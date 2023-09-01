These small trash cans are a total vibe — for keeping your dorm clean yet cute

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When I first got to college, let’s just say I was a *hot mess.* Without my mom to iron my clothes, make my bed, or pick up the MANY water bottles I had lying around, my dorm room turned into a jungle of trash. That’s why I feel it is my duty to take prospective college students under my wing… and tell you that a trash bin should 1000000% be added to your dorm essentials list. Much like your kitchen trash can, you will soon learn that having one in your bedroom is non-negotiable otherwise you just end up with piles of mess, everywhere. Lovely stuff.

Sure, I get that the idea of buying a trash can isn’t as exciting as buying swoon-worthy fall dorm decor or back-to-school stationery that’s cute AF. But TRUST ME when I say that you will thank yourself for buying a small trash can when your bed is overflowing with takeout boxes and study notes.

And the best bit? Small trash cans don’t have to be fugly. They can be practical and stylish, and I’ve found some of the best trash cans you can buy RN.

9 of the best small trash cans to take your dorm room from trashy to trendy

I know, I know. Buying a trash can probably wasn’t on your agenda for today. But with cute and stylish styles like these, how could you resist them? A trash can is a dorm hack all the girlies should get behind.

FAQs

What is the most efficient trash can? The most efficient trash can totally depends on what you want to use it for. If you’re moving into a dorm and have a small amount of space, a smaller trash can with or without a lid will work in your favor. After all, the last thing you want is for your trash can to take up all of the floor space in your small dorm.

What is the best volume for a small trash can? If you’re buying a small trash can for your dorm room or bathroom, the best volume will be between 1-4 gallons. This size will allow you to throw away smaller items without it taking up too much space in the room. Of course, you can choose any small trash can based on its volume, but you also need to make sure that the style of the bin works for your specific space. Normally, the smaller they are, the more variation you have in terms of aesthetics.

How we chose these small trash cans

Don’t worry, besties. We only choose to include products that have been rated highly by customers like you and me. So, you can rest easy knowing that all of the products in this guide have received rave reviews from real people who just can’t get enough of these small trash cans.

Where to buy a small trash can

Find your perfect small trash can for your dorm room by visiting some of our favorite retailers, as listed below.