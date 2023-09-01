These are the best small coat racks to keep your dorm or apartment looking organized AF

Small Coat Racks: Quick Menu
My name is Lauren, and I’m a coat-aholic. Phew, it felt good to admit that. Because, yep, my apartment is currently OVERFLOWING with different coats. From long winter coats to shackets for those *just in case* moments, I have a jacket or a coat to suit all occasions. And I’ll be the first to admit that it’s getting a bit out of hand.
But as someone who has very limited space in my rental, I’ve realized that a coat rack should be an essential that every prospective college student should have on their list. Actually, it’s not even essential. It should be a basic human right!
I get it, though. When you don’t have a whole load of space in your dorm or your small apartment, and you know that your RA would go crazy if you started hammering nails into the wall, what are you supposed to do? Well, freestanding coat racks exist, girl!!! And I’ve found some of the best to plop in the corner of your dorm or to brighten up a small entryway. They’re compact… but still super cute. If you're searching for more small entryway ideas, we've got plenty of inspo.
9 of the best small coat racks to organize your li’l space
Sure, the idea of buying a coat rack might not be the most exciting thing you’ve ever heard in your life, but I bet you won’t be able to resist some of these cuties.
A UO bargain
Size (in): H68.5" x W17.32" x L17.32"
Made from: Pine
Hooks: 8
Price: $29
A piece of furniture from UO for less than $30?! No, you’re not dreaming. This pine coat rack is super cute, and in true UO form, they’ve been able to make something super practical and also look super stylish. And with a mixture of eight short and long hooks, you can hang up everything from your hats to purses and your coats. Plus, it won’t take up oodles of space.
Extra storage
Size (in): H70.5'' X W19.3'' X D19.3'' ~
Made from: Wood, Metal
Hooks: 6
Price: $47.99
I hate to say it, but dorm rooms are AWFUL when it comes to storage options. But thankfully, there are so many amazing dorm storage ideas out there and one of them is using furniture multi-functionally. And how cute is this, please?! Not only does this freestanding coat rack offer six hooks, but it also comes with two li’l shelves for you to store some shoes, your backpack, or maybe just a cute ol’ potted plant for your *mental health.*
Space for hangers
Size (in): H70" X W13" X D13"
Made from: Steel, Wood
Hooks: 6
Price: $30.49
I am OBSESSED with all of the dorm essentials from Target, but this just has to be my fave. Sure, it might just look like an ordinary freestanding coat rack, but oh no, this is so much more!!! It’s got normal hooks for your coats and scarves, but the hooks also have holes in them, so you can slot through your hangers. So while it only has six hooks, each hook then has four holes, so technically, you could hang up 24 coats if you wanted to!
A pop of color
Size (in): H15.3" X W15.3" X D72"
Made from: Metal
Hooks: 12
Price: $20.87
A coat rack for just over $20? Oh, I know you’re interested! I love this cheap and cheerful small coat rack, as it’ll really give a dorm room or small apartment that li’l pop of color without drawing too much attention to itself. After all, even on a coat rack, all of your coats and jackets look messy. And while I personally *love* the light blue, this coat rack also comes in bronze, red, or white. So take your pick!
Good as gold
Size (in): H66.9" X W17.7" X D17.7"
Made from: Metal
Hooks: 2
Price: $68.76
Who says a coat rack can’t be stylish? Not me, bestie! Home Depot has come THROUGH with this gold freestanding coat rack, and I couldn’t be more obsessed if I tried. As if the triangle base wasn’t enough to win you over, the sleek lines and the simple hooks definitely will. Okay, so this coat rack probably won’t work if you have loads of coats needing a home, but there are ways to make a clothing rack look good so it’s the same, right?
Space for activities
Size (in): H65" X W15.70" X L15.70"
Made from: Bamboo
Hooks: 9
Price: $26.99
Ugh, can you even believe how much you get for under $30 with this coat rack?! I’m totally into the natural bamboo look, but the fact that this coat rack also comes with nine hooks, as well as three shelves, is something I don’t think I’ll ever be able to get over. It’ll be the perfect li’l spot for you to store all of your outerwear, plus anything else that you can’t quite find a home for in your space. After all, the coats will cover the clutter!
A marble moment
Size (in): H67" X W12.5" X 12.5"
Made from: Iron
Hooks: 7
Price: $59.99
There are so many Amazon dorm essentials you NEED in your life, but I’m here for this marble moment! Featuring a mixture of gold and marble, this coat rack gives off major "leave me alone, I’m my own person now, mom" vibes but we bet even your mom would think this was a good price for a coat rack. Especially one that has seven (!!!!) hooks for you to hang all your odds and ends.
Hooks galore
Size (in): H69.25" X W12" X L12"
Made from: Steel
Hooks: 18
Price: $53.47
No, your eyes are not deceiving you. No, you have not died and woken up in coat rack heaven. You really are looking at an 18-hook coat rack that will cost you less than $60!!! This Walmart offering is perfect for those looking to add more of an industrial edge to their dorm room or their small apartment, and the 18 hooks are a major bonus for those who, like me, have way too many coats but still refuse to give any up.
Cactus chic
Size (in): H70" X W15" X D15"
Made from: Rubberwood
Hooks: 6
Price: $64.99
Hello? Is it a cactus-themed coat rack you’re looking for? Boy, have I got the product for you! Although the idea of a cactus coat rack seems like the ultimate gimmick and a little *cheesy,* I can happily confirm that this freestanding rack is actually super chic. Featuring six hooks for all of your coats, it should be big enough for any college student or graduate in their first apartment. And I kinda love it.
FAQs
Where is the best place to put a coat rack?
It’s best to keep your coat rack to the side of any hallway or room so it doesn’t encroach on too much floor space. Of course, it also needs to be conveniently placed near a doorway so you actually get use of it. The last thing you want to do is buy a coat rack and place it so far away from the door that you end up throwing your things on a pile on the floor or adding them to the chair of doom.
How big should a coat rack be?
Ideally, a freestanding coat rack should be at least 6-foot-tall to ensure that the coats don’t drag on the floor. The other dimensions then totally depend on the aesthetic of the coat rack and how it has been designed.
For example, if it has been designed with small spaces in mind, it might have fewer legs or a base instead of legs. If it’s not been designed with small spaces in mind, it might take up a larger surface area.
However, you also need to choose this size wisely. Ryan Fitzgerald, realtor and owner of Raleigh Realty, says, "It’s important that any coat rack is not too tall or heavy, in case of injury. You will need to check that the hooks of the coat rack are evenly spaced so that coats can be hung in a way where the weight of one coat will counteract the weight of the opposite one and not cause it to fall in the heavier direction."
How we chose these small coat racks
Don’t worry, we only choose to include products that have been rated highly by customers like you and me. So, you can rest easy knowing that all of the small coat racks in this guide have all received rave reviews from real people who have found them to be super useful and aesthetically pleasing.
Where to buy a small coat rack
Find your perfect small coat rack for an organized dorm room by visiting some of our favorite retailers, as listed below.