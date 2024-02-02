We adore Sarah Hyland's wall paneling — so we asked designers how to recreate the elegant look in a rental

Sarah Hyland's wall paneling serves as an elegant backdrop for plenty of her Instagram snaps.

The Modern Family star and Love Island USA host typically strikes a pose before glitzy events, such as the Emmys, in front of the bright-white paneled corner of her home. As much as we love her gorgeous outfits, we gravitate to her tasteful interior style.

There are plenty of wall paneling ideas for homeowners can experiment with, but where does that leave renters who can't make holes in the wall? We spoke to interior designers for their expert tips.

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) A photo posted by on

Sarah Hyland's wall paneling isn't just for homeowners

"Wall panels add a sophisticated, dimensional look to a space," says designer Nicole Cullum.

Without drilling, this look might seem difficult to achieve, but that doesn't mean a DIY board and batten wall is impossible. As is the case with most rentals, going the non-permanent route with peel-and-stick wallpaper and velcro trim pieces, is the answer.

After measuring your space, head down to your local hardware store, "They should have pre-primed trim pieces," Nicole says. "Have your store cut them to your size and mount them with command strips or heavy-duty velcro."

Much like the wallpaper or renter-friendly over-the-door storage, you'll just need to peel everything off carefully when all is said and done. This is a good way to ensure there aren't any issues with your security deposit upon move-out.

"Once you decide to move or change your style, the trim pieces are easily removable without leaving any wall damage, which will keep you and your landlord happy," she adds.

According to Seamus Nally, the CEO of TurboTenant, a peel and stick method won't leave any traces behind.

"A product I’d recommend is the TriMold Peel and Stick Chair Rail Molding on Amazon," he says. "It’s super easy to install, and it’s definitely renter-friendly. It allows you to avoid drilling holes in the wall, and being lightweight, it shouldn’t fall off your wall or peel the paint."

If you want to take textures into consideration, opt for something like STICKGOO 12 PCS 3D Wall Panels for a fluted look, and a choice that's likely to drown out nearby sounds.

Nicole Cullum Social Links Navigation Designer Nicole Cullum is an interior designer in Taos, New Mexico. Nicole is the Founder of Color Caravan, a charming hand-painted line of wallpaper, textiles, bedding, and home decor.

Seamus Nally Social Links Navigation CEO of TurboTenant Seamus Nally is the CEO of TurboTenant and a landlord of several residential properties in upstate New York and Colorado. The brand has transformed into a leading all-in-one platform that empowers more than 600,000 landlords to seamlessly and confidently self-manage their rental properties

Wall paneling is particularly popular in hallways. We spoke to interior designers about small entryway wall decor ideas they swear by, and there's a lot to love. Give it a go with their tips and enjoy the transformation work on this small space brings.