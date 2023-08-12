Calling all blinks: Blackpink-inspired home decor you need to see

Kick in the door, wavin' the decor.... ok maybe that's not how the song goes but I'm just too excited to share this cute AF Blackpink-inspired edit. Blinks, if your home is in need of a major refresh, take a look at my pick of apartment decor that embodies all things Blackpink.
Of course, I had to include tons of black and pink items, but I also browsed around for glittery, neon, and iridescent colors. I really wanted to find things that incorporate the band's edgy and modern style with a girly twist.
Looking for even more musical-inspired decor ideas? Swifties, make sure to check out my list of Taylor Swift-inspired decor picks. How ya like that?
Blackpink-inspired home decor
$19
Nothing screams Blackpink more than this cute butterfly art print. Seriously, I could really see this as the cover for their next single. You could even take things one step further and make an entire gallery wall with black and pink prints for a more obvious nod.
$39
Checkerboard is a huge trend atm and I think the girls would totally have it in their homes. You can't go wrong with a classic black & white combination but Urban Outfitters has a ton of checkerboard in a variety of colors to choose from.
$59.99
Add a li'l pink venom to your walls with this cute mirror from H&M. The modern shape really feels on-brand for Blackpink as the girls are all about everything trendy. If you're in a rental, you may want to hang this up with Command Strips to avoid damage. Oh and did I mention it also comes in black?
$30
When I think Blackpink, glam is the first thing that comes to mind. This disco ball planter is a clever way to incorporate some bling into your space. It comes with a metal chain so you're good to hang your plant from a solid surface right away. It will really spruce up your greenery.
$4
When we pull up, you know it's a shut doooooown. This fun wall print from Etsy is perfect if ya need a li'l Blackpink merch. It's handmade and comes in at 7.18" x 5.37" so it won't take up too much room. It's also a great budget-friendly gift for a fellow blink!
$143.45
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet! Need somewhere to serve up some iiiice cream? Check out this cool acrylic rolling snack table. You could really use this in your apartment for just about anything from a bar cart to a nightstand. I love the subtle touch of pink around the edges.
$59
Blackpink is all about feeling fierce and powerful. Celebrate this iconic girl group with this vibrant neon sign, sure to make a statement. The band uses neon visuals in music videos and behind-the-scenes shots all the time. The pink heart even reminds me of the classic Blackpink light stick.
$35
Dolla bills, dollaaaa bills, watch it falling for me, I love the way that feels. If you're a Lisa fan, you're gonna need this dollar sign throw pillow. I can't believe it comes in pink, I mean it's perfect, right? It's a great addition to really make your couch, bed, or armchair pop.
$20.99
Need somewhere to touch up your glitter makeup and gemstones? This cool table mirror from H&M is the perfect solution, especially for $20. This contemporary design is really minimal and will complement a range of other decor styles. Did I mention this also comes in pink?!