How to clean a mattress topper in 6 super easy steps

POV: You brought yourself a mattress topper to try and make your bed more comfortable and ever since you’ve been obsessed with it. But now you’ve started to notice that it has a few stains here and there or that it doesn’t smell as fresh as it used to. So how do you clean a mattress topper without ruining it?
These squishy layers can be a great way to upgrade your bed setup. They’re easy to fit, don’t cost a ton, and can be super comfy. But the whole cleaning process can feel a li’l overwhelming, especially if your topper isn’t machine washable. Like, how do you even clean a mattress topper that can’t be put in the washing machine?
Don’t panic. We have a guide to cleaning your mattress topper and it's so much simpler (and quicker) than you’d think.
Good to know
Time: 1 hour (plus drying time)
Difficulty: Easy
Helpful hints: Some mattress toppers can be machine washed, if this is the case for your topper, opt to throw it in your washing machine instead of using the method below.
Here’s what you’ll need
- White vinegar (this Heinz white vinegar available from Amazon is our go-to)
- A clean towel
- Baking soda (we always recommend this Arm & Hammer baking soda from Amazon)
- Vacuum (this Miele vacuum from Amazon has all the power you'll need)
How to clean a mattress topper
Step 1: Remove and wash your bedding
First things first, start by removing and washing all of your bedding, from your sheets to your comforter to your pillowcases. That way, when you re-make your bed, all your bedding will be nice and fresh.
Step 2: Remove the topper from the mattress
Next, carefully remove the mattress topper from the mattress, placing it on the floor with the topper side facing upwards. If your topper is too heavy to move on your own, make sure to ask a roommate, friend, or partner to help you.
Step 3: Spray the mattress topper with white vinegar
To clean the topper, fill a spray bottle with equal parts water and distilled white vinegar and spritz the entire topper with the solution. Leave it to sit for five minutes before carefully blotting the mattress topper with a clean towel.
Step 4: Sprinkle baking soda over the mattress topper
The next step is to coat the entire mattress topper in baking soda. Then, once the topper is completely coated, leave it to sit for a minimum of eight hours. The baking soda will help to remove any odors, freshening up the topper.
Step 5: Vacuum up the baking soda
Once the baking soda has had time to chill and the topper smells fresh, the next step is to vacuum up the powder.
Step 6: Replace the mattress topper and make the bed
That's it! You can now replace your mattress topper and make your bed.
FAQs
Can you wash a mattress topper?
While some mattress toppers are machine washable, other toppers aren't/ That’s why it’s always advisable to check the care instructions on your topper before cleaning it.