The best Urban Outfitters shower curtains that'll give your bathroom a *lewk*

These delightfully playful (and functional) Urban Outfitters shower curtains are much more than a must-have bathroom accessory — they're a full-on ~vibe~.

From sweet pastels to verdant boho patterns to colorful swatches that rival the tapestries in your bedroom, the brand's collection of bathroom offerings is energetic and will brighten even the dullest of spaces.

Though bathrooms can sometimes go unnoticed, they deserve just as much love as their living room and bedroom counterparts, starting with the most basic yet distinctive essential. Why not turn the W.C. into the ultimate self-care sanctuary with one of the lively options below?

The best Urban Outfitters shower curtains

Not that you needed any convincing, but all of these babies — minus the Myla PEVA Plastic Shower Curtain — are machine washable, which will come in handy when the bathroom itself needs scrubbing. Just sayin'!

Shower curtain FAQs

How often should you wash your shower curtain? Experts agree that the best way to prevent grimy, gross bacteria from building up is by letting your shower curtain go for a spin in the washing machine once a month, provided it's made from material that will allow you to do so. If you want a few quick ways to scrub-a-dub-dub in between those four weeks without taking your baby off the hooks, have a look at our extensive expert-backed guide for how to clean a shower curtain.

Do you need a shower liner? It's always a good idea to invest in a shower liner, particularly if your shower curtain is made from an absorbable fabric like cotton. Plus, it's an extra layer of protection from keeping your bathroom flood-free while you lather up, in turn preventing the buildup of mildew. No thank you! However, if you've snagged a plastic or vinyl curtain, a liner might not be necessary. When in doubt, check the label or packaging for tips.

How should you dry shower curtains and shower liners? At the end of each shower, be sure to leave the liner inside the tub and the curtain outside of the tub. According to air quality expert Michael Rubino, this is how to avoid buildup. (And you definitely don't want any of that.)

