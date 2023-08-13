The best Urban Outfitters shower curtains that'll give your bathroom a *lewk*

These delightfully playful (and functional) Urban Outfitters shower curtains are much more than a must-have bathroom accessory — they're a full-on ~vibe~.
From sweet pastels to verdant boho patterns to colorful swatches that rival the tapestries in your bedroom, the brand's collection of bathroom offerings is energetic and will brighten even the dullest of spaces.
Though bathrooms can sometimes go unnoticed, they deserve just as much love as their living room and bedroom counterparts, starting with the most basic yet distinctive essential. Why not turn the W.C. into the ultimate self-care sanctuary with one of the lively options below?
The best Urban Outfitters shower curtains
Not that you needed any convincing, but all of these babies — minus the Myla PEVA Plastic Shower Curtain — are machine washable, which will come in handy when the bathroom itself needs scrubbing. Just sayin'!
UO Exclusive
Price: $39
Size: 72" x 72"
Those with a green thumb will love this leafy, emerald number. In our opinion, actual plants are the best way to complement the cotton UO exclusive. (And a cozy bath towel, too, of course!)
Checkmate
Price: $39
Size: 72" x 72"
All checkered everything? That's right, the monochromatic look is still having a moment, so why not incorporate the style into your bathroom? We're downright obsessed with this pale peach selection. Check and mate!
A cherry on top
Price: $39
Size: 72" x 72"
Sure it's a tomato girl summer, but let's give another red fruit a bit of time in the spotlight. Does this perfect produce specimen give anyone else a hankering for a farmer's market pitstop?
Fresh as a daisy
Price: $59
Size: 69" x 72"
Your garden staple gets a kaleidoscopic twist with this vibrant option from UO's bathroom collection. We're totally diggin' these daises and will top it all off with the Flower Burst Bath Mat.
Iridescent
Price: $59
Size: 74" x 71"
A pastel paradise that's equal parts far-out and fantastic, this shower curtain will wake you up before the cold water even hits your body. If you need a little liveliness in the wee hours of the morning, this will do.
Flower Power
Price: $59
Size: 69" x 72"
Simple and sweet, this periwinkle number just might convince us to make a stop at the nursery...again. It's also perfect for reminding you of warm spring weather on those cold winter mornings.
Boho chic
Price: $49
Size: 72" x 72"
Just try not to smile when you look at this vibrant, multi-print floral shower curtain. Luckily, the pattern is also available as a tapestry, so you can hang it over the couch, too.
Walkin' on sunshine
Price: $39
Size: 72" x 72"
For a sweet, sunny aesthetic, look no further. This boho statement is best styled with a planter, rattan bathroom accessories, and a soothing candle.
PEVA plastic
Price: $29
Size: 72"x72"
No shower liner needed, this botanical PEVA Plastic shower curtain will protect your floors from a flood and tie the whole look of the bathroom together. Now, we just need some of those wildflowers in a vase on the living bookshelf...
Shower curtain FAQs
How often should you wash your shower curtain?
Experts agree that the best way to prevent grimy, gross bacteria from building up is by letting your shower curtain go for a spin in the washing machine once a month, provided it's made from material that will allow you to do so. If you want a few quick ways to scrub-a-dub-dub in between those four weeks without taking your baby off the hooks, have a look at our extensive expert-backed guide for how to clean a shower curtain.
Do you need a shower liner?
It's always a good idea to invest in a shower liner, particularly if your shower curtain is made from an absorbable fabric like cotton. Plus, it's an extra layer of protection from keeping your bathroom flood-free while you lather up, in turn preventing the buildup of mildew. No thank you! However, if you've snagged a plastic or vinyl curtain, a liner might not be necessary. When in doubt, check the label or packaging for tips.
How should you dry shower curtains and shower liners?
At the end of each shower, be sure to leave the liner inside the tub and the curtain outside of the tub. According to air quality expert Michael Rubino, this is how to avoid buildup. (And you definitely don't want any of that.)
