6 useful items for living with a roommate and keeping the peace

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Let’s get real: Sharing your space with a roommate isn't everyone's idea of a perfect situation. But by investing in a few useful items for living with a roommate (and making life easier for you both), you can ensure that living in a shared space doesn’t become a total nightmare.

Whether you’re in a teeny tiny apartment with an old school friend, you’re stuck in a super compact dorm with a college roommate, or you’re sharing a rental with a total stranger, adapting can be a journey.

The good news is that you can figure out how to be a good roommate without losing your cool or breaking your boundaries. There are a number of well-thought-out buys you can invest in to make the adjustment period a little easier to navigate.

Handy items for living with a roommate

Living with a roommate isn't always plain sailing. There will inevitably be some issues that you come up against along the way. But by investing in a few key items you can make mitigating these problems a little easier.

1. A label maker

The last thing you want when sharing your space is having constant roommate conflict over what belongs to whom. That’s where a label maker can be a complete and utter godsend. If everything is labeled up, then no one is going to forget (or pretend to misremember) who owns what.

Dymo LetraTag 100H Handheld Label Maker Shop at Target $20.99 Lightweight and ultra easy to use, this handheld label maker is the perfect compact buy. Plus, it allows your to make labels in lots of fun fonts, sizes and colors.

2. Noise cancelling headphones

One of the most common reasons that roommates argue is because of noise. Yep, seriously. When I was at college, two of my roommates fell out because one of them insisted on playing loud music late at night. Luckily, all it took to fix the mess was a pair of noise-cancelling headphones. These are perfect for blocking out any kind of disruption throughout your day and also allow you to play your own music or podcasts without bugging anyone.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones Shop at Amazon $329 These Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones (which have over 15,000 five-star reviews) are designed to be super comfortable to wear and easy to use. They boast 22 hours of battery life and feature full noise cancellation, as well as an awareness mode.

3. Fridge storage caddies

Look, we get it: no one likes it when someone else eats their food. I remember when I shared a fridge with a roommate and they kept using my salad and stealing my cheese, and honestly, it drove me mad. Which is why I always recommend getting separate fridge caddies so that you can each store your food separately.

Vacane Fridge Storage Caddies Shop at Amazon $28.99 This three-piece set of stackable storage caddies are ideal for even the most compact fridges.

4. Mail organizer

Sick and tired of yours and your roommate’s mail getting mixed up? Then you might want to consider investing in a mail organizer that has separate sections for you and your roommate.

N/C Mail Holder Shop at Amazon $29.99 This two-tiered mail organizer is ideal for shared hallways as it'll make keeping yours' and your roommate's mail organized far easier. Plus it comes with super useful key hooks.

5. White noise machine

Whether you’re a troubled sleeper (and need a little helping hand drifting off) or you’re someone who gets awoken by the slightest noise, a white noise machine is sure to come in handy - for both you and your roommate.

Dreamegg D1 Sound Machine Shop at Amazon Was $49.99 , now $35.99 This compact white noise machine is super easy to use, features three timer settings, has a built-in light, and comes in two colors. Plus, it also one of the more affordable white noise machines.

6. Sunrise alarm clock

Ok, this might sound like an odd one but hear me out on this. Walls are thin, ergo your blaring morning alarm is most likely going to wake up your roommate (leaving them a li’l angry). So, why not swap out your go-to phone alarm for a sunrise alarm clock that slowly wakes you up using light, not sound.

Lumie Bodyclock Rise 100 Visit Site $99 This realistic LED wake up light is a great buy if you're looking for a way to wake up without waking the entire house. This dimmable light also mimics the light and colors of sunrise and sunset.

For sharing an apartment or dorm, these handy buys should ensure that things go a little smoother.