Out of 120 items in H&M's dorm section, these 9 caught my eye — and they're on sale

Hands up if you knew about the H&M dorm section? Nope... Me neither. Until now. In fact, I used to think that H&M just sold clothes and homeware for the gals who got their hands on their first rental apartment. But it has now curated a college-appropriate page for freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors!

Hennes & Mauritz (aka H&M) stocks most of the items we've got on our dorm packing list, plus more! Think buttery soft bedding, soft throws for when your room gets chilly, and pretty little things that you might not *need* but definitely want if you want to be the it girl of college interiors.

There are over 120 new H&M buys on this list, so rather than you scrolling, I've picked out some of the most useful accessories I'd add to my basket. What's more, everything I've selected is discounted right now (though I can't promise that these prices will stay).

9 of the best picks from the H&M dorm section

From study breaks to hangouts to focusing on final exams, your dormitory needs to be ready for the new semester this fall. Shop decor, bedding, bath essentials, and more to have the right space for the right grades.

Orrr, you can shop the entire H&M dorm section for yourself.

H&M dorm organization

Reusable 1. 2-pack Reusable Bowl Covers Shop at H&M Price: Was $9.99 , Now $8 (save $1.99)

Size (in.): Large diameter: 7.75 Smaller diameter: 5.5

Material: Unbleached, woven cotton fabric Whether it's leftovers from a weekend at your parents' place or you want to keep take-out fresh for the next day, these elasticated covers are great for keeping your best food storage containers covered and away from flies and other pests (including sneaky housemates). Multipurpose 2. Canvas Wall Organizer Shop at H&M Price: Was $24.99 , Now $20 (save $4.99)

Size (in.): H33.75 x W16.25

Material: Canvas This practical wall-mounted organizer has so many functions! Use it to organize shoes, scarves, and odds and ends you need. It has a metal hook so you can easily display it on the back of your door, or dare we say a nail in the wall (check with your RA though, because you don't wanna risk that security deposit). Chic 3. Printed Laundry Bag Shop at H&M Price: Was $20.99 , Now $16.80 (save $4.19)

Size (in.): H20.5 x D13.5

Material: Shell: Polyester, Top: Cotton It's one thing that I already included this chic backpack months ago in our laundry bags buying guide, but it's another that it's currently 20% off — I'm obsessed. Whether you pick the white or black version, it looks super designer en route to the downstairs laundry area of your dorm. Love the shoulder strap and san-serif font.

H&M dorm picks for your bathroom

H&M dorm bedding