Out of 120 items in H&M's dorm section, these 9 caught my eye — and they're on sale

Hands up if you knew about the H&M dorm section? Nope... Me neither. Until now. In fact, I used to think that H&M just sold clothes and homeware for the gals who got their hands on their first rental apartment. But it has now curated a college-appropriate page for freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors!
Hennes & Mauritz (aka H&M) stocks most of the items we've got on our dorm packing list, plus more! Think buttery soft bedding, soft throws for when your room gets chilly, and pretty little things that you might not *need* but definitely want if you want to be the it girl of college interiors.
There are over 120 new H&M buys on this list, so rather than you scrolling, I've picked out some of the most useful accessories I'd add to my basket. What's more, everything I've selected is discounted right now (though I can't promise that these prices will stay).
9 of the best picks from the H&M dorm section
Orrr, you can shop the entire H&M dorm section for yourself.
H&M dorm organization
Reusable
Price:
Was $9.99, Now $8 (save $1.99)
Size (in.): Large diameter: 7.75 Smaller diameter: 5.5
Material: Unbleached, woven cotton fabric
Whether it's leftovers from a weekend at your parents' place or you want to keep take-out fresh for the next day, these elasticated covers are great for keeping your best food storage containers covered and away from flies and other pests (including sneaky housemates).
Multipurpose
Price:
Was $24.99, Now $20 (save $4.99)
Size (in.): H33.75 x W16.25
Material: Canvas
This practical wall-mounted organizer has so many functions! Use it to organize shoes, scarves, and odds and ends you need. It has a metal hook so you can easily display it on the back of your door, or dare we say a nail in the wall (check with your RA though, because you don't wanna risk that security deposit).
Chic
Price:
Was $20.99, Now $16.80 (save $4.19)
Size (in.): H20.5 x D13.5
Material: Shell: Polyester, Top: Cotton
It's one thing that I already included this chic backpack months ago in our laundry bags buying guide, but it's another that it's currently 20% off — I'm obsessed. Whether you pick the white or black version, it looks super designer en route to the downstairs laundry area of your dorm. Love the shoulder strap and san-serif font.
H&M dorm picks for your bathroom
Available in two colors
Price:
Was $12.99, Now $10.40 (save $2.59)
Size (in.): H0.5 x W4.75 x L6
Material: 100% stoneware
Keep your jewelry safe and secure or zhuzh up your bathroom soap display with these organically-textured trays. The asymmetric designs are available in chalky white or beige to bring all the vanilla girl vibes to your dorm or small apartment.
With hanger loop
Price:
Was $34.99 Now $28 (save $6.99)
Size (in.): 28 x 55
Material: 100% cotton
I know it might sound a li'l silly, but if you're feeling homesick at college, a nice warm bath with cozy bath towels might just be what you need to feel comforted. H&M carries its own bath and body line, so after a hard day of studying, you can rest and relax in the tub. FYI, if you're a H&M member, you can get these for $19.80.
Also available in blue
Price:
Was $36.99, Now $29.60 (save $7.39)
Size (in.) W71 x L79
Material: Shell: Polyester; Lining: Polypropylene
Your dorm might be the first place you've decorated, but that doesn't mean you need to stick to basic homeware. I love the feminine edge on this sage green shower curtain. The grommets at the top make for easy hanging (FYI, shower rings are sold separately), and the water-repellent material will stop your bathroom floor from flooding.
H&M dorm bedding
Available in six colors
Price:
Was $20.99, Now $16.80 (save $4.19)
Size: Fits mattresses up to 15 inches thick
Material: 100% cotton
Granted it's not the most exciting thing in the H&M dorm section, but cheap fitted sheets are essential (at least for me anyway). Student life is hard enough as it is, without taking part in the bed-making Olympics (P.S.: you won't get extra credit for it). So make your life easier with these elasticated accessories. While white is classic, I'd choose the black option if you wear self-tanner or eat in bed.
Fringe detail
Price:
Was $36.99, Now $29.60 (save $7.39)
Size (in.): 51 x 67
Material: Acrylic 65%, Polyester 23%, Wool 12%
Dorm heating can be a li'l hit-and-miss. So rather than investing in a heater (which might not be permitted in some dorms), invest in this wool-blend throw. No shade thrown at H&M Home, but this looks wayyyy more high-end. And the dark mustard yellow is giving all the fall vibes.
Soft to touch
Price:
Was $67.99, Now $54.40 (save $13.59 at H&M)
Size: Twin
Material: 100% cotton
Rid yourself of those scratchy sheets, and replace them with these buttery beauties that will keep you cool even with exam and assignment stress. What's amazing about this 250-thread-count duvet cover is that it fastens at the foot with concealed metal snap fasteners. Yes to no buttons or plastic poppers! It's available in four colors, so there's even something suitable for a boys' dorm room. I recommend the Pigeon Blue.