, plus, the wooden dovetail drawer glides are a thoughtful detail.
Cutout drawer pulls
Price: $999
Size (in.): L62.13 x W16.54 x H34.45
Made from: Rattan and Mindi wood
Color(s): Natural
Made from Mindi wood and rattan, this dresser has chevron weave drawers and a looped, linear base and edges. These features combined really give it a retro, 70s-inspired aesthetic and the six-drawer design makes it clean and simple.
Pared-back European style
Price: $1099
Size (in.): L18 x W55 x H37.25
Made from: Rubber wood, sengon wood, sengon veneer, and cane rattan
Color(s): Light Brown, White or Ivory
Let's give a nod to the Grecian charm of cane rattan paired with white wood. This dresser has a really calming and minimally bohemian look that will make your space feel like a sanctuary. Set on tapered-out legs that are also removable, it's the perfect addition to your bedroom setup.
Oversized knobs
Price: $1099
Size (in.): L56 x W18 x H32.71
Made from: White oak wood, MDF, oak wood veneer, plywood, metal
Color(s): Brown
This retro-mod dresser is just so effortlessly cool in a fun and girly way. Crafted from oak wood with three rows of two drawers, each one has a funky oversized handle, giving an edge to a classic design. The frame has rounded corners and sits on a standing cylindrical leg base. It's giving shape in all the right ways.
Dark academia aesthetic
Price: $1099
Size (in): L55 x W18 x H32.5
Made from: Mango wood and MDF
Color: Brown
In Urban's "topography inspired" Huron collection, this dresser stands proud, made from mango wood. The swirling wood grain is just stunning and what's more, the beauty of this piece is only met by its practicality, with a six-drawer design and metal drawer gliders.
Wavy handles
Price:
Was $1,299, Now $1,149 (save $150)
Size (in.): L56 x W18 x H33
Made from: Mango wood
Color: Brown
A moment for the drawer handles, please. This is the waviest, coolest dresser — it will instantly add intrigue to your space. Six drawers that glide like a dream, all perched on this cool block-legged base. Oh also, it's crafted from mango wood with a rich stain so each dresser is a unique piece due to the natural wood finish!
Modern boho
Price: $1,299
Size (in.): L33.5 x W15.75 x H43.25
Made from: Cane and Mango wood
Color: Black
All things modern-boho can go in my basket and this dresser from Urban Outfitters is no exception. With a trio of drawers and two hidden shelf compartments behind woven cane doors, this is an aspiring organized babe's dream *cough* — my dream. FYI, the natural colorway sold out very quickly, so don't get furniture FOMO.
Curved design
Price: $1299
Size (in.): L56 x W18 x H35
Made from: Oak wood, MDF, bent wood, plywood
Color: Natural
This dresser is a chic, retro-inspired addition to your room. Its rounded-edge, slatted finish design exudes charm, and creates a linear appeal that adds a statement touch. I love its six roomy drawers and the charming curve of its design helping it double up as a decor piece.
Natural wood variance
Price: $1599
Size (in.): L56.7 x W18.2 x H31
Made from: Oak wood, pine wood, and, MDF
Color: Natural
The Yeon is very clean and minimalist, giving off a super stylish Scandi vibe (what's not to love?). Crafted from a blend of woods, it features a low-slung silhouette and four easy-gliding drawers. What makes it truly special is the natural, unglazed finish that showcases the wood's gorgeous grain.
How we chose these Urban Oufitters dressers
As an Urban Outfitters aficionado, I know the UO collection like the back of my hand. Therefore, with prior familiarity, I took a deep dive into the dresser range and took reviews and ratings into account. After this, I made sure to include a range of materials and sustainable choices wherever possible, picking pieces made from eco-friendly woods such as Mango wood and bamboo.
While you're on a bedroom furnishing mission, it would be worth checking out our thoughts on the best Urban Outfitters bedframes for sweet dreams.