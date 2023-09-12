Here are 9 cute scrapbooking supplies to help you get started on this revived trend

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re gonna get into the scrapbooking trend, you’re gonna need stylish scrapbooking supplies. Yep, it’s officially back, thanks to TikTok. Girlies all over the app are getting creative by cutting, pasting, and sticking cute designs in the most aesthetic way possible.

The art of scrapbooking is basically taking a book and filling its pages with photos and pictures, alongside writing and illustrations. This is such a wholesome activity to do, and is a great way to channel your artistic side, all while preserving your fave memories. I’m a pen and paper girl, so I’m so up for getting involved.

Thinking you’d like to give it a go? I’ve rounded up a range of scrapbooking supplies that I’ve added to my cart to get started. These cute stationery pieces and practical buys will all make embracing the trend so much easier.

9 cute scrapbooking supplies under $15

From sweet scissors to pretty pens, these supplies will all make your scrapbook super aesthetic.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Simply stylish 1. Juvale Hardcover Blank Journal Shop at Walmart Price: $13.99 You can’t get started on scrapbooking without having, y’know, a scrapbook. I know the color is a li’l plain, but I think that makes it a great base to start building on. It has 80 blank pages to decorate and a hardcover to keep it protected, so it basically has all the essentials. It’s also not too pricey, so you can always grab another if you run out of space. Dreamy doodles 2. Yoobi Gel Pens Set Multicolor Shop at Target Price: $14.49 for 30pcs The ‘00s is calling, but I ain’t giving it back its pens! They’re mine now. When I was younger, a case of gel pens like this set was literally my dream. This pack has glitter, neon, metallic, pastel, and solid pens, so you’ve got all the options. The case also has a li’l handle, making it perfect for picking up and carrying anywhere. Snip snip 3. Pafason Stainless Steel Scissors Set Shop at Amazon Price: $8.99 for 2pcs Oh hi there, baby scissors! You get two scissors in this pack, so you could have one for your desk and one for your pencil case. These are just the right size for snipping teensy scraps of paper, so you can cut out all the tiny heart and flower patterns. They also come with caps, so you don’t end up poking yourself — safety first, peeps! Mix and match 4. MEEDEE Pastel Rainbow Ribbon Shop at Amazon Price: $7.99 for 10 Using ribbon is such a cute way to add texture and color to your scrapbook pages. You could use it to create a border around pics or even to underline important words. I like that this set comes with a mixture of pastel and rainbow colors, so you can really play around with different colors on your pages. Stay organized 5. Sopito Binder Clips Paper Clips Shop at Amazon Price: $9.99 I’m not known for having a super tidy desk, and I think my boyf might move out if I get into scrapbooking and make it super messy. So, I’m thinking these paper clips are a smart solution. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, to keep together scrapbooking materials big and small. Seamless sticking 6. Prudiut Double Sided Tape Roll Shop at Amazon Price: $9.99 for 6 If you like a clean finish and don’t want any tape ruining your page’s aesthetic, double sided tape is totes the solution. Just roll it slowly, and you’ll have a smooth AF finish. It can be easily removed, so there’s no need to get stressy if you stick something in the wrong place. As Hannah Montana once said, everybody makes mistakes! Low-cost 7. Monda Llama Colored Pencils Shop at Target Price: $0.50 for 12 I’ve watched so many videos of people using colored pencils to create gorgeous illustrations, and I’m fully ready to try drawing something that’s not stickmen. This literally comes in at less than a dollar, making it an inexpensive way to get started on scrapbooking. It also has all the colors of the rainbow, which is very useful. Eco-friendly 8. OccasionalMotto Washi Tape Set Shop at Etsy Price: $3 for 5 I’ve gotta say, washi tape has to be my fave stationary trend. You can get it in so many colors and styles, and it’s super sustainable, as it isn’t plastic like regular tape. Each box comes with five rolls of tape, and you can choose from a variety of palettes. The spring and flamingo ones are my personal faves, FYI. Say cheese 9. Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera Shop at Amazon Price: $77.80 Sure, you can print off pictures on your computer or on an app — but there’s a reason instant cameras have become so popular. They capture spontaneous moments, and quickly print them out, too. This camera is perfect for putting in your bag and taking with you to snap pics, to then decorate scrapbook pages around.

FAQs

What supplies do I need to start scrapbooking? To start doing this fun activity, you’ll need a scrapbook, scissors, pens, and tape. Additional supplies you might want to bag also include ribbon, washi tape, and a camera.

Can you still buy scrapbooks? Yes! I recommend looking on Amazon, Walmart, and Target for scrapbooks, as they have a huge variety of different styles and sizes.

Now you’ve got everything you need to start scrapbooking, you can officially get started. BTW, if you want to get even more artistic, these Dollar Tree DIY ideas are so cute and also look so fun to do. Happy crafting, bestie!