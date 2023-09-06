These 9 Halloween doormats will make any entryway boo-tiful

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When nights draw in and the scary movies start loading on Netflix, you know it’s that time of year. Halloween is my fave holiday to decorate for, as the creepy, cool, and creative decoration options are never-ending. Not sure where to begin? A cute doormat is a good starting point.

I think there’s something so symbolic about changing your doormat for a new season or for a holiday. It just sets the tone for how you want you and your guests to feel when stepping into your home. Oh, and it'll also totally inspire you when deciding on what other decor you want to use for that holiday or season.

Whether you want to go full Halloween or just want a few subtle nods, a doormat is an easy way to get into the ghostie spirit. That’s why I’ve rounded up nine different Halloween doormats that are spooky yet stylish. Y’know, we gotta maintain that aesthetic!

Keep on scrolling for plenty of inspo…

9 Halloween doormats that will work in any home, haunted or not

From fun messages to cute illustrations, these doormats are all perfect for getting your place Halloween ready.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Bewitched 1. OliveCreativeCompany Witch Doormat Shop at Etsy Size (in.): W18 x L30

Made from: Coir

Price: $55 Thanks to TikTok, witchcore is officially a thing now, and I’m here for it. Throw down this mat, and everyone will know that you’re not a regular witch, but you’re a cool witch. Etsy buyers absolutely love this doormat, with plenty of shoppers saying that it keeps its shape well and dries quickly after it rains. Bat-tastic 2. Northlight Bats Halloween Doormat Shop at Target Size (in.): W18 x L30

Made from: Coir

Price: $27.59 Have a contemporary home and don’t want to mess up that design too much? This striped mat is a chic choice. The bats woven into the pattern are subtle, adding a spooky touch that isn’t too OTT. It’s also low-maintenance and easy to wash — just give it a rinse and air dry it if it gets too muddy. Patterned 3. MIP Ghosts Welcome Doormat Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W16 x L24

Made from: Coir

Price: $32.99 I’ve decided that polka-dots are out, and that ghosts are in. I mean, they just look so much cuter, right? The coir on this mat is a medium pile, so it’s thick enough to wipe your shoes on. This smaller size is perf for dorms or apartments, but it does come in a larger size, in case you live in a bigger place. Punny 4. Way to Celebrate Halloween Mat Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W18 x L30

Made from: Coir

Price: $9.98 Got the girlies over for a ‘90s Halloween TV and movie marathon? Lay down this mat to give them a fun welcome. The pop of contrast is stylish AF and will make it easier to read in the dark, too. There’s also something Harry Potter-ish about the font, so if you’re a Potterhead, it could even be a cool year-round addition to your door. Eye like it 5. Hey There, Bootiful Brushed Doormat Shop at Ruggable Size (in.): W24 x L36

Made from: Bristle

Price: $149 If you want to let your besties know that you’re loving their Halloween costumes before you’ve even opened the door, this is such a sweet way to do that. Or if you just want to give yourself a li’l pick-me-up, that’s all good, too. Also, how clever is this illustration? The Os are the ghostie’s eyes! Love, love, love. Extra spooky 6. Fright Night Orange Doormat Shop at Ruggable Size (in.): W24 x L36

Made from: Bristle

Price: $149 Sure — you might not be able to transform your teeny apartment into a haunted house just for Halloween. But you can add a haunted house to your home, which is basically the next best thing. I love how detailed this doormat is, from the scary house to the flying witch. It is slightly pricier, but it is both gorgeous and washable. Funky 7. The Holiday Aisle Dinaso Halloween Doormat Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W18 x L30

Made from: Coir

Price: $23.99 I always say that to create what you want, you’ve gotta manifest it. So, if you’re after some spooky spirit, this mat is literally the perfect way to do that. The retro font? The sparkles? That’s aesthetic perfection, bb. I can just imagine Scooby and the gang laying this out in front of the Mystery Machine, to get those ghost take-down vibes going. Curved edges 8. Yiwula Soft Halloween Doormat Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W18 x L30

Made from: Polyester fiber

Price: $10.22 Want to go for a whimsigoth kinda vibe? Say hey to this webbed doormat, which is striking and bold. But wait! There’s an adorable li’l spider on there to scare away any ghosts or strangers. This has an anti-slip back, so it won’t shuffle around when you wipe your witch shoes on it. You could def complete the look with some fake cobwebs around your door. Cute and casual 9. Trinx Harpole Halloween Doormat Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W18 x L31

Made from: Coir

Price: $21.99 Move over, Bugs Bunny! “What’s up, boo?” is the new phrase ‘round here. Greet your guests before you’ve even reached the door, thanks to this sweet mat. I mean, who better than this cute ghost to keep ‘em company while you triple-check your Halloween ‘fit? BTW, this is “officially” an outdoor mat, but I think that this could work inside, too.

