Essential dorm cleaning supplies to buy before the new semester

Just like that butterfly chair and mini fridge, dorm cleaning supplies are non-negotiables — trust us.
Things will get messy in between bites of ramen and during long study sessions, and you'll want to know how to clean your dorm, especially after your dorm party wraps for the
evening early morning. It's inevitable, so you're going to have to be prepared. But where to start? Have a conversation with the roomies, according to Jean Prominski, the founder of Seattle Sparkle.
"The best way to keep dorm rooms clean is to talk as a group to see where everyone’s level of comfort is with cleanliness," she says. "This is an important discussion so everyone can communicate their expectations, get their voices heard, and then come up with a plan that takes everyone’s desires into consideration."
After creating to-do lists and divvying up tasks, you're one step closer to keeping your study/sleep sanctuary spotless (and adorable, obviously). But make sure not to overwhelm yourself. Cleaning definitely should not be equivalent to an elective.
"Remember to keep things simple and achievable," Prominski recommends. "And if you or your roommates have a hard time keeping up with the tasks, have an open, kind, and compassionate conversation with each other, keeping in mind how much pressure everyone is under."
And when all else fails, never underestimate the power of a handy cordless vacuum (Prominski's go-to buy for college students). Here's what else needs to make its way into your boxes before move-in day.
Essential dorm cleaning supplies for the new semester
Price: $2.99
A clean, bio-based way to scoop up dust and grime in a jiffy, these lemon and mint cleaning wipes are perfect on all surfaces. Just make sure to toss 'em in the trash, not the toilet, when you're done sprucing up, lest you'd like another chore.
Price: $18.44
We always appreciate a multifunctional accessory. Ideal for quickly sweeping away dust or tackling deeper cleans, the Swiffer 2-in-1 can handle any task. It includes three wet heavy-duty pads, 10 dry cloths, and two wet mopping pads.
Price: $16.47
You're going to be looking for refills — and so are your roomies — so might as well shell out for the big box. The lavender and vanilla fragrance doesn't hurt, either.
Price: $4.78
If your meal plan still leaves you hungry, you might be left cooking quick meals. Mrs. Meyer's dish soap tackles grease and leaves your kitchen buys looking fresh. (We're partial to the citrus scent.)
Price: $3.88
Your dish soap is only as good as your cleaning accessory. These FlexTexture scrubbers get the job done and look cute to boot. Plus, a Scrub Daddy is BPA-free and stain and odor resistant.
Price: $19
A go-to green cleaning accessory, reusable and biodegradable dishcloths are the perfect alternative to paper towels. Plus, you're going to forget to refill that roll of Brawny, anyway.
$38.98
Price: $38.98
Lightweight, accessible, and efficient, this cordless vacuum is a lifesaver and perfect for those quick cleans in between classes — no heavy lifting required.
Price: $4.29
Keep your countertops and tables grease-free, streak-free, and looking good as new. We love spritzing the biodegradable plant-based grapefruit cleaner all over the place, honestly.
Price: $14.19
Strong, supportive, and plentiful, Gain's box of 50 tall kitchen bags will leave you and the roomies set for a good portion of the semester, so no need to stress about refills for a while (hopefully).
Price: $4.89
Bathrooms are arguably the dirtiest part of dorm living, but this sweetly-scented, multi-surface grime fighter will leave your W.C. clean, dirt-free, and smelling good. We still recommend you wear flip-flops in the shower, regardless.
Price: $3.99
Another must for green cleaning, this product works hard on stains without the help of chlorine, synthetic fragrances, dyes, or ammonia, ultimately making the sprucing-up process a lot friendlier for the environment (and you).
Price: $15.99
For those emergency moments when Mom and Dad can't step in as your personal plumber, this compact toilet brush and plunger set will help get things moving — literally.
Price: $19.99
Gentle yet tough when need be, Tide Pods will keep garments looking and feeling good. Plus, they're hypoallergenic and made with sensitive skin in mind (no overwhelming scents here).
Price: $8.99
Get rid of static and make those dresses and sweaters feel soft and cozy — but not *too* when you're in the middle of those all-night study sessions.
How often should you clean your dorm room?
Unlike your physics test or economics midterm, there's no right or wrong answer. The truth is, every situation is different.
Chores can be rotated once a week, once a month, once a semester, or whatever feels right for the roommates," Prominski says.
However, there are a few ways to go about tackling the process.
"Make up a proposed cleaning schedule. Each roommate could then pick weekly chores they want to do, and can agree to daily tasks," she adds. "Assuming everyone is on the same page with their desired level of cleanliness, it will be fairly easy to divvy up tasks."
How do you and your roommates agree on a dorm cleaning routine?
By being open about your needs and having a conversation early in the semester, you and your roomies can set up a scrubbin' schedule that works well for everyone. But don't skip over the topic — you won't get anything situated unless you're upfront.
"Communication is the first step," Jean Prominski, the founder of Seattle Sparkle, reminds us. "Each roommate should make a list of everything that is important to them regarding cleanliness."
How do you fit cleaning into your schedule while in college?
It sounds impossible, but it's not! Keep things consistent, and remember that a little goes a long way when Friday rolls around.
"By carving out 10 minutes each day and about 30 minutes once a week (plus the time it takes to wash and dry the laundry), you will feel organized," Prominski assures.