How to remove coffee stains from mugs — 4 pro-approved steps I've tried and tested myself

Are you drinking out of a coffee cup while reading this, and thinking it could use some TLC? Don't stress — it's actually so easy and quick to do.

I asked professional cleaners for four easy steps for doing this and followed them myself on my boyfriend's mug. He drinks black tea and coffee, so his go-to cup was in serious need of a makeover. I did with just baking soda, water, and a sponge, and was amazed by the results.

If you've cleaned your coffee maker and want to move onto your accessories to make your space sparkle like Starbucks, this guide is worth following.

What you'll need to remove coffee stains from mugs

Baking soda — I used one in my baking cupboard, but Arm & Hammer's Baking Soda from Amazon is one cleaning pros have recommended to me time and time again.

I used one in my baking cupboard, but Arm & Hammer's Baking Soda from Amazon is one cleaning pros have recommended to me time and time again. Water — just a couple of drops from the tap.

just a couple of drops from the tap. A sponge — I used one from my Scrub Daddy Set from Amazon, which is my go-to for kitchenware dirt and stains as it doesn't scratch and cleans incredibly well.

Step 1: Rinse with cold water

(Image credit: Future PLC / Eve Smallman)

This starting step may seem obvious, but I have cleaned my boyfriend’s mug several times and have never done this before the cleaning pros advised doing it.

“First, rinse out the cup with a bit of cold water,” says Daniel Brown, cleaning expert and CEO of Handy Cleaners. “This serves to loosen the stain and prevents it from further setting in.”

He says to make sure to do this immediately while the stain is fresh on your cup. If you’re dealing with old stains like me, don’t panic — I did this and I still saw stains start to lift straight away.

Step 2: Make your baking soda paste

(Image credit: Future PLC / Eve Smallman)

Make up your baking soda paste in a separate small bowl or jug, so you can easily apply it to your mug.

“Mix a tablespoon of baking soda with a few drops of water, making sure the paste is thick,” Daniel says.

He continues, “Baking soda is a mild abrasive that will raise the stain, but not scratch your mug.”

I’ve tried cleaning with baking soda before, but have previously added way too much water, meaning the mixture was watered down and didn’t work effectively. This time around though, I didn't make this mistake, and now definitely advise going for a more solid paste.

Step 3: Apply the baking soda pasta

(Image credit: Future PLC / Eve Smallman)

Using a soft sponge or cloth, apply the baking soda paste liberally in the stained areas. I used a Scrub Daddy and soaked it a little bit in water, so it was easy to work around the mug. This is one of the best cleaning supplies that I own.

“Do this in a circular motion to make sure that the mug is fully covered, then leave for about 10-15 minutes,” Daniel explains.

As you can see from the picture, even after initially applying the paste, the coffee stains came away from the mug.

My paste was a little crumbly but still easy to work with, but if you do find it isn’t latching onto the cup properly, just add a couple more drops until you get a firmer consistency.

After sitting for a while, Daniel says to scrub the stain gently using a sponge, taking care not to use any abrasive materials since this may ruin the surface of the mug. I did this again with my Scrub Daddy.

Step 4: Rinse

(Image credit: Future PLC / Eve Smallman)

Finally, Daniel says to rinse your mug thoroughly under warm running water to wash out all the baking soda and the loose stains.

If it’s still stained, he says not to worry and go back and try again. “Tough spots may take a little more time for the baking soda paste to work on, or at other times, just a bit more muscle can help,” he says.

Don't have baking soda to hand or want to use something stronger? Daniel suggests filling your mug with equal parts white vinegar and water, then leaving for 10 minutes. I love cleaning with vinegar at home, as it's a great natural cleaner.

“For stubborn stains, you can also scrub the mug with an abrasive sponge and with bleach. Carefully follow directions and rinse thoroughly after bleaching,” adds Eliana Coca, cleaning expert and owner of E.C. House Cleaning.

By using just baking soda and water, I was able to remove coffee stains from a mug and made it look so much better.

“With the proper technique and products, your mugs will sparkle like new. I've found the key is starting with the gentlest method, then increasing abrasiveness only as needed,” Eliana finishes by saying.

Want to remove stains from other areas of the house? Learning how to remove coffee stains from wood tables and how to remove coffee stains from carpets will also be useful.