All the places you're probably forgetting to clean on your balcony — spruce these 6 spots for a sparkling outdoor space

Balconies offer a refreshing outdoor space for relaxation, but these areas can be easily forgotten when it comes to cleaning and being exposed to the elements, be prone to dirt and mold build-up.

Backed by decades of experience in the cleaning industry, our experts reveal the six spots you're probably forgetting to clean on your balcony — and explain exactly how to spruce them up to their former glory.

Cleaning your balcony properly begins with knowing the key spots you're likely to miss. So let's dive in and bring your balcony back to its brilliant best...

1. Furniture and cushions

(Image credit: H&M)

Balcony furniture and cushions are often exposed to the elements, leading to a buildup of dust, dirt, bird droppings, and even mildew. While wiping down surfaces might seem sufficient, a deeper clean is necessary.

Wells Ye, founder of Fresh Tech Maid, says, "Your approach will entirely depend on your furniture material. For metal furnishings, dish soap and water will do the trick. For wicker or plastic furniture, try a 1:1 combination of warm water and white vinegar. Use a spray bottle to daintily fog the furniture, then wipe it down with a microfiber cloth."

For tougher grime or bird droppings, Wells recommends this ecover dish soap from Walmart. It's fragranced with geranium, one of my favorites. Wells says, "This plant-based formula successfully removes oil and grime while being kind to surfaces. Use a soft-bristled brush to gently scrub a tiny amount straight onto the stain, then rinse thoroughly."

For cushions, HappyCleans chief operating officer Will Cotter recommends a sprinkle of baking soda. He says, "I like to let it sit overnight to really deodorize, then vacuum it up the next morning.

"For a natural bleaching and disinfecting solution, leave your cushions in the sun for a few hours. If your cushions are looking a little wrinkly, use a fabric steamer to remove the wrinkles and give them a refresh.

"If possible, invest in cushion covers so you can easily throw them in the washing machine — just be sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions. For added protection, spray them with a fabric-protecting finish such as the Scotchgard Fabric Water Shield from Amazon ."

Washable filter Shark CH951 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Shop at Wayfair Size (inches): 20 x 6 x 6

Price: Was $99.99 , now $89.99 This cordless handheld vacuum fuses two cyclonic air streams for powerful suction and long-lasting motor life. It includes a lithium-ion battery for lasting power. Customers rate it 4.6/5 stars and say it's the "absolute best hand-held vacuum", "perfect" and "amazing". One user says it's "a grade above the Dyson" she has. Some note however that they wish the slim head attachment was a bit longer for use in the car, and would prefer for it to have a wall attachment for easy storage but at just 2.8 lbs, it can be tucked away easily enough. Case of 12 Heinz Distilled White Vinegar Shop at Target Size (fl oz): 32

Price: $74.49 This high-quality vinegar is a great natural cleaning agent, tackling stains and odors. The case includes twelve 32 fluid-ounce bottles so you'll always have a steady supply. Guaranteed for 3 years E-Cloth Cleaning Cloth - Multicolor Set of 4 Shop at Wayfair Size (inches): 0.2H x 13W

Price: $19.84 Reusable and backed by a three-year or 300-wash guarantee, these precision-engineered microfiber cloths attract and trap grease, grime, fingerprints, and over 99% of bacteria.

2. The floor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The balcony floor endures a lot, from foot traffic to weather changes, yet it often receives only a cursory sweep — or nothing at all.

Will says, "The balcony floor is easily forgotten, especially under the furniture. It's out of sight, plus dragging around heavy outdoor furniture is a pain. But the thing is — that overlooked area can gather up a ton of dust and grime.

"To clean the floor thoroughly, sweep away all the loose dirt and leaves. I personally use the Yocada Heavy-Duty Broom from Amazon — the corn bristles get everything and ensure no leftover streaks! Remember, don't just get what you can see — move the furniture onto a tarp or old blanket to avoid any scratching, and attack the rest.

"Next, pull out the vacuum to suck up the smaller bits, especially in those corners and edges. To make sure there’s no dirt left, I like to tie a damp mop or a microfiber cloth to the broom handle to catch any dust that the broom and vacuum might miss."

Our expert guide on the best vacuums to buy in 2024 can give you a steer if you're in the market for a new appliance.

Will adds, "For any stains or sticky spots, mix warm water with some Dawn Dish Soap from Target. Rinse with clean water, wipe it again with a microfiber cloth, and let it air dry. Before putting the furniture back, wipe the bottoms and legs too."

Regular deep cleaning of the floor not only enhances the appearance but also prevents long-term damage.

3. Light fixtures

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Balcony light fixtures can quickly become caked with dust, cobwebs, and insect debris. Over time, this can dim the light and make your balcony look neglected.

Joseph Passalacqua, owner and CEO of Maid Sailors, says, "Balcony light fixtures can easily gather dust, dead bugs, and cobwebs over time. To keep them clean, start by turning off the power. Take off the fixture cover and soak it in warm, soapy water to loosen dirt.

"While it soaks, use a can of compressed air like this Dust-Off Disposable Compressed Gas Duster from Amazon to blow away debris from inside the fixture. Its strong spray reaches into tight spots effortlessly."

For more stubborn dirt, a soft brush can help. The OXO Deep Clean Brush Set from Target is small but effective, with great customer reviews.

Joseph adds, "After drying the cover, put it back on, and you'll have a brighter, fresher balcony in no time."

This also applies to the smart surface of any solar powered items on your balcony. Give those a wipe with a damp cloth to maximize solar energy conversion.

4. The railings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Railings are another area that often gets overlooked. They collect dust, pollen, and bird droppings, which can make them look unsightly and become slippery.

Vanessa Bossart, founder of GreenTerra Cleaning, says, "To clean your railings, put on rubber gloves for protection, then prepare a bucket with warm water and mild dish soap. Use a soft cloth or sponge to wipe off any dust or loose dirt from the railings then use a scrub brush or old toothbrush dipped in the soapy water to clean the railings, focusing on crevices and joints.

"Using a soft-bristled brush avoids scratching painted or metal surfaces. For tough spots, a mixture of vinegar and baking soda can be very effective."

The Great Value Latex Household Gloves from Walmart are effective when cleaning, and the EasyHonor Toothbrush Set from Amazon has extra-soft bristles. Vanessa also highly recommends Mr Clean Magic Eraser Original for tough stains and grime on balcony railings.

She adds, "Rinse the railings thoroughly with clean water. If you have a drain on your balcony, you can use a hose; otherwise, use a clean, damp cloth. Finally, dry the railings with a clean, dry cloth to prevent water spots and rust."

Be mindful of the amount of water you use, especially if you have neighbor downstairs as you don't want to flood out their balcony.

5. Door tracks

The tracks of your sliding door can accumulate dirt, leaves, and other debris, making the door difficult to open and close, or attracting pests.

Will says, "When it comes to balcony door tracks, you might not even realize how much dirt and grime can build up until you really take a close look. To clean them, use a small brush, like an old toothbrush, to loosen any dirt, then use a handheld vacuum with the crevice attachment.

"If you really want to scrape off any stuck-on mess without scratching the tracks, wrap a plastic knife with a microfiber cloth. Spray with the water and dish soap mix, let it sit for a while, then scrub again. Once it’s clean, take a damp cloth and wipe away all the dirt and grime. Dry everything off really well with a dry cloth before applying a bit of lubricant to keep those doors sliding smoothly."

For an extra-thorough clean, use a can of compressed air like this ATEngeus Compressed Air Duster from Amazon to blow out any remaining dust particles. Will adds, "It’ll help stop dirt and junk from making its way into the tracks, making your life a whole lot easier."

Regular cleaning of door tracks ensures smooth operation and prolongs the life of your sliding door.

6. Plant pots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Plant pots and their drip trays are often neglected in balcony cleaning routines. Over time, they can develop mineral deposits, algae, and mold, which can be harmful to your plants.

Joseph says, "It's not uncommon for mildew, peeling paint, and mineral deposits to build up in flower boxes and balcony planters over time. To clean, first drain the pots and brush away any loose material to give them a refresh.

"Spray both the inside and outside of each planter with 30 SECONDS Outdoor Cleaner from Amazon, allowing it to sit for a few minutes. Then, use the Rubbermaid Power Scrubber from Target to scrub away any stains and residue. This lightweight, cordless tool makes scrubbing easy with its oscillating head.

"Finally — before re-filling the planters — give them a good rinse and allow them to air dry."

Regular cleaning of plant pots not only maintains a tidy balcony but also promotes healthier plant growth.

Meet our experts

Wells Ye Social Links Navigation Founder of Fresh Tech Maid Wells Ye is founder of cleaning company, Fresh Tech Maid, which has been sprucing American homes for 25 years. The company's trusted technicians complete a rigorous 10-step evaluation process to ensure customer's receive top quality, every time.

Will Cotter Social Links Navigation Chief Operating Officer at HappyCleans Will Cotter is Chief Operating Officer at the professional home cleaning service HappyCleans, providing one-off, regular, and deep-cleans across a growing list of territories including Oklahoma, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Louisville, Jacksonville, Columbus, Detroit, and Cleveland.

Vanessa Bossart Social Links Navigation Founder of GreenTerra Cleaning Vanessa Bossart is founder of GreenTerra Cleaning, which has made more than 28,000 American homes sparkle and aims to redefine cleanliness as the cornerstone of healthy, sustainable living. With 18 years’ experience in the cleaning industry, Vanessa is passionate about promoting eco-friendly cleaning practices that improve the health of her clients and the planet.

By paying attention to these often-overlooked areas, you can keep your balcony looking fresh and inviting all year round.

By paying attention to these often-overlooked areas, you can keep your balcony looking fresh and inviting all year round.