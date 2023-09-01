These are the best small coat racks to keep your dorm or apartment looking organized AF

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

My name is Lauren, and I’m a coat-aholic. Phew, it felt good to admit that. Because, yep, my apartment is currently OVERFLOWING with different coats. From long winter coats to shackets for those *just in case* moments, I have a jacket or a coat to suit all occasions. And I’ll be the first to admit that it’s getting a bit out of hand.

But as someone who has very limited space in my rental, I’ve realized that a coat rack should be an essential that every prospective college student should have on their list. Actually, it’s not even essential. It should be a basic human right!

I get it, though. When you don’t have a whole load of space in your dorm or your small apartment, and you know that your RA would go crazy if you started hammering nails into the wall, what are you supposed to do? Well, freestanding coat racks exist, girl!!! And I’ve found some of the best to plop in the corner of your dorm or to brighten up a small entryway. They’re compact… but still super cute. If you're searching for more small entryway ideas, we've got plenty of inspo.

9 of the best small coat racks to organize your li’l space

Sure, the idea of buying a coat rack might not be the most exciting thing you’ve ever heard in your life, but I bet you won’t be able to resist some of these cuties.

FAQs

Where is the best place to put a coat rack? It’s best to keep your coat rack to the side of any hallway or room so it doesn’t encroach on too much floor space. Of course, it also needs to be conveniently placed near a doorway so you actually get use of it. The last thing you want to do is buy a coat rack and place it so far away from the door that you end up throwing your things on a pile on the floor or adding them to the chair of doom.

How big should a coat rack be? Ideally, a freestanding coat rack should be at least 6-foot-tall to ensure that the coats don’t drag on the floor. The other dimensions then totally depend on the aesthetic of the coat rack and how it has been designed. For example, if it has been designed with small spaces in mind, it might have fewer legs or a base instead of legs. If it’s not been designed with small spaces in mind, it might take up a larger surface area. However, you also need to choose this size wisely. Ryan Fitzgerald, realtor and owner of Raleigh Realty , says, "It’s important that any coat rack is not too tall or heavy, in case of injury. You will need to check that the hooks of the coat rack are evenly spaced so that coats can be hung in a way where the weight of one coat will counteract the weight of the opposite one and not cause it to fall in the heavier direction."

How we chose these small coat racks

Don’t worry, we only choose to include products that have been rated highly by customers like you and me. So, you can rest easy knowing that all of the small coat racks in this guide have all received rave reviews from real people who have found them to be super useful and aesthetically pleasing.

Where to buy a small coat rack

Find your perfect small coat rack for an organized dorm room by visiting some of our favorite retailers, as listed below.