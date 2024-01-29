How to create wall storage ideas — 5 easy tips from the experts

Knowing how to create wall storage ideas to utilize every inch of vertical space can feel challenging, especially if you live in a rental property or aren’t confident when it comes to DIY.

To make adding wall storage a little easier, we’ve spoken to a panel of experts who’ve shared a selection of clever solutions. From low-cost options, such as installing hooks, to drill-free peel and stick floating shelves, our experts have smart wall storage ideas for every room and budget.

Using vertical wall space will go a long way in organizing a space and making each room work for your storage needs.

How to create wall storage ideas

The pros have shared all their best advice for maximizing wall space with a range of options, including adding renter-friendly shelves , in any part of your home, while also creating on-wall storage solutions that are as functional as they are stylish.

1. Utilize hooks

(Image credit: Amazon)

Hooks offers an inexpensive and easy storage solution for keeping items organized and work seamlessly to take advantage of vertical space. They’re simple to install and quick to set up, and if you pick the right ones they’re also renter-friendly.

Organizing expert, Amy Bloomer says, “One of my favorite tips is to utilize hooks, especially, Command Hooks (such as these large matte black peel and stick Command Hooks from Amazon, which can hold up to 4 lbs).”

“They used to be just white and plastic, but now make them in all different shapes and finishes (we love this extra large Command hook in brushed nickel from Amazon ) that look and feel like real hardware.”

Amy explains that she uses peel and stick hooks to hang everything from backpacks and handbags to coats, towels and umbrellas, adding, "It keeps things easy to find, within reach, aesthetically pleasing and doesn’t involve any special tools to install.”

Amy Bloomer Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer & Founder of Let Your Space Bloom Amy Bloomer is a professional organizer who has an MA in Organizational Psychology from Columbia University. Amy has been in thousands of homes, helping families, professionals and retirees transform their space.

2. Add shelves

(Image credit: @thistle.harvest)

Shelves are a fantastic solution for adding stylish wall storage space that’s flexible and customizable. They’re also an extremely versatile solution that works just as well in the bedroom as they do in the bathroom, and a great way to provide a visible surface to display items on.

Amy says, “Floating shelves (such as these floating metal and wood shelves from Amazon complete with a handy storage rail) are an easy way to store items, especially above desks, beds, changing tables in nurseries, bathrooms and dining rooms. They make it easy to keep track of items you have because they are open and easily accessible.

“I've used floating shelves (like these rustic-style floating shelves from Amazon ) for storing office supplies in home offices where space is tight, in bedrooms for books, photographs and keepsakes, in dining rooms for plates, vases and serve ware and in bathrooms for toiletries.”

Cleaning expert, Karina Toner says, “Floating shelves are versatile and easy to install. They provide functional storage while adding visual interest to any room.”

Karina Toner Social Links Navigation Operations Manager Karina Toner is a cleaning expert and the Operations Manager at Washington D.C.-based Spekless Cleaning.

3. Install pegboards

(Image credit: Amazon)

Pegboards (such as this modular wooden pegboard from Target ) are a great option for adding a large amount of easy-to-access wall storage that’s also super versatile.

Karina says, “Pegboards (such as this vibrant pink pegboard from Target also available in six other colors) offer customizable storage solutions for various items, from kitchen utensils to office supplies. They can be easily mounted and rearranged as needed.”

The great thing about pegboards (such as this chic gold wire framed pegboard from Amazon) is that you’re not bound by the width or height of shelves. Instead, you can move things around the peg board, using customisable hooks, baskets and shelves to perfectly fit your needs.

Seven colors Azar Displays 12-Piece Pegboard Wall Organizer Ki Shop at Target Size (inches): 22 H x 13.5 W x 0.875 D

Made from: High Impact Styrene

Price: $66.69 If you're looking to add a splash of color with your wall storage, this pegboard comes complete with a range of shelves, caddies and hooks and is easy to hang thanks to its lightweight design. For a no drill solution, attach it to the wall using Command hooks from Amazon. Friade Wall Grid Panel Pegboard Shop at Amazon Size (inches): 12 W x 17.4 H x0.5 D

Made from: Metal

Price: $17 This gold grid-style pegboard is the perfect combination of style and function. Featuring a selection of easy-to-attach shelves and caddies, it offers plenty of vertical storage space. Plus, it's easy to hang using nails, or peel and stick Command Hooks (such as these self-adhesive hooks from Amazon). Made with MDF Modular Organization System Pegboard Brown Shop at Target Size (inches): 22 H x 15.75 W x 0.5 D

Made from: MDF

Price: $30 For a more rustic-looking peg board, this rectangular shaped board, comes complete with two shelves and a basket, offering plenty of space for storing a whole host of items.

4. Wall-mount cabinets

(Image credit: @thistle.harvest)

Wall storage ideas don’t just have to be practical, they can also be used to add color and style to your space.

Karina says, “Wall-mounted cabinets are ideal for maximizing vertical space in bathrooms and kitchens. They provide concealed storage for toiletries, spices, or cookware.”

Just remember, if you rent you’ll probably need to ask your landlord if you’re able to install this kind of wall storage before you do it.

5. Use over-the-door organizers

(Image credit: Target)

Amy says, “Mount an over-the-door shoe organizer (such as this 20-pocket over-the-door organizer from Amazon ) directly on a wall using hooks or nails. This is an awesome way to organize water bottles, art supplies, hair accessories, winter accessories and so much more.

"You can either get opaque or clear, depending on the aesthetic that works best. Some clients prefer solid fabric to disguise the contents, but then it's important to use labels. Other clients prefer clear plastic (such as this clear plastic organizer from Amazon ) so they can always see how much they have."

If you're feeling inspired and looking for more organization ideas, you'll be pleased to know there are plenty of expert-approved tips for everything from small entryway storage ideas, to small bedroom storage to get your space looking ship shape in no time.