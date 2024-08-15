How to clean an ice maker in a refrigerator — 6 steps to immaculate ice

There's nothing quite like the sound of ice clunking into your glass to keep your drink cool on a hot summer's day. Over time, however, mineral deposits, mold, and bacteria can accumulate in an ice maker, affecting both taste and hygiene.

So how exactly do you clean an ice maker in a refrigerator? Our industry pros are here to explain the six simple steps to refreshing your ice maker so you can enjoy your chilled drinks with peace of mind.

When it comes to the best ways to clean a fridge, keeping your ice maker in pristine condition is an important task.

1. Gather your supplies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before you begin, gather the necessary cleaning supplies: warm water, mild dish soap, white vinegar, soft cloths or sponges, a toothbrush or small cleaning brush, and a clean, dry towel. Optional supplies include baking soda for tough stains. You can find some useful products online: mild dish soap on Amazon, white vinegar at Target, and soft cloths at Walmart.

With your arsenal at the ready, it's time to dive in...

2. Empty the ice maker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cleaning your ice maker begins with ensuring it's switched off.

Amy Wampler, CEO of Spartan Mechanical, says, "Always put safety first, so I advise unplugging your refrigerator to prevent electrical issues.

"Empty the ice bin completely, removing any detachable parts and disposing of any old, stale or weird-smelling ice."

This step ensures that you are not working around the ice and have clear access to the ice maker for thorough cleaning.

Property expert James Heartquist adds, "Often you'll find ice stuck to the sides. If so, simply use warm water to melt it."

3. Remove the ice bin & parts

Take out the ice bin and any other removable parts, such as the ice scoop or trays.

Soak both the ice bin and the component parts in warm, soapy water. Rinse thoroughly before drying with a clean towel.

Wells Ye, founder of Fresh Tech Maid, says, "Think of this like a 'pre-treatment', preparing your ice maker for the full-throttle clean that is coming."

4. Clean all components

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now for the most important stage — thoroughly cleaning your ice maker.

Amy says, "Use a soft cloth dipped in a solution made of equal parts white vinegar and warm water to clean the inside of the ice maker and all its removed sections. Vinegar is good at dissolving mineral deposits and neutralizing odors, too."

Don't forget to include the ice mold, the area around the ice chute, and any other exposed parts.

For stubborn stains or buildup, use a toothbrush or small cleaning brush dipped in the vinegar solution to scrub gently. For the toughest stains, making a paste with baking soda and a little water can be helpful. Apply the paste to the stained areas and scrub with the toothbrush for effective stain removal.

An alternative approach is to use a de-scaler. Amy and James both recommend Affresh Ice Machine Cleaner, available from Amazon — specifically designed to remove hard water and mineral buildup.

For a plant-based alternative, Wells recommends Ginger Lily Farms Ice Maker Cleaner from Amazon. He says, "This ice machine cleaner is specifically made to eliminate mineral buildup from ice machines. It's secure to use in a wide range of ice producers and ensures spotless, fresh-tasting ice with practically no buildup being left unattended."

James adds, "Also remember — if your ice maker has water lines, it's important to clean them as well. Affresh is great for this too — just follow the instructions on the cleaner to ensure proper use."

5. Rinse & dry

After cleaning, it's important to rinse all surfaces with a cloth dampened with clean water to remove any remaining cleaning solution.

Once rinsed, use a clean, dry towel to dry all surfaces completely. Ensuring no moisture is left behind is crucial, as it can lead to mold growth. Drying thoroughly helps maintain a hygienic environment within the ice maker.

6. Reassemble & restart

Put the ice bin and any other removable parts back in their places. Once everything is reassembled, turn the ice maker back on using the power switch or button.

Allow the ice maker to produce its first batch of ice and then discard it. Wells says, "Rejecting the first batch is always advisable, since it may contain traces of vinegar or cleaning solution."

Voila! Your freshly-cleaned ice maker is now ready to go.

Meet our experts

Amy Wampler Social Links Navigation CEO of Spartan Mechanical Amy Wampler is CEO of Spartan Mechanical — experts in all things regarding heating, air and refrigeration in your home or business. Their extensive offer of services include repairing furnaces, water heaters and air conditioning units.

James Heartquist Social Links Navigation Property Expert at We Buy Houses Arizona James Heartquist is a seasoned property expert and founder of We Buy Houses Arizona. With a deep understanding of home ownership and a knack for DIY projects, he has become a trusted advisor for homeowners seeking practical and innovative solutions. James is dedicated to simplifying the complexities of buying and selling homes, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience for his clients.

Wells Ye Social Links Navigation Founder of Fresh Tech Maid Wells Ye is founder of cleaning company, Fresh Tech Maid, which has been sprucing American homes for 25 years. The company's trusted technicians complete a rigorous 10-step evaluation process to ensure customer's receive top quality, every time.

By following these simple steps, you can maintain the quality and safety of your ice, providing peace of mind and better-tasting drinks.

Next, check out how to clean your freezer in an hour.