Out of 120 items in H&M's dorm section, these 9 caught my eye — and they're on sale

A selection of H&M dorm section items
(Image credit: Future / H&M)
Christina Chrysostomou
By Christina Chrysostomou
published
Hands up if you knew about the H&M dorm section? Nope... Me neither. Until now. In fact, I used to think that H&M just sold clothes and homeware for the gals who got their hands on their first rental apartment. But it has now curated a college-appropriate page for freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors!

Hennes & Mauritz (aka H&M) stocks most of the items we've got on our dorm packing list, plus more! Think buttery soft bedding, soft throws for when your room gets chilly, and pretty little things that you might not *need* but definitely want if you want to be the it girl of college interiors.

There are over 120 new H&M buys on this list, so rather than you scrolling, I've picked out some of the most useful accessories I'd add to my basket. What's more, everything I've selected is discounted right now (though I can't promise that these prices will stay).

9 of the best picks from the H&M dorm section

From study breaks to hangouts to focusing on final exams, your dormitory needs to be ready for the new semester this fall. Shop decor, bedding, bath essentials, and more to have the right space for the right grades.

Orrr, you can shop the entire H&M dorm section for yourself.

H&M dorm organization

2-pack Small Reusable Bowl Covers made with unbleached elasticated cottonReusable
1. 2-pack Reusable Bowl Covers

Price: Was $9.99, Now $8 (save $1.99)
Size (in.): Large diameter: 7.75 Smaller diameter: 5.5
Material: Unbleached, woven cotton fabric

Whether it's leftovers from a weekend at your parents' place or you want to keep take-out fresh for the next day, these elasticated covers are great for keeping your best food storage containers covered and away from flies and other pests (including sneaky housemates).

Canvas Wall OrganizerMultipurpose

2. Canvas Wall Organizer

Price: Was $24.99, Now $20 (save $4.99)
Size (in.): H33.75 x W16.25
Material: Canvas

This practical wall-mounted organizer has so many functions! Use it to organize shoes, scarves, and odds and ends you need. It has a metal hook so you can easily display it on the back of your door, or dare we say a nail in the wall (check with your RA though, because you don't wanna risk that security deposit).

H&M Black Printed Laundry BagChic
3. Printed Laundry Bag

Price: Was $20.99, Now $16.80 (save $4.19)
Size (in.): H20.5 x D13.5
Material: Shell: Polyester, Top: Cotton

It's one thing that I already included this chic backpack months ago in our laundry bags buying guide, but it's another that it's currently 20% off — I'm obsessed. Whether you pick the white or black version, it looks super designer en route to the downstairs laundry area of your dorm. Love the shoulder strap and san-serif font.

H&M dorm picks for your bathroom

Beige Small Stoneware Tray Available in two colors
4. Small Stoneware Tray

Price: Was $12.99, Now $10.40 (save $2.59)
Size (in.): H0.5 x W4.75 x L6
Material: 100% stoneware

Keep your jewelry safe and secure or zhuzh up your bathroom soap display with these organically-textured trays. The asymmetric designs are available in chalky white or beige to bring all the vanilla girl vibes to your dorm or small apartment.

H&M 2-pack bath towels in light greyWith hanger loop
5. 2-pack Cotton Bath Towels

Price: Was $34.99 Now $28 (save $6.99)
Size (in.): 28 x 55
Material: 100% cotton

I know it might sound a li'l silly, but if you're feeling homesick at college, a nice warm bath with cozy bath towels might just be what you need to feel comforted. H&M carries its own bath and body line, so after a hard day of studying, you can rest and relax in the tub. FYI, if you're a H&M member, you can get these for $19.80.

Flounce-trimmed Shower Curtain in Sage GreenAlso available in blue
6. Flounce-trimmed Shower Curtain

Price: Was $36.99, Now $29.60 (save $7.39)
Size (in.) W71 x L79
Material: Shell: Polyester; Lining: Polypropylene

Your dorm might be the first place you've decorated, but that doesn't mean you need to stick to basic homeware. I love the feminine edge on this sage green shower curtain. The grommets at the top make for easy hanging (FYI, shower rings are sold separately), and the water-repellent material will stop your bathroom floor from flooding.

H&M dorm bedding

White fitted bed sheetAvailable in six colors
7. Fitted Cotton Sheet

Price: Was $20.99, Now $16.80 (save $4.19)
Size: Fits mattresses up to 15 inches thick
Material: 100% cotton

Granted it's not the most exciting thing in the H&M dorm section, but cheap fitted sheets are essential (at least for me anyway). Student life is hard enough as it is, without taking part in the bed-making Olympics (P.S.: you won't get extra credit for it). So make your life easier with these elasticated accessories. While white is classic, I'd choose the black option if you wear self-tanner or eat in bed.

H&M Wool-blend Throw in Dark Mustard YellowFringe detail
8. Wool-blend Throw

Price: Was $36.99, Now $29.60 (save $7.39)
Size (in.): 51 x 67
Material: Acrylic 65%, Polyester 23%, Wool 12%

Dorm heating can be a li'l hit-and-miss. So rather than investing in a heater (which might not be permitted in some dorms), invest in this wool-blend throw. No shade thrown at H&M Home, but this looks wayyyy more high-end. And the dark mustard yellow is giving all the fall vibes.

Muslin Twin Duvet Cover Set in Pigeon BlueSoft to touch
9. Muslin Twin Duvet Cover Set

Price: Was $67.99, Now $54.40 (save $13.59 at H&M)
Size: Twin
Material: 100% cotton

Rid yourself of those scratchy sheets, and replace them with these buttery beauties that will keep you cool even with exam and assignment stress. What's amazing about this 250-thread-count duvet cover is that it fastens at the foot with concealed metal snap fasteners. Yes to no buttons or plastic poppers! It's available in four colors, so there's even something suitable for a boys' dorm room. I recommend the Pigeon Blue.

