Give your entryway a warm welcome with these cute doormats I've found

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We look down on them. We walk all over them. But we love them and couldn’t live without them! Yep, you guessed what I am talking about (because it’s in the title) — indoor doormats. The overlooked small entryway décor staple that is dismissed by virtue of its purpose (to drag my muddy docs all over). However, when I think about the invaluable function of the humble doormat, it makes me want to match it with form and find a genuinely good-looking option.

My doormat? She’s an icon, she’s a legend and she is the moment. A simple, brown coir doormat, stamped with the words “Shut the Front Door” welcomes me home every evening, and every guest who has stepped foot inside thus far has commented on it. For this reason, I am bestowing upon myself the title of expert when it comes to small entryway ideas, and, in particular, doormats. Too often overlooked, I’m here to demand that we put some respect on their name!!

Quick Menu:

1. Indoor doormats

2. FAQs

3. How we chose

4. Where to buy

When putting together this roundup, you actually would not believe how long I spent ogling over doormats… it’s not healthy. Basically, there are so many cute, funny, and beautiful options out there, making a doormat the perfect personalized finishing touch to your home. So, without further ado, let’s get into it. Get ready to become weirdly obsessed with doormats.

These indoor doormats are so cute

1. NickelDesignsShop Daisy Doormat Shop at Etsy Size (in.): 9x30, 12x24, 16x24,18x30, 24x36. 65 inches thick.

Washable? No

Price: $25.99+ Cayuuuuute! You can always count on Etsy if you're on the market for adorable and original home décor options from considerate artisans and sellers. I love this one because the seller gives the option to have yours either UV printed with permanent UV-cured ink or hand-painted. I love the super personal touch this adds, making this indoor doormat a lovely housewarming gift, too! 2. Anthropologie Floral Greeting Doormat Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): 30"L, 18"W

Washable? Sweep clean

Price: $48 Finding the perfect indoor doormat is all about choosing a style that will make you breathe a sigh of relief to be home. I love this one from Anthropologie because the colors are vibrant and fun, the message is cheery and the sentiment is simple. You won't get bored of this one. 3. Anthropologie Butterfly Doormat Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): 24" x 36"

Washable? Vacuum regularly

Price: $48 Urm, how adorable is this doormat? I told you that it's weirdly easy to get stuck in a doormat hole! I genuinely feel kind of mesmerized by this model, as odd as that sounds! Crafted from natural coconut fiber, it embraces nature in every way, with this beautiful shape and vibrant colors bringing out the beauty in something that could be so mundane. 4. UO Welcome Friends Doormat Shop at UO Home Size (in.): 20”L x 30”W

Washable: Vacuum regularly

Price: $39 Playful and authentic, this is the kind of doormat a home that welcomes family, pets and pals alike would suit down to the ground (get it?). It's got loads going on and makes for an easy way to bring some personality and color into your hallway. 5. H&M Jute Doormat Shop at H&M Home Size (in.): 20" x 28"

Washable? Spot clean only

Price: $26.99



Yes, I know it's natural white which might seem like risky business but if you have a tactical outdoor doormat, this will add some Scandi elegance to your space. Oh, and it also comes in beige, black, and dark turquoise. I've featured the natural white because I just love that pared-back, pale look... cuff me! 6. Avera Natural Coir Fiber Doormat Shop at Amazon Size (in.): 29" x 17"

Washable? Shake clean

Price: $23.99 Suitable for indoors and out (in a covered area), this Beet It doormat is a great option for a mudroom or just generally for any country bumpkins (or vegans) among us. The cute little hand-painted beetroot is vibrant in color, accompanied by a funny message that will add some character to your entryway. I'm kind of obsessed with this one. 7. Anthropologie Adieu Doormat Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): 18" x 30"

Washable? Sweep clean

Price: $48.00 Classy, chic, and clever. A simple way to add a bit of je ne sais quoi to your pad for under $50. This trendy doormat is made from natural coconut fibers and the pink shade that accompanies the natural brown is neutral, matching a range of décor styles. 8. WOWmats Mid Century Modern Doormat Shop at Etsy Size (in.): 16" x 24", 18" x 30", 24" x 36"

Washable? Shake or vacuum to remove dirt

Price: $25+ Give your apartment a bright and sunny disposition, no matter the weather outside! This sunshine-stamped doormat has a mid-century modern aesthetic and would look striking and old-timey on wooden floors, or next to a wooden coat rack. 9. BlackButterflySigns Custom Doormat Shop at Etsy Size (in.): 16" x 24",18" x 30", 24" x 36"

Washable? Sweep clean

Price: $56+ Ok, I'm a big advocate of personalizing home décor pieces, and what better unique and warm welcome to your apartment than a customized doormat?! The perfect housewarming or wedding gift, I love the added touch of the little gypsophila flowers (my all-time fave!)

FAQs

Are indoor doormats essential? There are a few staple pieces without which, your house would simply not be liveable! A bed, a sofa, a dining table, and a basically equipped kitchen. However, without the finishing touches... it's simply no way to live!! Take it from me: I am the queen of buying luxury items and insisting they are essentials (and my apartment thanks me for it!!) However, one thing that performs a balancing act between necessity and luxury is the humble indoor doormat. "Indoor doormats aren't just functional, they're the first whisper of your home's story. Beyond function, the right mat elevates your space, adding a layer of style. Your doormat is the unsung hero of a clean blend of practicality and charm to welcome your guests." says Gagan Saini, real estate investor at JiT Home Buyers. So, the long and short of it is: Indoor doormats are essential if you want to make your house a home.

What size should an indoor doormat be? Your indoor doormat pretty much just has to make sense with your space. At the end of the day, it has to be practical. So, make sure it is positioned in a place that takes the most footfall and doesn't have it stretched beyond the width of the door. If you have double doors, it will naturally have to be bigger. If you're working with a small college dorm room, opt for a mini indoor doormat. However, in general, you can't go wrong with a classic 18" x 30", the standard size for a reason!

How we chose these indoor doormats

I chose these indoor doormats featured in this guide, based on their impressive customer ratings and what people are searching for online. I made sure to include a range of materials, colors, and sizes, making sure to cater to all different home styles. So, hopefully, you should find something you love!

Where to buy an indoor doormat

Continue your search for an indoor doormat below.