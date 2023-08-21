9 fall dorm decor picks to embrace crunchy leaf szn on campus

After spending a good chunk of your summer scrolling and shopping around for cute dorm decor, you're probably an expert in campus-friendly picks. Who knew it would be so difficult to personalize a room the size of a closet? I wouldn't blame you if you're done with dorm shopping for the rest of eternity, but I've also gotta let you know that the coziest, most aesthetic season is here. You don't have to miss out on decorating just because you live in a dorm.
One of the best parts of fall is transforming your space into one that matches autumn's vibe. You want your room to feel like a hug on rainy Friday nights you spend curled up in bed watching Netflix (no FOMO here). Or maybe you'd like your space to reflect the same colors of the trees and pumpkin-themed decor piling up outside. Either way, there are some super easy ways to give your dorm the fall decor treatment, and I've already picked them out for you. So sip that praline caramel latte and feast your eyes on these.
The best fall decor to cozy up your dorm room
Your dorm might be teeny tiny, but it's totally possible to dress it up for the seasons. If you're a big fan of fall (same!), these cute decor items are dorm-friendly and RA-approved.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
A real fun-guy
Price: $19.94
I'd be shocked if you hadn't heard that mushrooms are it right now. These cool creatures are fascinating, and they make for pretty sweet home decor, too. This tortoiseshell-inspired glass lamp is a chic and affordable pick. It feels so autumnal and will add a cozy glow to your desk or bedside table.
PSL 24/7
Price: $32
One type of decor item that's almost never allowed in a dorm is candles. Annoying, yes, but this rule doesn't need to ruin your vibe. Instead, opt for a pretty reed diffuser like this Voluspa pick, which will give you the same boost of fragrance without any risky flames. It'll last for four to six months, too!
Sweater for your mug
Price: $60 for set of 4
Avoid rings on your desk and shelves with these helpful, handmade coasters. The fuzzy punch needle effect makes them look so cute when scattered around your dorm, and the swirly abstract pattern in multiple earthy colors feels very on-trend for fall. That being said, they're cute enough to last you year-round.
Sweater weather
Price: $32
I can't deal with how cute this pillow is. While you're wearing sweaters all season long, your bed accessories can, too. The terracotta orange color and cable knit material instantly qualify this pillow for the category of can't-miss fall decor. It comes in gold and charcoal gray, too, if you're sniffing out other shades.
Sleep in
Price: $79
Quilts remind me so much of fall. You want to curl up in them basically all day and they look a lot like fields and farmland from a bird's eye view when you're flying in a plane. For this reason, this pretty and boldly-colored checkerboard throw deserves a spot at the foot of your twin XL bed.
Dorm barista
Price: $24.99 for 4
For real though, what's fall without your favorite mug of coffee or hot chocolate on repeat? If you're cutting back on Starbucks runs (or need a refill between study seshes), these cute stoneware mugs deserve a spot next to your small coffee maker. The colors couldn't be more fitting for a room fall upgrade.
Teeny tiny
Price: $25.49
With the help of a Command hook or other adhesive stick-on tool, you get hang up this pretty autumnal wreath on your dorm door to really make it feel homey. At just 14 inches in height, it's the perfect petite size for decorating on campus.
Moon dance
Price:
Was $30, Now $18.99
If fall makes you think of the harvest moon and la luna's waxing and waning phases, pay homage to the pretty orb in the sky with this lovely garland. It's made of hammered gold-toned metal, which will catch the late fall sun and the light from any glowy lamps you have just perfectly.
String it up
Price: $19.99
Yes, every dorm needs a pumpkin garland! There are so few things you can do with tiny campus accommodations, which is why garlands are the best way to decorate for any holiday, season or occasion. This pick is adorable, minimal, and the perfect little touch of fall that doesn't feel OTT.
Up next: I love everything fall, so I'm adding all these bathroom decor buys to my basket