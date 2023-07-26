These 9 small dressers are super stylish (and can hold all the outfits I've bought with my student discount)

A small dresser is a fundamental piece of bedroom furniture. 'Cause let me tell you when I was growing up, the "big wardrobe" was reserved for my older sis 👀. Now that I don't have to share a room with the elder sibling I have both.
Whether you're decorating an apartment or moving into a dorm, a small chest of drawers is a staple that I personally couldn't live without on a day-to-day basis. Really, it's one of the best pieces of bedroom storage furniture.
1. Small dressers
2. FAQs
3. How we chose
4. Where to buy
Unlike a wardrobe, it's a place where I can curate a display of odds and ends, keep a mirror at eye level, and place my coffee on while I do my makeup. And, of course, it keeps my clothes organized without relying on an endless supply of hangers. Everything can be folded, rolled, and even crammed in these box-shaped containers.
So, I've been on the hunt for highly-rated drawers (all under $430) that come with heaps of style without needing to take over your entire space. From trendy chests to short and sweet designs, I've tasked myself with the mission to find modern buys that aren't bulky. JSYK, mid-century modern is my go-to interior style, so don't be surprised if you see a few picks inspired by this trend.
Small dressers to shop
70-pound capacity
Price: $65.99
Dimensions (in.): H27.5 x W31.5 x D11.8
Material: Metal/wood/fabric
Literally made for bohemian babes, this earth-toned dresser is perfect for injecting life into drab dwellings. I love the rust, coral, and sandy tones that add a temperate touch to a cold-looking bedroom. According to the seller, this dresser can hold 35 T-shirts, 55 towels, 25 pairs of pants, 65 pairs of socks, 20 blouses, and 30 books. Oh, and did I mention, it only takes 20 minutes to assemble? FYI, this is also available at Amazon for $69.99 if you'd prefer to shop there.
Smart
Price:
Was $189, Now $149 (save $40)
Dimensions (in.): H30.9 x W32.75 x D11.4
Material: Base: coated steel; Top: MDF; Drawers: polyester
Make your small dresser work harder by investing in a piece of furniture that can charge your phone. Yeah, you read correctly. This all-in-one apparatus has a faux wood display plus two USB ports to plug your devices into.
Anti-tipping features
Price: $159.99
Dimensions (in.): H38.2 x W37.8 x D15
Material: Manufactured wood and particle board
With this chic small dresser, you can organize outfits and college books in an orderly fashion! With six drawers on a smooth glide system, you'll be able to keep your frequently-used items handy and clean (goodbye, floordrobe). If you live in a small apartment, this could either "live" in your bedroom or your tiny entryway.
Natural oak
Price: $179.99
Dimensions (in.): H29.53 x W15.75 x L31.5
Material: Natural oak/metal
If you want a sophisticated style without spending your life savings, look to this trio of drawers. The stand-out features for me are the herringbone deets and gold handles. I've got a real urge to style this with some oversized hardback books — think fashion, art, or travel with a super-pretty jewelry trinket dish, too.
Celeb-inspired
Price: $259.99
Dimensions (in.): H47.2 x W23.6' x D15.7
Material: Manufactured/solid wood, metal
"Because of you" we never have to wonder where our favorite tops, pants, and panties are. In all seriousness, this five-drawer, four-legged design isn't just on my list because it's been designed by Ms. Clarkson. It's highly rated by Wayfair customers, too, and has a modern vintage appeal.
Mid-century modern
Price: $279
Dimensions (in.): H30 x W31.5 x D17.99
Material: Manufactured wood/solid wood
Add interest and warmth to a cold apartment with this teak dresser. The earthy brown material and that mesmerizing motif will have everyone asking where you shopped for your apartment furniture! Little do they know it's under $280!
Minimalist
Price: $357.99
Dimensions (in.): H27.8 x W27.6 x D15.5 x L15.5
Material: MDF
Whether you want a little bit of quiet luxury or you're just after some plain white drawers with a li'l something extra to them, look no further than this three-drawer beauty. I'm obsessed with the arch detail — I'd invest in some quirky vases and pampas grass to create a Vanilla girl aesthetic.
Mirrored
Price:
Was $780, Now $449.99
Dimensions (in.): H42 x W18 x D15
Material: Manufactured/solid wood, glass
While this small dresser might seem a li'l OTT at first, there are lots of advantages to having a mirrored piece of furniture. 1. It creates lots of light in a room (perfect for vampy dark academia-style dorms) and 2. the reflective areas are great for making your teeny bedroom look bigger. There's no assembly required, so Cinderella can go to the ball (or just to class).
Wipe clean
Price: $429
Dimensions (in.): H42.68 x W17.48 x L29.13
Material: Engineered wood/metal
As I mentioned, I like popping my Americano on top of my dresser while I get ready. But, I've also knocked my cup over more times than I can remember. Luckily, this contemporary design with a wipe-clean finish features a roomy cubby at the top where I can slot my cup in for a spill-free experience. FYI, it does require two people to assemble, but with its durable, powder-coated metal frame, the "after" results will be worth it.
FAQs
Where do you put a small dresser?
A small dresser can be placed in a bedroom, lounge, or hallway, depending on the kind of room you have. If you're using it in conjunction with a wardrobe, you'll want ample space to open the drawers and your wardrobe doors, so bear this in mind. If you have a chest of drawers that has smart features (like a charging point), ensure it's situated close to power outlets to plug it in.
How we chose these small dressers
Obvs, it's a li'l impractical to call in samples of every single small dresser, so we've relied on real reviews from online customers and only selected those with (at least) a four-star review. While scanning, we looked for tiny dressers that have helpful features for IRL living. Whether it's got anti-tipping features (so the furniture doesn't land on your foot), charging cables for your electronics, or a built-in shelf — we want our furniture to work as hard as possible.
Where to buy a small dresser
Haven't found the one? I'm usually good at hunting down some beautiful bargains. If I haven't managed to be your interior godmother this time, try these stores for size...
