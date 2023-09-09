All the HomeGoods Halloween decor I picked up for under $100

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

How much Halloween decor can you buy from HomeGoods for under $100? I was left with quite a conundrum: a HomeGoods gift card and no place to execute any of my grandiose ideas. As studio dwellers know well, space is not something we can take for granted, and rearranging is inevitable when you bring in something — anything — new.

I thought the best way to put my generous gift to good use would be to embrace the season ahead in all of its spooky glory, one six witchcore purchases at a time. (Speaking of "witch," would anyone fancy a sip of something poisonous from the cauldron?)

October 31st is not just a holiday, it's a state of mind, and cute Halloween decor buys *never* go out of style. As it turns out, I always manage to find room for skeletons, pumpkins, and ghosts. Go figure!

What I bought at HomeGoods for $100

Now that the cooler weather is swooping in (hopefully), I can't help but think ahead to nights on the couch, curled up in a fleece throw as a scary movie plays in the background. Ahh, bliss!

But I can't just talk the talk without walking the walk. Fall girlies need to live up to their name with delightfully frightening decor finds that scream "October." (Yes, I'm setting this all up in my abode come September 1, but that's beside the point...) If you, too, are in a spooky state of mind, consider these frighteningly cute picks from HomeGoods.

(Note: Taxes and shipping costs were included in this purchase. Prices were accurate at the time of publication.)

1. 6' Felt Pumpkin And Poms Garland Shop at HomeGoods $16.99 Orange and black are staples of the season, and this *gourd-eous* garland is the perfect accent against a bookshelf or mantel. In my case, it's being strung from the curtain rod. 2. 9.5" Jack O Lantern Ceramic Candy Dish Shop at HomeGoods $9.99 We highly recommend Jack-O-Lanterns of the real and fake variety. Instead of using this purchase as a candy dish, I'm planning to put a battery-operated LED candle inside for a ghoulish glow. 3. Costume Dogs Kitchen Towels (18"x28") Shop at HomeGoods $9.99 If there's one thing I love more than spooky season, it's a cute pup. Cleaning dishes won't be such a chore with adorable canine-clad towels. They're in doggy costumes, how fun is that?! 4. Skeletons Candle Holder (7"x11") Shop at HomeGoods $14.99 For a frightening take on girl dinner — and we're not talking about the meals — I'm planning to add these sophisticated skeleton candle holders to my setup. They belong at the center of the dining table in every haunted house. 5. Pumpkin Shaped Hooked Scatted Rug Shop at HomeGoods $29.99 When it comes to Halloween, the more pumpkins the better. This hand-crafted area rug is the perfect addition to an entryway, bedroom, or kitchen. It's super soft and really makes a statement. 6. Knit Bat Pillow Shop at HomeGoods $19.99 What's Halloween without some spooky bats? This festive pillow comes with a removable zippered cover that you can pop in the wash. Add it to your bed or couch to transform your room to the perfect place to watch a scary movie.

For more ways to enjoy the best season of the year, check out our roundup of scary-cheap Halloween decor buys, peruse '90s-inspired Halloween goodies, and try your hand at these DIY Halloween decoration ideas!