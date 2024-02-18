Pottery Barn living room buys are up to 50% off this Presidents' Day — here's what to shop to nail 2024's biggest trends

Pottery Barn living room deals are too good to pass up. If you need us, we'll be scoping out throw blankets

Pottery Barn living room setup with a neutral couch and coral pillows in front of a wide window
(Image credit: Pottery Barn)
We'll call it like we see it: the generous Pottery Barn living room deals are a sign to freshen up our space with this year's most popular styles. Hello, warm minimalism!

Since the Pottery Barn Presidents' Day sale is offering up to 50% off over the holiday weekend, we'd be doing ourselves a disservice by not perusing offerings. And truthfully, we could always use a good throw blanket, anyway. 

As you make your way through the variety of Presidents Day sales that are underway, you'll love the retailer's sophisticated selections, particularly if you're playing with small living room trends for 2024

Pottery Barn living room deals this Presidents' Day

This year, our gathering spaces are all about comfort and styles that feel refreshing. Small living room ideas in popular demand right now tend to gravitate towards cozy, simple vibes and a neutral color palette. 

"Going for a warm minimalistic look will make a small living room look bigger," Tommy Mello, home improvement expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service told Real Homes' trends writer, Eve Smallman. "Choose light and airy accent colors like beige and white, then complement these with warmer tones such as peaches and oranges."

While some might tense up at the mention of "neutral" and "minimalism", Pottery Barn picks assure us that even the simplest of styles have the greatest impact when brought together. 

To achieve warm minimalism, mix textures — perhaps bouclé and faux fur — keep your space tidy, aim for asymmetrical styling, and opt for pieces with unique shapes. 

Trust us, when done correctly, minimalist living room ideas are anything but vanilla.

What to shop

Ah, so you've been convinced to embark on a small living room refresh. We're right there with you. Here's what we're adding to our carts to achieve that airy, warm aesthetic everyone's craving. 

Handwoven round trayEarthy
Handwoven Twisted Seagrass Tray

Price: Was $129, now $63.99
Dimensions (in.): D24.25

Faux fur blanket in tan"Sand"
Dream Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Price: Was $129, now $77
Dimensions (in.): 50 x 60

Linen throw pillow in "Clay"
Faye Linen Textured Pillow

Price: Was $59-$78.50, now $47-$56.50
Dimensions (in.): 20 x 20

VotiveTwo sizes
Vinton Mercury Hurricane

Price: Was $69, now $33.99
Dimensions (in.): H9.75

Square faux fur pillow in ivoryBestseller
Luxe Faux Fur Pillow

Price: Was $55.50, now $44
Dimensions (in.): 20 x 20

White decorative terracotta bowlNot food safe
Orion Handcrafted Terracotta Bowls

Price: Was $129, now $90
Dimensions (in.): D16 

Looking for more ways to make an impact on your gathering space? These easy upgrades for your small living room are designer-recommended and don't take much effort.

