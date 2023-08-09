Cute AF back-to-school stationery to start the semester right

As we're heading towards the end of the summer, you may be getting some serious back-to-school scaries. Starting a new semester can be a li'l daunting, but you'll totally feel better about it if you're prepped and feeling confident, trust me.
I don't know about you, but I loooove when the back-to-school section pops up at Target. Gel pens? Composition notebooks? Count me in. I've channeled this love of all things stationery into college with some cute back-to-school stationery you're gonna need this semester.
Whether you're shopping for dorm supplies or confirming your class schedule (avoid those 8 AMs!), take a minute to look over my top stationery picks to make your school year easier.
Cute back-to-school stationery
$2.99
Ok, first things first, you're gonna need a notebook. Or maybe a few notebooks if you like to have different ones for each subject. Target carries a ton of cute cheap ones, like this mushroom design for under $3! I just love the cute li'l inspo messages on the front — perf for when your organic chem lab is kicking your ass and you need a pick-me-up.
$7.49
I have to admit, I love everything pastel and this highlighter set is no exception. Getting a multi-pack is a great idea because you can use a different color for each subject (plus you'll inevitably lose one or two). This pack from Amazon is well-loved with over 20k (!) reviews and 4.7 stars.
$2.99
Composition notebooks can be really handy as they're pretty slim and compact, not to mention affordable. While you can pick up a few of the classic black-and-white marble print, this blue checkerboard style really spices things up. Don't forget to write your name on the front so you don't lose it!
$10.99
Wanna ensure you remember something while studying? Put a sticky note on it! I seriously used these for just about everything in college. They're gentle enough to use on a rented textbook without ripping the pages. Plus, there's enough room to write down a few important bullet points. It also helps that they're rainbow!
$32
Did ya splash out on a new MacBook for college this year (hello Apple student discount)? You're def going to want to protect that bb with a laptop sleeve as you're walking around campus. I srsly love everything Baggu makes including this puffy laptop sleeve. It comes in a variety of prints and colors so you can match your backpack or pencil pouch.
$16
College campuses are annoyingly a hot spot for germs and illness. Before you head off to the library, throw a hand sanitizer in your bag to keep things clean as you may be using shared desks, computers, and other touch points. Plus, offering your classmates some hand sanitizer is nice way to break the ice and start making friends.
$14.49
Throw it back to 90s with a mega-pack of gel pens (bonus points if they're the glittery ones). This pack of 30 pens from Target contains just about every color you'll ever need for taking aesthetically pleasing notes. Coming in under $15, these come out to $0.50 a pen! You may even wanna split a pack with your roommate or a friend.
$13.99
I guarantee a pair of scissors will be the most useful thing you'll buy all semester. Whether you're cutting up signs for a poster or simply cutting the tags off some new clothes, you'll get a ton of use out of them. Invest in a sharp pair that isn't going to dull down by the end of the year. Pro tip: Write your initials on them as everyone is going to ask to borrow them.
$12.98
You may not have considered it, but a little vacuum cleaner is SO useful to have on your desk. Your desk accumulates a lot of gunk — from food crumbs to dust and shreds of paper — and it builds up FAST. Keep things neat and tidy with a handy vacuum cleaner. Your roommate is gonna thank you.