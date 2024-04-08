How to clean a patio without a pressure washer — 4 steps to a dazzling deck

Knowing how to clean a patio without a pressure washer is key if you want that backyard gleam but don't have specialized equipment for the task.

In this step-by-step guide, our industry experts advise on the steps to manual patio cleaning, including how to treat stains, what adaptations to make for different surface types and the products you'll need.

When it comes to dazzling patio decor ideas, it all begins with a comprehensive clean and with these four simple steps, you'll have a sparkling patio in next to no time.

How to clean a patio without a pressure washer

With so many great patio paver ideas to try, you'll first want to get yours back to its brilliant best after all the seasonal grime it will have recently accumulated.

1. Prep your patio



(Image credit: John Keeble/Getty Images)

Before diving into cleaning, it's essential to prepare your patio for the task ahead.

Cleaning expert Wells Ye, of Fresh Tech Maid, says, "First things first, you'll want to clear everything off your patio. Furniture, grills, plant pots — everything must go. You're setting the stage for a deep clean, and that means starting with a blank canvas."

Once the decks are cleared, grab a broom and give your patio a thorough sweep. Don't forget to pull out any weeds or grass growing between cracks or in joints.

Wells recommends the KeFanta 18 Inches Outdoor Heavy Duty Push Broom from Amazon , while we're fans of Grampa's Weeder from Amazon for effective removal.

Wells adds, "Remember — you're preparing the surface for a complete clean, not just clearing away leaves and other debris. The most tenacious dirt likes to hide in the corners and along the edges, so be sure to get into those hard-to-reach places."

2. Spot-treat stains

Once your patio is prepped, it's time to tackle any stubborn stains. Begin with a close look at your patio surface to identify any areas with stains or discoloration. Common culprits include oil spills, rust, or mold and mildew.

Vanessa Bossart, founder of GreenTerra Cleaning, says, "For stubborn stains, make a paste using baking soda and a little water, then apply it directly onto the stains. Let it sit for 15-20 minutes before scrubbing again with a brush. This method is particularly effective for oil, wine, or barbeque sauce stains that are common on patio surfaces."

Since wood surfaces are more delicate, opt for a mild cleaner or a solution of water and vinegar (such as Walmart's Great Value Cleaning Vinegar). Gentle, natural cleaners preserve the wood's integrity. Use a soft-bristled brush and avoid excessive force.

3. Deep clean

(Image credit: Radoslav Cajkovic/Getty Images)

With stains treated, it's time to give your patio a thorough deep clean. Mix mild detergent or dish soap in a bucket of warm water. For extra shine, add white vinegar or borax.

Wendy Wang, founder of F&J Outdoors, recommends the 20 Mule Team Borax Detergent Booster from Target. She says, "It's 100% natural and provides extra cleaning power on porous patio surfaces."

Dip a stiff-bristled brush or scrub brush into the cleaning solution and scrub the entire surface of your patio, paying extra attention to any remaining stains. We like the Eyeliden Heavy Duty Scrub Brush Two-Pack from Amazon.

Wendy says, "Scrub vigorously, starting from the farthest corner and moving towards an exit. Use circular motions for stubborn spots. Rinse the brush frequently in a separate bucket of clean water."

Once you've scrubbed the entire patio, rinse away the cleaning solution with a garden hose or buckets of water. Be sure to remove all traces of soap to prevent residue buildup.

For wooden surfaces, you'll want to take more care. Avoid stiff brushes and abrasive scrubbers. Dip the brush into a mild cleaning solution and gently scrub the wood surface. Take care not to oversaturate the wood with water, as excess moisture can lead to warping or mold growth.

Rafi Friedman, CEO of Coastal Luxury Outdoors, recommends the Simple Green Oxy Outdoor Pressure Washer Cleaner from Amazon.

He says, "It works well on multiple surfaces, including wood, and is especially good if you're concerned about environmental impact. It's formulated for use in pressure washers, but it'll work just fine in a bucket as long as you follow the mixing instructions."

After scrubbing, rinse the wood surface with a gentle stream of water from a garden hose. Again, avoid using excessive water to prevent damage to the wood.

4. Dry and seal

After giving your patio a thorough clean, allow it to dry completely. Avoid walking on the wet surface to prevent tracking dirt or debris back onto it.

Depending on the weather and humidity levels, it may take several hours or even a full day for your patio to dry completely. Exercise patience and resist the urge to rush the process for al fresco fun.

You may want to consider applying a sealant to aid longevity. A good sealant, such as the ready-to-use Low Gloss Patio Paver Sealer from Amazon, will add a layer of water resistance and make it harder for lichens or algae to grow.

For wooden patios, the Woodlife 902 Wolman Classic Clear Above Ground Preservative from Amazon, rated 4.5 stars by shoppers is a great choice for new wood, and it paintable and stainable within 24 hours.

(Image credit: John Keeble/Getty Images)

These four simple steps will leave you patio gleaming and ready for guests.

