Pleasing candles have just been released, so now your digs can smell like Harry's house

Just in time for white elephant exchanges, Harry Styles' Pleasing candles have hit the scene, so you might want to make some room under the tree (and on your coffee table).

On the heels of a gender-neutral fragrance release, the former 1D crooner decided to keep the gift of sexy scents coming and expanded into the interiors scene, for which we are all grateful. Though Pleasing is mainly focused on beauty buys — nail polishes, oil moisturizers, etc. — it's beginning to dip into fashion with sweatshirts and tees. If the candles are any indication, perhaps household goods are next? (One could only hope.)

Much like "Watermelon Sugar" and "Adore You," home fragrances are our jam, so allow us to give you the scoop on the happenings in Harry's line.

A look at the Pleasing candles

Pleasing candles, created in conjunction with renowned fragrance house Robertet, are available in the same three scents as the gender-neutral fragrances: Rivulets, Closeness, and Bright, Hot, all of which are to "embody simplicity, innovation, creativity, and beauty," according to the brand's site. It likely won't take long before these babies end up on best candles lists everywhere. They're the perfect accompaniment to "Late Night Talking" plays, if you ask us.

Rivulets Candle Shop at Pleasing Price: $80

Capacity: 8oz Top: Ambrette seeds, lemon, black pepper Madagascar

Mid: White linen accord, poplin blossom

Dry: Ambroxan, skin musk The floral, fresh fragrance is accentuated by white linen accord and musk, among other combinations. Altogether, it's meant to be "evocative and addictive" and it succeeds on every level. Bright, Hot Candle Shop at Pleasing Price: $80

Capacity: 8oz Top: Plum, tobacco leaves

Mid: Orris butter, marine accord

Dry: Cedarwood, tonka bean absolute, vanilla absolute Madagascar, crisp amber Perfect for summer nights, Bright, Hot, takes a seasonal favorite and gives it a twist thanks to notes of tobacco leaves and cedarwood. It's considered the stronger scent of the batch, but totally sexy and swoon-worthy. (Not that you had any doubt.) Closeness Candle Shop at Pleasing Price: $80

Capacity: 8oz Top: Australian pink pepper extract, cardamom EO, clean sheets accord

Mid: Orris butter, carrot seed France, bamboo

Dry: Indian papyrus, cashmere woods, salted musk Woody and musky with a tang to boot, Closeness is meant to evoke just that — skin upon skin. Did you have any doubt that these aromas would be just as sensual as the singer's lyrics?

Enjoy burning the natural soy wax blend candles in your digs, and once the party's over, hang onto the keepsake glass bowl and lid. (We spoke to experts about how to reuse candle jars if you don't want to part ways with the beautiful packaging.)

Not all singers and actors have created a beauty brand (believe it or not), but a lot of them do have strong opinions about their go-to fragrances. From Ashley Tisdale to Jennifer Garner, we round up celebrities' favorite candles that will inspire you to add to your personal collection. As for Pleasing: Harry, if we may, we're casting our vote for reed diffusers to be the next drop. Please and thank you!