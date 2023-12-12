The Nordstrom Holiday Sale has an amazing Voluspa discount, so stock up on your candle crush ASAP

If you're still compiling a Christmas wishlist, the Nordstrom Holiday Sale is likely to inspire a few new additions. There's a lot to love with up to 50% off and daily markdowns, but we've uncovered a home find that is particularly worthy of your attention.

While in search of stocking stuffers — and yes, a treat or 12 for ourselves — we couldn't help but notice that the department store has a tantalizing, too-goo-to-resist discount that will take your home fragrance game in a new direction. Voluspa, one of the best candles on shelves, provides some of the most luxurious aromas out there, so 40% off the brand piqued our interest.

Folks, all we can say is that it's go time. Find a book of matches.

Shop this Voluspa deal from the Nordstrom Holiday Sale

The Voluspa Maison Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles, which typically retails for $60, is now available for $36, and it's like a tasting menu of fragrances. (Just a hunch, but the cozy, earthy Abrew Lumiere is probably going to top your list of Christmas candles this year.) The set includes the following, according to the Nordstrom site:

Saijo Persimmon: notes of persimmon, peach, jasmine

notes of persimmon, peach, jasmine Ambre Lumiere: notes of ancient amber incense, precious ceremonial burning wood, vanilla

notes of ancient amber incense, precious ceremonial burning wood, vanilla Gardenia Colonia: notes of gardenia, jasmine, amber

notes of gardenia, jasmine, amber Freesia Clementine: notes of freesia, Sevilla clementine, mulberry

notes of freesia, Sevilla clementine, mulberry Moroccan Mint Tea: notes of green tea, spearmint, lemon rind

Why not sample them all before choosing a favorite for 2024? We have a feeling you'll be crushing on all of the scents, honestly — and not to mention their adorable packing. (Psst: here are 10 ways to reuse a candle jar, JSYK.)

40% off Voluspa Maison Set of 5 Mini Tin Candles Shop at Nordstrom Price: Was $60 , now $36 (save $24) at Nordstrom

Capacity: 4oz Five, 4-oz coconut wax–blend mini candles in a variety of fragrances with a burn time of 25 hours each.

Curious about what else Nordstrom has cooking in the scents department? Here are a few selections worth perusing.

20% off Illume Large Tin Candle Shop at Nordstrom Price: Was $26 , now $20.80 (save $5.20) at Nordstrom

Capacity: 11.8oz A warm, spicy aroma with hints of orange, tobacco, and cashmere. Enjoy the candle, a vegan and cruelty-free buy, for up to 50 hours. limited edition Pura Capri Blue Bestsellers Smart Diffuser & Fragrance Set Shop at Nordstrom Price: Was $117 , now $81.90 (save $35.10) at Nordstrom A diffuser with three scents, Havana Vanilla, Coconut Santal, and Volcano, that you can customize with the help of your Smartphone. 62% off Eym Naturals Laguna B Refillable Three-Wick Candle Shop at Nordstrom Price: Was $210 , now $77.97 (save $132.03 ) at Nordstrom

Capacity: 12.3oz A delightful fragrance — a combination of neroli, orange blossom and ylang-ylang — with an equally delightful jar created by Laguna B, a glassware company based in Murano, Italy.

Important shipping information

Nordstrom is currently offering free two-day business shipping on a variety of items (some exclusions apply). Orders on applicable products must be placed by noon ET on Tuesday, December 19, to arrive before Christmas. Do check products individually to see if they qualify.

Looking for more ways to enrich the fragrances of your home? We've uncovered the best reed diffusers by season, by room, and beyond. No matter what you're on the hunt for, we've got you covered.