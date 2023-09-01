These small trash cans are a total vibe — for keeping your dorm clean yet cute

Small Trash Cans: Quick Menu
1. Small trash cans
2. FAQs
3. How we chose
4. Where to buy
When I first got to college, let’s just say I was a *hot mess.* Without my mom to iron my clothes, make my bed, or pick up the MANY water bottles I had lying around, my dorm room turned into a jungle of trash. That’s why I feel it is my duty to take prospective college students under my wing… and tell you that a trash bin should 1000000% be added to your dorm essentials list. Much like your kitchen trash can, you will soon learn that having one in your bedroom is non-negotiable otherwise you just end up with piles of mess, everywhere. Lovely stuff.
Sure, I get that the idea of buying a trash can isn’t as exciting as buying swoon-worthy fall dorm decor or back-to-school stationery that’s cute AF. But TRUST ME when I say that you will thank yourself for buying a small trash can when your bed is overflowing with takeout boxes and study notes.
And the best bit? Small trash cans don’t have to be fugly. They can be practical and stylish, and I’ve found some of the best trash cans you can buy RN.
9 of the best small trash cans to take your dorm room from trashy to trendy
I know, I know. Buying a trash can probably wasn’t on your agenda for today. But with cute and stylish styles like these, how could you resist them? A trash can is a dorm hack all the girlies should get behind.
A marble moment
Size (in): H9.7 x 7.6 X D7.6
Lid? No
Colors: White, Gray
Capacity: 1.3 gallon
Price: $20.93
Anyone else here for this marble moment? This small trash can should tick all of your boxes if you’re looking for something that fits seamlessly into your space without being too much of an eyesore. And with enough space to hold all of the tissues your ex needs when he comes crawling back, there’s no doubt about the fact that it’ll be a great lil’ addition to your dorm room. Plus, it’s super cute.
Pretty in pink
Size (in): H14.90 x W7.48 x L13.19
Lid? Yes
Colors: Pink/Green/Blue/Black/Silver/White
Capacity: 2.6 gallon
Price: $24.98
I mean, I’m *obsessed.* And while I didn’t know you could be obsessed with a trash can, here we are. This cute AF pink number offers 2.6 gallons of space and even has a bin to keep any weird smells at bay. And if you don’t love pink (although I’m not sure why you wouldn’t), you might be happy to know that this small trash can also comes in six other colors.
Sleek and sophisticated
Size (in): H8.3 x W8.3 x L14.3
Lid? Yes
Colors: White
Capacity: 1.8 gallon
Price: $34.99
I’m a sucker for anything that has a fancy lil’ trick up its sleeve, and the fact that this trash can has a push button is sending me over the edge. But that’s not the only reason I’m loving it. Amazon is a FAB place to buy your dorm supplies, and the white color of this trash can, coupled with the wooden effect, is giving me serious Scandi vibes. And I can’t quite get over it.
Wonderfully woven
Size (in): H10.28 x W9.25 x D9.25
Lid? No
Colors: Natural
Capacity: 1.7 gallon
Price: $23
If you already think your life is trash and you don’t want any obvious reminders of that, why not opt for a trash can that barely even looks like a trash can? This woven wonder has space for 1.7 gallons, making it the perfect lil’ trash can for your small dorm, and with a 4.9 out of 5-star rating, customers absolutely LOVE it. And this could also double up as a cute bathroom trash can, too, right?
For the eco queens
Size (in): H9.5 x W9.5 x L12
Lid? No
Colors: White/Black/Brown
Capacity: 3.25 gallons
Price: $52.99
Just because you’re going to college doesn’t mean that you should stop being a recycling girly. And if you want a surefire way to remember to separate your glass bottles (they’re totally water bottles, right) from your greasy pizza boxes, then this small trash can will definitely do the trick. Each section also comes out of the main box individually, so you can empty them whenever you want.
A beautiful bargain
Size (in): H10.5 x W5.25 x L7
Lid? No
Colors: Blue/White
Capacity: 1.5 gallon
Price: $15.99
One of the best ways to declutter a room is to shove all your trash in the trash can, and why wouldn’t you want to throw your stuff in here? If you want to keep your trash can situation as simple as possible, this Walmart bargain is definitely your type on paper. Coming in this cute AF blue color or just plain white, it does exactly what it says on the… trash can.
Super stylish
Size (in): H19.09 x W7.72 x L13.07
Lid? Yes
Colors: Green/Black/Blue/White/Orange
Capacity: 4 gallon
Price: $45.99
Ok, someone is going to have to hold me back because I don’t think I’ve ever seen a trash can quite like this one before. I mean, it’s like RIDICULOUSLY stylish? Featuring a unique shape, a bright color, and some gold accents that just look so good, this small trash can is perfect for a dorm room. But if you don’t like the green, this also comes in orange (cute), black (super cute), white (v. cute), or blue (yep, cute).
Super versatile
Size (in): H12.5 x W8.63 x D9.75
Lid? No
Colors: Blue/White
Capacity: 2.5 gallon
Price: $28
A trash can doesn’t necessarily *need* to look good, but it's always a bonus if it does, right? And I can’t get enough of this slim trash can. Not only is it super cute, but it’s also the kind of bin you could have ANYWHERE in your dorm. It could go beside your bed, it could go under your desk, or you could even use it as a divider between your designated space and your terrible roommate's designated space.
Good as gold
Size (in): H10 x W6.89 x D8.5
Lid? No
Colors: Gold
Capacity: 1.88 gallon
Price: $23
If you’re looking for cool Target dorm essentials, then look no further. This brushed brass trash can will look as good as gold (shoutout to all the VPR fans) in your dorm room and offer you everything you need from a small trash can. After all, it’s large enough so that you don’t have to empty it every day but small enough that it won’t take up oodles of the non-existent space you have in your dorm room. It’s a win-win.
FAQs
What is the most efficient trash can?
The most efficient trash can totally depends on what you want to use it for. If you’re moving into a dorm and have a small amount of space, a smaller trash can with or without a lid will work in your favor.
After all, the last thing you want is for your trash can to take up all of the floor space in your small dorm.
What is the best volume for a small trash can?
If you’re buying a small trash can for your dorm room or bathroom, the best volume will be between 1-4 gallons. This size will allow you to throw away smaller items without it taking up too much space in the room.
Of course, you can choose any small trash can based on its volume, but you also need to make sure that the style of the bin works for your specific space.
Normally, the smaller they are, the more variation you have in terms of aesthetics.
How we chose these small trash cans
Don’t worry, besties. We only choose to include products that have been rated highly by customers like you and me. So, you can rest easy knowing that all of the products in this guide have received rave reviews from real people who just can’t get enough of these small trash cans.
Where to buy a small trash can
Find your perfect small trash can for your dorm room by visiting some of our favorite retailers, as listed below.