These are the cozy Etsy fall decor buys that I’m adding to my cart RN

My fave season is finally here, and you know what that calls for: Shopping! As soon as the leaves started getting crunchy, I immediately started searching for Etsy fall decor buys. It’s one of my fave sites to look through, especially when I’m after something different.
Shopping on Etsy is a great way to support smaller businesses and find unique buys that you can’t get from major retailers. Fall is a season full of quirky personality, which is what Etsy pieces are all about. I could spend hours looking on there for gorgeous decor inspo.
If you’re looking to decorate your place with fall decor, I’ve got you covered. I’ve rounded up a range of sweet and stylish decorations from Etsy that are so cute and characterful. Get ready to bring the season in with these picks…
These Etsy fall buys will make your place seasonally stylish
From beautiful bedding to cozy candles, I’m officially obsessed with these pieces.
Soft texture
Price: From $12.60
You know, pumpkins aren’t usually known for being soft and squishy. I think they look 10x cuter this way, though. This has eight different color options, but my faves have to be the dark green and orange. It also comes in small, medium, and large sizes, so you could always grab a few and mix and match them.
Snuggle up
Price: From $107.53
I never knew that I needed a pumpkin sheet set, until today! My life has changed, you guys. It has a zip on the edge, so you can put in your duvet insert without it being a workout. Reviewers say that the sheets are lovely and thick, making it a great choice for those chilly fall nights.
5-pcs
Price: $17.54
I wish I was good at knitting or crocheting, but I’m not. Sorry, I’m not a crafting queen! These are seriously adorbs, and would look so cute dotted around your apartment to tie the whole place together. Or, you could cluster them together on your coffee table or dining table to create a pretty centerpiece.
Delish
Price: From $9.99
When I think of fall fragrances, I think of cinnamon and vanilla. This candle has both of those swirled into one, which sounds absolutely dreamy, IMO. You can get this in everything from tealights to 21oz glass jars, so whether you want subtle fragrances around your apartment or a big scent statement, you’re completely covered.
Low-maintenance
Price: $28
In spring and summer, I love to go for fresh flowers. But in fall and winter, I always reach for dried flowers instead. They’re just super wholesome, and make any room look effortlessly cozy. The orange shades in this bunch are so bright and beautiful. Make the colors pop even more by pairing the flowers with matching decor.
Bold
Price: From $80
I cannot be-leaf how stunning this rug is. Like, it’s giving forestcore realness. The natural linen fabric gives it such a beautiful texture, which is enhanced even more by the 3D leaf lines. It’s small space friendly, so it could work either in an apartment or even as a dorm room rug. There’s also a lot of color options, so you can pick whichever fits your place.
The sweetest
Price: $19.45
When me and my boyf go on fall walks, in my head we’re these li’l guys. Look how wholesome they are! This is 11oz, which is plenty big enough for a good-sized hot drink. I’m already picturing this cradling this on a cold day, filling it to the brim with cocoa and whipped cream. Oh, and it’s also majorly Insta worthy.
Whimsical
Price: From $25.33
I’m a cottagecore queen at heart, and my living area is pretty much a whole celebration of that. That being said, I’ve been looking for a blanket that matches the vibe, but haven’t had any luck until now. I’m loving the intricate illustrations, and the mixture of pastels and greens within that. Add in the plush velveteen backing, and I’m legit sold.
Welcoming
Price: From $16.19
You can literally step into the season with this fall doormat, which has so many cute features on it. From the plaid border to the sweet illustrations, it could not be a better statement piece. It’s also such yummy inspo for fall coffee to make or buy. Grab a PSL from Starbies and take a snap standing on this for the ultimate fall girlie pic.
These are just a few of my fave picks from Etsy, but there are plenty of other stores that have fall decor on sale. If you want to go and see buys in-person, I also def recommend Walmart, as it has a gorgeous seasonal selection, too. Happy shopping!