12 Urban Outfitters dressers that will banish the floordrobe once and for all — from $699

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Furnishing your bedroom? I'm here to put you onto the Urban Outfitters dressers collection because my oh my, they haven't missed. With a range of really beautiful dressers from dark woods to boho rattan models, this is a classic case of "Urban Outfitters has done it again."

Gone are the days of the floordrobe or the clothes rail that quite frankly can't hold the outrageously large collection of clothes I've built up over the years. Urban Outfitters dressers have entered the chat and it's time to invest in timeless on-trend storage that doubles up as decor.

As one of the best Urban Outfitters furniture picks, it's a transformative addition to your life. We all have those moments when we're scrambling to find the perfect outfit (why do we always go back to the first option?) or trying to locate that one missing sock in the morning rush. Let’s turn those chaotic mornings into stress-free rituals, where every item has its designated spot. Add to that, the sheer aesthetic charm of these dressers and voila! It's a true haven of both fashion and function.

12 of the best Urban Outfitters dressers

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

I've picked out my fave dressers to shop from Urban Outfitters in a variety of sizes and materials. Shop the edit for small bedrooms and additions to your dorm.

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

Best buys

How we chose these Urban Oufitters dressers

As an Urban Outfitters aficionado, I know the UO collection like the back of my hand. Therefore, with prior familiarity, I took a deep dive into the dresser range and took reviews and ratings into account. After this, I made sure to include a range of materials and sustainable choices wherever possible, picking pieces made from eco-friendly woods such as Mango wood and bamboo.

While you're on a bedroom furnishing mission, it would be worth checking out our thoughts on the best Urban Outfitters bedframes for sweet dreams.