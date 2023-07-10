I’ve found 9 cute beach towels so you can get your tan on ASAP

Picture the scene. The sun is shining. The car is packed up. Sunnies are on, swimsuit is ready to go. Your pool floatie is in the back. Yes, you’re ready for the best beach day ever. You’re almost out the door, and then you realize you haven’t packed your beach towel. Where is it? Oh wait, here it is… and whomp whomp, it’s gross and faded. NTY!
Let’s flip that fantasy around and make sure you’ve got a cute beach towel that’s super bright and easy to find. That way, you won’t forget to put it in your bag, and you’ll be able to stay dry and sand-free when you’re hitting the beach.
Whether you’re a coastal cowgirl or a Barbie babe, I’ve got you. I’ve scrolled for hours to find the most beautiful beach towels on the internet, that will make your beach day 10x cuter. Hey — I know how important it is to have a beach towel that’s Insta-worthy.
It’s time to catch some rays, bestie. Scroll on down for my top picks.
9 beautiful beach towels that are all under $55
Ready to chill on the beach? These towels are all perfect choices, thanks to their sizes, styles, and fabrics.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
Weighty
Size (in.): W35 x L70
Made from: Velour, terry cotton
Price: $23.99
There’s literally nothing better than getting out of the water and wrapping yourself up in the snuggliest towel to get dry real quick. This one is 70 inches long and is 400 gsm, so you’ll have plenty of warmth post-swim. It comes in nine color combos, but my faves are the rose and the lime options, which are such fun, playful shades.
Big and beaut
Size (in.): W60 x L72
Made from: Cotton
Price: $25
Phone? Snacks? Tasty drink? Ain’t nothing gonna get sandy on this bad boy. As well as your body-ody-ody, you can spread out all your items on it, as its width almost matches its length. The sunny stripes also kinda remind me of a beach sunset, with the orange and yellows, plus light and slate blues. So gorgeous.
Comes with a bag
Size (in.): W38 x L71
Made from: Cotton
Price: $19.95
Looking for a smaller beach towel that’s easy to carry? This one comes in an adorable, stylish travel bag, which you can easily tuck into a backpack or hoist up by itself. I’m loving the simple but oh-so-sweet striped design, and there are 37 color choices, too, so you can choose whichever one matches your vibe.
Fruity
Size (in.): W36 x L72
Made from: Cotton
Price: $15
If you like piña coladas and chilling out on the beach (yes, I switched the lyrics bc rain is not the one), this is the towel for you. The fact it has a really big and bright illustration on it will make it easy to spot when you’re running back from the sea and searching for your spot. Also, it's built to be sand-resistant, which sounds useful AF.
Mermaidcore
Size (in.): W37 x L67
Made from: Organic cotton
Price: $52
I’ve always wanted to be a mermaid — or at least half-human half-mermaid, as I like walking to Taco Bell too much. Feel the same? This beach towel gets you pretty close to that fantasy, with a cute Little Mermaid print. It’s made from organic Turkish cotton, which is softer to touch and more sustainable than regular cotton — cozy!
Pretty pattern
Size (in.): W38 x L72
Made from: Cotton, polyester
Price: $14.96
Did somebody call for a coastal grandmother moment? The decor trend is all about pretty textures in nautical tones, which this beach towel perfectly embodies. Walmart shoppers are totally in love with it, saying that it’s super soft, has a beautiful design, and offers plenty of coverage. That’s all my boxes ticked, bb.
Fun in the sun
Size (in.): W37 x L67
Made from: Organic cotton
Price: $48
Manifest sunshine for your beach day with this sunny beach towel, which comes in the most gorgeous orange and has a stunning illustration on it, too. Sand Cloud reviewers love the material and say it doubles well as a lightweight blanket. Not only this, but 10% of profits go towards marine conservation, which is a brilliant initiative, IMO.
Bold AF
Size (in.): W38 x L72
Made from: Cotton, polyester
Price: $13.98
Whether you want to show your pride or just love a beautiful rainbow print, this sizzling beach towel is a beautiful vibrant option. It's finished with a hanging loop, so you can easily leave it to dry. Plus, it has Intellifresh odor control, so your apartment won’t smell of soggy sand afterward — I love the ocean, but even I can admit that’s a nasty stench.
Pink perfection
Size (in.): W30 x L60
Made from: Terry cotton
Price: $29.99
I can totally see this beach towel laid out on the sun loungers at Barbie’s dreamhouse. The funky flamingos, turquoise trim, and hot pink and white stripes are just so her aesthetic. This is slightly smaller than the other towels on this list, so if you don’t want anything that’s too cumbersome, it’s a fab option.