12 Urban Outfitters dressers that will banish the floordrobe once and for all — from $699

Furnishing your bedroom? I'm here to put you onto the Urban Outfitters dressers collection because my oh my, they haven't missed. With a range of really beautiful dressers from dark woods to boho rattan models, this is a classic case of "Urban Outfitters has done it again." 

Gone are the days of the floordrobe or the clothes rail that quite frankly can't hold the outrageously large collection of clothes I've built up over the years. Urban Outfitters dressers have entered the chat and it's time to invest in timeless on-trend storage that doubles up as decor. 

As one of the best Urban Outfitters furniture picks, it's a transformative addition to your life. We all have those moments when we're scrambling to find the perfect outfit (why do we always go back to the first option?) or trying to locate that one missing sock in the morning rush. Let’s turn those chaotic mornings into stress-free rituals, where every item has its designated spot. Add to that, the sheer aesthetic charm of these dressers and voila! It's a true haven of both fashion and function.

12 of the best Urban Outfitters dressers

I've picked out my fave dressers to shop from Urban Outfitters in a variety of sizes and materials. Shop the edit for small bedrooms and additions to your dorm.

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

Best buys

traditional ball knobs dresser woodenRustic minimalist
1. Wyatt 6-Drawer Dresser

Price: Was $799 Now $699 (save $100)
Size (in.): L53.5 x W18 x H38
Made from: Mango wood and MDF
Color(s): Brown

The mango wood Wyatt Dresser is a rustic minimalist masterpiece! I love the super simple and classic design, making this furniture timeless and suitable for any style of interior. Plus, because it's made from mango wood, each piece is one-of-a-kind. Two people are recommended for assembly, but you can afford to rally someone in with 12.5% off this Urban Outfitters home sale pick.

light natural wooden dresserMidcentury modern
2. Camila 6-Drawer Dresser

Price: $799
Size (in.): L48 x W16 x H35.25
Made from: Mango Wood
Color(s): Brown

I'm a sucker for good bedroom organizers that give a nod to mid-century design so this is a dream! Crafted with a natural finish wood, it has a wide silhouette with sleek bar pulls, all perched on elegant tapered, dowel legs. The best part? Each dresser has a unique finish, by virtue of it being mango wood (obsessed). 

traditional tall amelia mango wood dresserRomantic traditionalism
3. Amelia Tall Dresser

Price: $799
Size (in.): L27 x W16 x H48
Made from: Mango wood and MDF
Color(s): Brown

Chic, tall, and elegant, I love the classic and romantic charm that the tall but small dresser will bring to your home. Perfectly suited for those of us who fancy ourselves as a Jane Austen main character, the natural variations in the mango wood grain take this dresser to another level. 

redwood long dresserDovetail drawer details
4. Akina 6-Drawer Dresser

Price: $899
Size (in.): L59.5 x W18 x H33
Made from: Acacia wood
Color(s): Brown

Meet this Acacia wood dresser from the Akina collection. It is a game-changer. Six drawers and a minimalist-meets-rustic design, mean it's both functional and stylish. The angled front panels add a unique touch, plus, the wooden dovetail drawer glides are a thoughtful detail. 

mindi wood and rattan dresserCutout drawer pulls
5. Ria 6-Drawer Dresser

Price: $999
Size (in.): L62.13 x W16.54 x H34.45
Made from: Rattan and Mindi wood
Color(s): Natural

Made from Mindi wood and rattan, this dresser has chevron weave drawers and a looped, linear base and edges. These features combined really give it a retro, 70s-inspired aesthetic and the six-drawer design makes it clean and simple. 

marte white and rattan dresserPared-back European style
6. Marte 6-Drawer Dresser

Price: $1099
Size (in.): L18 x W55 x H37.25
Made from: Rubber wood, sengon wood, sengon veneer, and cane rattan
Color(s): Light Brown, White or Ivory

Let's give a nod to the Grecian charm of cane rattan paired with white wood. This dresser has a really calming and minimally bohemian look that will make your space feel like a sanctuary. Set on tapered-out legs that are also removable, it's the perfect addition to your bedroom setup. 

pale wooden chunky handle dresserOversized knobs
7. Tabitha 6-Drawer Dresser

Price: $1099
Size (in.): L56 x W18 x H32.71
Made from: White oak wood, MDF, oak wood veneer, plywood, metal
Color(s): Brown

This retro-mod dresser is just so effortlessly cool in a fun and girly way. Crafted from oak wood with three rows of two drawers, each one has a funky oversized handle, giving an edge to a classic design. The frame has rounded corners and sits on a standing cylindrical leg base. It's giving shape in all the right ways.

traditional dark wood dresserDark academia aesthetic
8. Huron 6-Drawer Dresser

Price: $1099
Size (in): L55 x W18 x H32.5
Made from: Mango wood and MDF
Color: Brown

In Urban's "topography inspired" Huron collection, this dresser stands proud, made from mango wood. The swirling wood grain is just stunning and what's more, the beauty of this piece is only met by its practicality, with a six-drawer design and metal drawer gliders. 

wavey handles dark brown dresserWavy handles
9. Alonzo 6-Drawer Dresser

Price: Was $1,299, Now $1,149 (save $150)
Size (in.): L56 x W18 x H33
Made from: Mango wood
Color: Brown

A moment for the drawer handles, please. This is the waviest, coolest dresser — it will instantly add intrigue to your space. Six drawers that glide like a dream, all perched on this cool block-legged base. Oh also, it's crafted from mango wood with a rich stain so each dresser is a unique piece due to the natural wood finish!

Rattan Ivy Tall Dresser (Black) from Urban OutfittersModern boho
10. Ivy Tall Dresser

Price: $1,299
Size (in.): L33.5 x W15.75 x H43.25
Made from: Cane and Mango wood
Color: Black

All things modern-boho can go in my basket and this dresser from Urban Outfitters is no exception. With a trio of drawers and two hidden shelf compartments behind woven cane doors, this is an aspiring organized babe's dream *cough* — my dream. FYI, the natural colorway sold out very quickly, so don't get furniture FOMO.

mid century modern wooden curved dresserCurved design
11. Juliette 6-Drawer Dresser

Price: $1299
Size (in.): L56 x W18 x H35
Made from: Oak wood, MDF, bent wood, plywood
Color: Natural

This dresser is a chic, retro-inspired addition to your room. Its rounded-edge, slatted finish design exudes charm, and creates a linear appeal that adds a statement touch. I love its six roomy drawers and the charming curve of its design helping it double up as a decor piece.

long natural brown wooden dresser 4 drawersNatural wood variance
12. Yeon 4-Drawer Dresser

Price: $1599
Size (in.): L56.7 x W18.2 x H31
Made from: Oak wood, pine wood, and, MDF
Color: Natural

The Yeon is very clean and minimalist, giving off a super stylish Scandi vibe (what's not to love?). Crafted from a blend of woods, it features a low-slung silhouette and four easy-gliding drawers. What makes it truly special is the natural, unglazed finish that showcases the wood's gorgeous grain.

How we chose these Urban Oufitters dressers

As an Urban Outfitters aficionado, I know the UO collection like the back of my hand. Therefore, with prior familiarity, I took a deep dive into the dresser range and took reviews and ratings into account. After this, I made sure to include a range of materials and sustainable choices wherever possible, picking pieces made from eco-friendly woods such as Mango wood and bamboo.

